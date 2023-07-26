Federal Reserve raises rates for 11th time to fight inflation but gives no clear sign of next move
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate for the 11th time in 17 months as part of its ongoing drive to curb inflation. But it provided little guidance about when — or whether — it might hike rates again. Wednesday’s move raised the Fed’s benchmark short-term rate from roughly 5.1% to 5.3% — its highest level since 2001. Coming on top of its previous hikes, the Fed’s latest action could lead to further increases in the costs of mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and business borrowing. Speaking at a news conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell was noncommittal about any expectations for future rate hikes.
Car buyers bear a heavy burden as Federal Reserve keeps raising rates: Auto-loan rejections are up
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s decision Wednesday to raise interest rates for the 11th time could once again send ripple effects across the economy. Perhaps no one has felt the pain more than car buyers. It’s not just that sticker prices are way up. Or that lenders have tightened credit standards. On top of all that, steadily higher auto loan rates have elbowed many would-be buyers out of the market. A study by the New York Federal Reserve has found that 14% of applicants for auto loans were rejected over the past year — the highest such proportion since the New York Fed began tracking the figure in 2013 — up from 9% in February.
Stock market today: Stocks drift after Fed hikes rates, as yields fall on hopes that's the last one
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks held steady after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to their highest level in more than two decades, just as Wall Street expected. The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% Wednesday, remaining near a 15-month high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%. The bond market moved more sharply, and Treasury yields fell after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said no decision has been made about whether to raise rates at its next meeting or beyond. That may have bolstered hopes among traders that Wednesday’s hike could be the last for a long time.
UK billionaire whose family trust owns Tottenham soccer club pleads not guilty to insider trading
NEW YORK (AP) — British billionaire Joe Lewis, whose family trust owns the Tottenham Hotspur soccer team, has pleaded not guilty to insider trading and conspiracy charges and been released on a $300 million personal recognizance bond. Federal authorities announced the arrest of Lewis and two of his personal pilots on Wednesday. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Lewis had orchestrated a brazen insider trading scheme that utilized secrets he learned in corporate boardrooms to the benefit of his romantic partners, personal assistants, friends and pilots. Williams said he used inside information to compensate employees and shower gifts on friends and lovers. His attorney says he'll fight the charges vigorously. Two of Lewis' pilots also pleaded not guilty to related charges.
Facebook parent Meta posts higher profit, revenue for Q2 as advertising rebounds
Facebook parent company Meta Platforms posted stronger-than-expected results for the second quarter on Wednesday, buoyed by a rebound in online advertising after a post-pandemic slump. The Menlo Park, California-based company earned $7.79 billion, or $2.98 per share, in the April-June period. That’s up 16% from $6.69 billion, or $2.46 per share, in the same period a year earlier. Revenue jumped 11 to $32 billion from $28.82 billion in the year-ago quarter. Facebook had 3.03 billion monthly active users as of June 30, up 3% year-over-year.
New electric vehicle charging network being built by major automakers could lure more buyers to EVs
DETROIT (AP) — The announcement Wednesday that seven automakers will build a large North American electric vehicle charging network should pull people off the sidelines to at least consider switching from gas-powered vehicles. That’s how auto industry analysts see the move by General Motors, BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes and Stellantis. The automakers say the fast-charger network will rival Tesla’s and will nearly double the number of quick-charging plugs in the U.S. and Canada. The companies will share in a multibillion-dollar investment to build “high power” charging stations with at least 30,000 plugs in urban areas and along travel corridors by 2030.
Union Pacific hires CEO hedge fund recommended as 2Q profit fell 15% on weaker demand
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific hired the CEO Wednesday that a hedge fund pressuring the railroad to improve recommended earlier this year. And the railroad cut its outlook after reporting disappointing second-quarter results driven by weakening consumer demand. Union Pacific said its former chief operating officer Jim Vena will take over as CEO next month. The Soroban Capital Partners hedge fund that holds a $1.6 billion stake in Union Pacific had been urging the railroad to hire Vena because of his expertise in streamlining operations. The hedge fund declined to comment on the hiring news Wednesday but investors endorsed it by sending Union Pacific's stock soaring more than 9%.
NatWest Bank CEO ousted after furor over politician Nigel Farage's bank account
LONDON (AP) — NatWest, one of Britain’s biggest banks, says its chief executive has left her job after discussing personal details of a client — the populist politician Nigel Farage — with a journalist. The bank said Alison Rose was leaving Wednesday “by mutual consent.” The surprise early-morning statement came just hours after NatWest had expressed full confidence in the CEO. Rose’s departure came after days of news stories sparked when Farage complained that his bank account had been shut down because the banking group didn’t agree with his political views. Farage, a right-wing talk show presenter and former leader of the pro-Brexit U.K. Independence Party, said his account with the private bank Coutts, owned by NatWest Group, was closed down unfairly.
Mattel posts surprise profit last quarter, but Barbie doll sales fall despite movie hype
NEW YORK (AP) — Toy company Mattel Inc. turned in a surprise profit and better sales during the second quarter than analysts expected. But worldwide sales of Barbie fell 6% in the quarter ended June 30 as promotions were shifted to align with the release of the iconic doll’s first action picture “Barbie.” Mattel said that sales of the doll have improved in July, turning positive and expects the movie will have a halo effect on the brand. The company made $27.2 million, or 8 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30. That compares with net income of $66.4 million, or 18 cents per share, in the year-ago period. Sales fell 12% to $1.09 billion from $1.23 billion in the year-ago quarter as retailers trimmed orders for toys amid economic uncertainty.
Congress urged to revive long-stalled debate about regulating self-driving vehicles
WASHINGTON (AP) — Advocates for the self-driving vehicle industry are asking Congress to expand their ability to test and eventually sell autonomous cars and trucks. In a hearing before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, they warned that years of regulatory inaction on so-called autonomous vehicles or AVs is hurting the American industry as other countries gain ground. While most Republicans, and some Democrats, on the committee seemed enthusiastic about speeding up the pace of AV research and testing in America, others warned about going too fast without addressing long-standing issues of safety and liability.
