Fed's preferred inflation gauge shows a modest rise in latest sign of slowing price increases
WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve remained low last month, adding to signs of cooling price increases and raising the likelihood that the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged when it next meets in late September. Prices rose just 0.2% from June to July, the third straight modest increase. Compared with a year earlier, prices rose 3.3% in July, up from a 3% annual increase in June. The year-over-year figure, though, is down sharply from the 7% peak it reached a year ago, though still above the Fed’s 2% inflation target. It rose partly because of much smaller price increases a year ago.
Visual artists fight back against AI companies for repurposing their work
NEW YORK (AP) — Three visual artists are suing artificial intelligence image-generators to protect their copyrights and careers. A federal judge must soon decide whether to dismiss the case. The lawsuit may serve as an early bellwether of how hard it will be for all kinds of creators to stop AI developers from profiting off their work. The issue could affect Hollywood actors, novelists, musicians and computer programmers, among others. Two of the plaintiffs, Kelly McKernan and Karla Ortiz, say the case is essentially about preserving the human element of artistic creation — and protecting the livelihoods of artists.
Stock market today: Asian shares trade mixed ahead of a key US jobs report
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are trading mixed as investors looked toward a United States jobs report being released later in the day. Shares rose Friday in Tokyo and Shanghai, while falling in Sydney. They were little changed in Seoul. Trading was halted in Hong Kong because of an approaching typhoon. Schools and businesses remained shut as an official warning was issued about Super Typhoon Saola. Later in the day, the U.S. government will report employment data for August. Wall Street closed lower Thursday. Market jitters over the possibility that the Federal Reserve might have to keep interest rates higher for longer led to the pullback over the past month.
Auto workers leader slams companies for slow bargaining, files labor complaint with government
DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union says it has filed unfair labor practice complaints against Stellantis and General Motors for failing to make counteroffers to the union’s economic demands. President Shawn Fain told workers Thursday that Ford was the only company of the Detroit Three to make such an offer, but it rejected most of the union’s proposals. Contracts between 146,000 auto workers and the Detroit companies expire at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14, and Fain is once again threatening to strike. He says the union filed the complaints with the National Labor Relations Board. Stellantis says it's shocked by the complaint and Ford said it has offered a fair proposal.
Food ads are in the crosshairs as Burger King, others face lawsuits for false advertising
Food ads have long made their subjects look bigger, juicier and crispier than they are in real life. But some consumers say those mouthwatering ads can cross the line into deception, and that’s leading to a growing number of lawsuits. Burger King is the latest company in the crosshairs. In August, a federal judge in Florida refused to dismiss a class action lawsuit that claims Burger King’s ads overstate the amount of meat in its Whopper burger and other sandwiches. But Burger King is far from the only one. Perkins Coie, a law firm that tracks class action suits, said 214 were filed against food and beverage companies last year.
US regulators might change how they classify marijuana. Here's what that would mean
NEW YORK (AP) — When it emerged this week that U.S. health regulators are suggesting that the federal government loosen restrictions on marijuana, the news lit up the world of weed. Specifically, the Health and Human Services Department has recommended removing marijuana from a category of drugs deemed to have “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.” The agency advised moving pot from that “Schedule I” group to the less tightly regulated “Schedule III.” The decision is up to the Drug Enforcement Administration. A reclassification wouldn't legalize recreational pot nationwide. But it would have some impact, particularly on research and pot business taxes.
Microsoft to stop packaging Teams and Office software in Europe to head off EU antitrust action
LONDON (AP) — Microsoft will stop packaging its Teams videoconferencing app with its Office software in Europe in an effort to head off antitrust penalties by regulators. The U.S. tech company also said Thursday it would take steps to make it easier for competing products to work with its software. The announcement comes a month after the EU’s executive Commission opened a formal investigation over concerns that bundling Teams with Office gives it an unfair edge over competitors. The investigation was triggered by a complaint filed in 2020 by rival Slack Technologies, maker of popular workplace messaging software. The Commission said it was aware of the announced changes, but did not comment further.
India shows an impressive 7.8% economic growth in April-June quarter
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s economy has clocked up impressive growth of 7.8% in the first quarter of the current financial year, mainly due to good performance by the agricultural and financial sectors. The World Bank says India is one of the fastest-growing economies of the world and is poised to continue on this path. However, the manufacturing sector growth slowed to 4.7% during the quarter from April to June, compared to 6.1% in the same period last year. The World Bank said India's real gross domestic product growth is likely to moderate to 6.3% this year from an estimated 6.9% in the last financial year.
US applications for jobless claims inch back down as companies hold on to their employees
U.S. applications for unemployment benefits fell slightly last week as businesses continue to retain employees in an economy that has largely withstood rapidly rising interest rates for more than a year. The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits last fell week by 4,000, to 228,000 the week ending August 26, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Jobless claim applications are seen as representative of the number of layoffs in a given week. Overall, 1.73 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended August 19, about 28,000 more than the previous week.
Judge blocks Arkansas law requiring parental OK for minors to create social media accounts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked Arkansas from enforcing a new law that would have required parental consent for minors to create new social media accounts. U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks on Thursday granted a preliminary injunction requested by NetChoice, a tech industry trade group whose members include X, formerly known as Twitter, and Facebook parent Meta. The law was signed by Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and had been set to take effect Sept. 1. Similar restrictions have been enacted in Utah, Texas and Louisiana but Arkansas’ was the first scheduled to take effect. Opponents have argued the restriction violates the First Amendment.
