US prices stay high, showing inflation pressures persist
WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer prices in the United States rose again in April, and measures of underlying inflation stayed high, a sign that further declines in inflation are likely to be slow and bumpy. Prices increased 0.4% from March to April, up from a 0.1% rise from February to March. Compared with a year earlier, prices climbed 4.9%, down slightly from March’s year-over-year increase. The April data provided some evidence of cooling inflation, a sign that sent stock prices higher in morning trading. Grocery prices fell for a second straight month. And the cost of many services, including airline fares and hotel rooms, plunged.
Mass event will let hackers test limits of AI technology
No sooner did ChatGPT get unleashed than hackers started “jailbreaking” the artificial intelligence chatbot – trying to override its safeguards so it could blurt out something unhinged or obscene. But now its maker, OpenAI, and other major AI providers such as Google and Microsoft, are coordinating with the Biden administration to let thousands of hackers take a shot at testing the limits of their technology. Some of the things they’ll be looking to find: How can chatbots be manipulated to cause harm? Will they share the private information we confide in them to other users? And why do they assume a doctor is a man and a nurse is a woman?
Fed's Barkin: Inflation still 'stubbornly high' and isn't easing fast enough toward 2% target
Inflation remains “stubbornly high” and is no longer making much progress toward the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, a top Fed official said Wednesday, hours after price data for April were released. In an interview, Tom Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said he is also seeing some signs that banks in his region — which includes Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia — are slowing their lending. It isn’t yet clear, he said, what consequences that trend might have on the economy and inflation. For now, Barkin said, inflation remains unacceptably high.
The US has approved $42 billion in loan forgiveness for public service workers. Here's what to know
The U.S. has approved more than $42 billion in federal student loan debt forgiveness for more than 615,000 borrowers over the past 18 months. It's part of a program aimed at getting more people to work in public service jobs. The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program is open to teachers, librarians, nurses, public interest lawyers, military members and other public workers. It cancels a borrower’s remaining student debt after 10 years of public interest work, or 120 monthly payments. Stringent rules meant that many applicants were rejected, but a recent waiver made it easier for people to apply and get their debt forgiven.
Stock market today: Wall Street edges higher after inflation report
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street closed slightly higher after a report showed inflation is making strides toward easing, even if it remains too high. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Wednesday after swinging between gains and losses through the day. The Dow ended just barely lower, while the Nasdaq composite gained ground. Bond prices climbed after the highly anticipated report said inflation at the consumer level slowed last month. That pushed investors to bolster bets that the Federal Reserve will stop hiking interest rates in June and give the economy some breathing room. Gains for tech stocks and others that benefit from easing rates did the heaviest lifting.
Google is giving its dominant search engine an artificial-intelligence makeover
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Google has disclosed plans to infuse its dominant search engine with more advanced artificial-intelligence technology. The effort is in response to one of the biggest threats to its long-established position as the internet’s main gateway. The gradual shift in how Google’s search engine runs is rolling out three months after Microsoft’s Bing search engine started to tap into technology similar to that which powers the artificially intelligent chatbot ChatGPT. Google will begin its AI transition in search cautiously, starting with a waitlist available only in the U.S. to people who want to test the new approach. Other AI improvements are coming to Gmail, Photos and the conversational chatbot, Bard.
Disney posts higher second-quarter earnings and revenue thanks to strong theme parks business
Ongoing strength at its theme parks and an improving streaming business propelled The Walt Disney Co. to higher profits and revenue in its fiscal second quarter. For the three months ended April 1, Disney earned $1.27 billion or 69 cents per share. That compares with $470 million, or 26 cents per share, a year ago. After adjusting for one-time items, Disney earned 93 cents per share, matching industry analysts’ expectations. The entertainment giant has been working on trimming about 7,000 jobs as part of a targeted $5.5 billion cost savings across the company.
Beyond Meat revenue falls 16% in the first quarter due to weak consumer demand
Beyond Meat says its first-quarter revenue fell nearly 16% due to lower demand in most markets for its plant-based burgers, sausages and other products. Beyond Meat’s U.S. retail sales fell 35% despite discounting as shoppers weary from inflation turned to cheaper alternatives. One bright spot was international food-service sales, which nearly doubled over the same period last year. Beyond Meat and McDonald’s introduced plant-based McNuggets in Germany in February. El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat reported revenue of $92.2 million for the January-March period. That was slightly higher than Wall Street forecast. The company lost 92 cents per share for the quarter, also beating analysts' expectations.
Topless protester briefly disrupts VW annual meeting
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen’s annual shareholder meeting has been briefly disrupted by protests over the company’s factory in China’s Xinjiang province. A shouting, topless activist interrupted the speech Wednesday by CEO Oliver Blume, while a cake-like object was thrown during a speech by board chairman Hans-Dieter Poetsch, apparently in the direction of board member Wolfgang Porsche. Volkswagen has said that it has found no evidence of human rights violations at its plant in China’s western Xinjiang region. The meeting in Berlin resumed after a brief intermission.
Biden pressures House Republicans on debt limit in campaign-style speech
VALHALLA, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden is blasting Republican demands for federal spending cuts as “devastating." He made his case in a campaign-style speech to voters in Valhalla, New York, on Wednesday. At the same time, lawmakers met in Washington to try to find a path forward to lifting the government’s borrowing limit and avoiding a potentially catastrophic default as soon as June 1. The president showed an increased willingness to discuss possible deficit savings, yet he said that any talks should occur without the risk of the federal government being unable to pay its bills.
