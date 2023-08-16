Federal Reserve minutes: Too-high inflation, still a threat, could require more rate hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Most Federal Reserve officials last month still regarded high inflation as an ongoing threat that could require further interest rate increases, according to the minutes of their July 25-26 meeting. At the same time, the officials saw “a number of tentative signs that inflation pressures could be abating.” It was a mixed view that echoed Chair Jerome Powell’s noncommittal stance about future rate hikes at a news conference after the meeting. According to the minutes, the Fed’s policymakers also said that despite signs of progress on inflation, it remained well above their 2% target. They “would need to see more data ... to be confident that inflation pressures were abating” and on track to return to their target.
Biden marks the 1-year anniversary of his signing of a major climate, health and tax law
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden proclaims that his administration is “turning things around” for Americans when it comes to the economy. He says his signature climate, health care and tax package is giving people “more breathing room” on prices and investing anew in clean energy jobs. The White House is ramping up efforts to illustrate the real-world impact of Biden’s economic agenda. But polls show a majority of voters consistently disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy
Teamsters add their heft to dozens of Amazon delivery drivers picketing around the country
NEW YORK (AP) — The Teamsters flexed their muscles during contract negotiations with UPS last month, securing pay hikes for drivers and scoring other wins. But at Amazon, the picture looks much different. Since late June, dozens of Amazon drivers and dispatchers who work for a California-based delivery firm organized by the Teamsters have been picketing company warehouses as far out as Michigan and Massachusetts. They've been calling on the e-commerce behemoth to come to the table and bargain over pay and working conditions. Amazon has essentially said no. The dispute signals the next battlefront in Amazon’s efforts to fend off organized labor and the Teamsters’ years-long aim to take on one of their most formidable opponents.
Russia hits Ukrainian grain depots again as a foreign ship tries out Kyiv's new Black Sea corridor
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say Russia has resumed its targeting of grain infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, using drones in overnight strikes on storage facilities and ports along the Danube River. Kyiv has increasingly used those terminals for grain transport to Europe after Moscow broke off a key wartime export deal through the Black Sea. Also on Wednesday, a loaded container ship stuck at the port of Odesa since Russia’s full-scale invasion more than 17 months ago set sail and is heading through the Black Sea. It is using a temporary corridor established by Ukraine for merchant shipping. Ukraine’s economy is heavily dependent on farming. Its agricultural exports, like those of Russia, are also crucial for world food supplies.
Stock market today: Wall Street falls as the bond market cranks up the pressure
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s weak August worsened, and the S&P 500 closed 0.8% lower. The Dow dropped roughly 180 points Wednesday, and the Nasdaq fell 1.1%. Increased pressure came from the bond market, where yields have neared their highest levels since the Great Recession. Yields climbed more following the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting. The Fed appears unsure about its next move on interest rates. Hopes had been rising that last month’s rate hike would prove to be the Fed’s last. Tech stocks seen as the most vulnerable to higher rates were among the market’s heaviest weights.
Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records and Rock Hall of Fame member, dies at 88
Music industry giant Jerry Moss has died at age 88. Moss teamed with Herb Alpert to co-found A&M Records and rise from a Los Angeles garage to wealth and fame with hits by Alpert, the Police, the Carpenters and hundreds of other performers, He and Alpert were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. A&M Records released such blockbuster albums as Albert’s “Whipped Cream & Other Delights,” Carole King’s “Tapestry” and Peter Frampton’s “Frampton Comes Alive!” His music connections also led to a lucrative horse racing business that he owned with his first wife, Ann. A statement from his family said he died Wednesday at his home in Bel Air, California.
UK inflation falls to 17-month low of 6.8% but unlikely to derail another interest rate rise
LONDON (AP) — The rate of inflation in the U.K. fell sharply in July to a 17-month low largely on the back of lower energy prices. It's a welcome development for hard-pressed households struggling during the cost of living crisis. The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that the annual rate of inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, was 6.8% in July, its lowest level since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and sent energy prices surging. The decline from June’s 7.9% rate was in line with economists’ expectations. It’s unlikely to derail market expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates again next month, especially as wages are rising at a record high.
Aldi to buy 400 Winn-Dixie, Harveys groceries in Southern US
Discount grocer Aldi says it's acquiring 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets in the Southern U.S. Under a proposed merger agreement, Aldi will acquire all outstanding shares of Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of Winn-Dixie and Harveys. If the deal is approved by regulators, it's expected to close in the first half of 2024. Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Both Southeastern Grocers and Aldi are private companies. Aldi is based in Germany with its U.S. headquarters in Batavia, Illinois. Aldi said it will convert some locations to its own brand and format but will operate some stores under the Winn-Dixie and Harveys brands.
Air Force awards a start-up company $235 million to build an example of a sleek new plane
The U.S. Air Force is throwing its support behind a program to develop a sleek, futuristic-looking new jet that could provide greater range and efficiency for military tankers and cargo planes. On Wednesday, Air Force officials announced a $235 million award for start-up aircraft maker JetZero. The company says it will build a full-size demonstrator blended-wing plane that will be ready to fly in 2027. On blended-wing planes, the body and wings look like one piece. That makes them more aerodynamic and fuel-efficient than conventional planes of the same size.
Syrian president doubles public sector wages as national currency spirals downwards
BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s president Bashar al-Assad has doubled public sector wages and pensions as the war-torn country’s national currency spiraled further downwards, reaching a new low for the year. The value of the Syrian pound against the US dollar has declined from 7,000 pounds in January to 15,000 pounds on Wednesday. At the start of the war, in 2011, a dollar was worth 47 Syrian pounds. For over a year, Damascus has been restructuring its program of subsidies for gasoline, diesel for heating, and bread. Syria hiked fuel prices Wednesday, soon after Assad’s decree, further rolling back state subsidies. The United Nations estimates that 90% of Syrians in government-held areas live in poverty,
