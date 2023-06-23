Stock market today: Wall Street falls to close out its first losing week in the last six
NEW YORK (AP) — Another drop for stocks helped drag Wall Street to its first losing week in the last six. The S&P 500 closed 0.8% lower Friday, pulling back further from last week when it reached its highest level in more than a year. The Dow dropped 219 points, and the Nasdaq composite fell 1%. Stock markets abroad also fell after a preliminary report indicated Europe’s economy appears to be weaker than expected. The disappointing data added to this week’s hesitance in markets following more increases in interest rates by central banks around the world. Treasury yields sank as investors sought safer places for their money.
Fed's Powell reinforces likelihood of more rate hikes because of persistently high inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates at least once more this year because of persistently high inflation in the economy’s service sector and the surprisingly tight job market. Speaking to the Senate Banking Committee, Powell noted that “inflation has moderated somewhat since the middle of last year.” Still, the Fed chair stressed, “inflation pressures continue to run high.″ In May, consumer prices were up 4% in May compared with 12 months earlier, down from a year-over-year peak of 9.1% in June 2022, but still double the Fed’s 2% target.
Biden and Modi meet Apple, Google CEOs and other executives as Indian premier wraps state visit
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have capped their meetings in Washington by joining top U.S. and Indian executives in talks to increase cooperation on artificial intelligence, semiconductor production and space. Among those at Friday's White House meeting were the leaders of Apple, Google and Microsoft. Modi is closing a four-day state visit in which he addressed Congress, met Biden in the Oval Office and was given a lavish state dinner. He was also feted at a State Department luncheon Friday. Some U.S. lawmakers and activists said Modi's human rights record should not have qualified him for such high honors.
Canada will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news under bill set to become law
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A Canadian bill that will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content that they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms is set to become law. The Senate passed the bill Thursday amid a standoff between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government and Silicon Valley tech giants. Ottawa has said the law creates a level playing field between online advertising giants and the shrinking news industry. Meta confirmed Thursday that it plans to comply with the bill by ending news availability on Facebook and Instagram for its Canadian users, as it had previously suggested. Meta would not offer details about the timeline for that move.
UK recession fears mount after Bank of England hikes borrowing rates by more than expected
LONDON (AP) — Fears that the British economy is heading for recession have mounted sharply after the Bank of England raised borrowing costs by more than anticipated. Thursday's move to combat stubbornly high inflation will hit borrowers hard, particularly homeowners who have to refinance over the coming months. On a busy day for central bank action in Europe, the Bank of England decided to lift its main interest rate by half a percentage point to a fresh 15-year high. The size of the bank’s 13th hike in a row was somewhat of a surprise, with most economists predicting a smaller quarter-point increase.
NASA opposes lithium mining at tabletop flat Nevada desert site used to calibrate satellites
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The latest challenge to lithium mining in Nevada in the push for cleaner energy comes from a place where no opposition has arisen before: space. At NASA's request, U.S. land managers have withdrawn about 36 square miles of federal land from potential mineral exploration and mining at a desert site 250 miles northeast of Las Vegas. The U.S. space agency says the unusually flat desert tract above the lithium deposit must be left undisturbed because the unique topography is used to calibrate razor-sharp measurements for hundreds of satellites orbiting overhead. A Nevada congressman has introduced legislation opposing the removal of the tract as a potential lithium mining site.
Russian authorities launch criminal probe into Wagner Group over threats to oust defense minister
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities in Russia have launched a criminal probe into the owner of the Wagner Group military contractor over his alleged threats to oust Russia’s defense minister. The announcement follows a statement from owner Yevgeny Prigozhin accusing Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu of ordering a rocket strike on Wagner’s field camps in the Ukraine. He said that his troops would now move to punish Shoigu and urged the army not to offer resistance. Prigozhin declared that “this is not an armed rebellion, but a march of justice.” The Russian Defense Ministry rejected Prigozhin’s claim and the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, the country’s top counter-terrorism structure, said it opened a criminal inquiry on charges of making calls for a military coup.
Lean green flying machines take wing in Paris, heralding transport revolution
LE BOURGET, France (AP) — There has been much dreamy and not always credible talk of skies filled with flying and nonpolluting electric taxis. But now their developers are preparing to deliver a future they say is just around the corner. They came this week to the France to unleash visions of momentous change in the skies. The Paris region is planning for a small fleet of electric flying taxis to operate on multiple routes when it hosts the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games next summer. The French capital’s prospective operator is Volocopter of Germany which could be the first to fly taxis commercially if European regulators give their OK. It hopes the first passenger will be none other than French President Emmanuel Macron himself.
Starbucks union calls strike over Pride displays, but the company calls it a misinformation campaign
Workers at 150 Starbucks locations will strike in the coming week over what their union says is a clash over decor supporting LGBTQ+ causes, but the company denies it's banned any such displays and accused the union of using misinformation as a tactic in labor talks. Starbucks Workers United says 3,500 workers will be on strike over the next week. The union has tried to establish a foothold at Starbucks and at least 358 Starbucks stores have petitioned to hold union elections. Those efforts have slowed in recent months with pushback from some workers and Starbucks says the union is using misinformation about its support for LGBTQ+ causes as part of ongoing contract negotiations.
Buttigieg warns airlines to finish retrofitting planes to avoid interference from 5G signals
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is warning airlines to be ready when wireless companies power up their 5G service next month. Buttigieg told an airline trade group Friday that planes won't be allowed to land in poor visibility if they lack equipment to avoid radio interference from 5G. On July 1, AT&T, Verizon and other wireless carriers will be free to boost the power of their 5G signals. Some aviation experts believe the signals could interfere with equipment that measures the height of planes above the ground. But the Federal Communications Commission, which grants the 5G licenses to the wireless companies, says there's no risk of interference.
