Tourists are packing European hotspots. And Americans don't mind the higher prices and crowds
VENICE, Italy (AP) — Crowds are packing the Colosseum, the Louvre, the Acropolis and other major attractions as tourism exceeds 2019 records in some of Europe’s most popular destinations. While European tourists helped the industry on the road to recovery last year, the upswing this summer is led largely by Americans, who are lifted by a strong dollar and in some cases pandemic savings. The return of mass tourism is a boon to hotels and restaurants, which suffered under the pandemic restrictions. But there is a downside, too, as pledges to rethink tourism to make it more sustainable have largely gone unheeded in the most popular destinations.
El Nino is threatening rice crops while grain supplies already are squeezed by the war in Ukraine
NEW DELHI (AP) — Experts are warning that rice production across South and Southeast Asia is likely to suffer with the world heading into an El Nino. Climate change is causing stronger El Ninos, which alter global weather patterns and heat up an already warming planet. Thirsty crops like rice are particularly vulnerable, especially when they are rainfed and not irrigated. Experts say this will worsen food insecurity at a time when supplies of grain and fertilizer are recovering from disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine. Global demand is soaring, while yields globally have been stagnating for decades because of climate change and limits to productivity gains.
China exports slumped 12.4% in June from a year earlier as global demand weakened
HONG KONG (AP) — China has reported its exports tumbled 12.4% in June from a year earlier as demand weakened after central banks raised interest rates to curb inflation. Customs data released Thursday showed imports slid 6.8%. Trade weakness adds to downward pressure on the world’s second-largest economy. Global consumer demand has weakened after the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia raised interest rates to bring inflation down from near multi-decade highs by reining in business and consumer activity. In January-June, China's total trade including imports and exports fell nearly 5% from a year earlier. Exports slipped 3.2% and imports declined 6.7% as prices of commodities like oil fell and demand inside China also faltered.
Stock market today: Asian shares jump on Wall Street's return to its highest level in over a year
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have opened higher, boosted by Wall Street’s return to its highest level in more than a year after a report showed U.S. consumer inflation cooled a bit more than expected last month. Benchmarks surged in Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney, Hong Kong and Shanghai. U.S. futures and oil prices also gained. Investors are watching for China’s trade data for signs of how the world’s second largest economy is faring after the country ended pandemic controls. China’s exports tumbled 12.4% in June from a year earlier, according to customs data. Stocks have risen on hopes central banks, including the Federal Reserve, may end rate hikes.
Climate activists block runways at 2 German airports, causing numerous flight cancelations
BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists are protesting at two German airports, causing numerous flights to be canceled during the peak holiday travel period. The group Last Generation said several of its members entered the grounds of Hamburg airport around 6 a.m. and glued themselves to the runway. Thursday is the first day of school vacation in the northern state. Airport operations said about a dozen flights had been canceled and they couldn't predict when operations would resume. Members of the group also cut through a fence at Duesseldorf airport, in the west of the country, and blocked an access route to the runway. German prosecutors raided the homes of several of the Last Generation's members in May on suspicion of forming or supporting a criminal organization.
US inflation hits its lowest point since early 2021 as prices ease for gas, groceries and used cars
WASHINGTON (AP) — Squeezed by painfully high prices for two years, America’s households have gained some much-needed relief with inflation reaching its lowest point since early 2021 — 3% in June compared with a year earlier — thanks in part to easing prices for gasoline, airline fares, used cars and groceries. Inflation was down sharply from a 4% annual rate in May, though still above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target rate. The Fed is still considered all but sure to boost its benchmark rate when it meets in two weeks. But with price increases slowing — or even falling outright — many economists say they think the Fed might hold off on what had been expected to be another rate hike in September.
3 tax prep firms shared 'extraordinarily sensitive' data about taxpayers with Meta, lawmakers say
WASHINGTON (AP) — Some congressional Democrats say three large tax preparation firms sent “extraordinarily sensitive” information on tens of millions of taxpayers to Facebook parent company Meta over at least two years. Their Wednesday report urges federal agencies to investigate and potentially go to court over the information H&R Block, TaxAct and TaxSlayer shared with Meta. The lawmakers tell the IRS, the Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission and the IRS watchdog the findings “reveal a shocking breach of taxpayer privacy.” The tax prep companies say they take the privacy of their customers seriously. Meta says its system is designed to filter out potentially sensitive data it's able to detect.
Inflation drops to 3% and Biden hopes to turn a weakness with voters into a strength
WASHINGTON (AP) — The politics of inflation took a sharp turn with a new report showing consumer prices rose at the slowest pace since the early months of Joe Biden’s presidency. Republicans have hammered Biden over the cost of groceries, gasoline, utilities and more. They say Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package and push for electric vehicles are responsible for pushing inflation to a four-decade high. The GOP argument has resonated with voters. But the report on consumer prices for June suggests that inflation has eased dramatically without any of the job losses that some economists and Republican leaders said would occur.
Hollywood actors agree to mediation, but strike may be unavoidable
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Unionized Hollywood actors on the verge of a strike have agreed to allow a last-minute intervention from federal mediators. The actors’ union said in a statement that it is committed to exhausting every opportunity to make a deal with studios and streaming services before their contract expires late Wednesday. But it says they are not confident studios have any intention of reaching an agreement and avoiding a strike. The group representing the studios in the negotiations declined comment. If no deal is reached the actors could join already striking screenwriters in a work walkout that would grind Hollywood production to a halt.
Former Mozambique finance minister is extradited to the US to face trial over $2 billion scandal
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former Mozambique finance minister Manuel Chang has been extradited to the U.S. to face a fraud and corruption trial over a $2 billion scandal involving fraudulent government loans. That's according to the South African government on Wednesday. Chang has been held in a South Africa prison since December 2018, when he was arrested on a U.S. warrant on his way to the United Arab Emirates. He is accused of receiving bribes of up to $17 million during a scheme that secured loans for Mozambican state-owned companies from foreign banks and financiers for maritime projects. The money was looted through kickbacks and other corrupt dealings, according to U.S. prosecutors.
