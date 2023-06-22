Lean green flying machines take wing in Paris, heralding transport revolution
LE BOURGET, France (AP) — There has been much dreamy and not always credible talk of skies filled with flying and nonpolluting electric taxis. But now their developers are preparing to deliver a future they say is just around the corner. They came this week to the France to unleash visions of momentous change in the skies. The Paris region is planning for a small fleet of electric flying taxis to operate on multiple routes when it hosts the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games next summer. The French capital’s prospective operator is Volocopter of Germany which could be the first to fly taxis commercially if European regulators give their OK. It hopes the first passenger will be none other than French President Emmanuel Macron himself.
UK recession fears mount after Bank of England hikes borrowing rates by more than expected
LONDON (AP) — Fears that the British economy is heading for recession have mounted sharply after the Bank of England raised borrowing costs by more than anticipated. Thursday's move to combat stubbornly high inflation will hit borrowers hard, particularly homeowners who have to refinance over the coming months. On a busy day for central bank action in Europe, the Bank of England decided to lift its main interest rate by half a percentage point to a fresh 15-year high. The size of the bank’s 13th hike in a row was somewhat of a surprise, with most economists predicting a smaller quarter-point increase.
Debt-plagued Zambia reaches deal with China, other nations to rework $6.3B in loans, French say
PARIS (AP) — The French government says that Zambia has reached a deal with China and several other government creditors to restructure $6.3 billion in loans. The deal was announced on the sidelines of a summit in Paris that's aimed at reforming a global financial system to better help developing nations like Zambia. The African nation defaulted in 2020 when it failed to make a $42.5 million bond payment, and its debt has made it hard for it to develop economically and take on new projects. Experts have said such prolonged debt crises can send nations sliding deeper into poverty and joblessness by making it harder to get credit to build for the future.
Fed's Powell reinforces likelihood of more rate hikes because of persistently high inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates at least once more this year because of persistently high inflation in the economy’s service sector and the surprisingly tight job market. Speaking to the Senate Banking Committee, Powell noted that “inflation has moderated somewhat since the middle of last year.” Still, the Fed chair stressed, “inflation pressures continue to run high.″ In May, consumer prices were up 4% in May compared with 12 months earlier, down from a year-over-year peak of 9.1% in June 2022, but still double the Fed’s 2% target.
US safety agency to require automatic emergency braking on heavy trucks and buses
WASHINGTON (AP) — The government’s traffic safety agency says it will require that heavy trucks and buses include potentially life-saving automatic emergency braking equipment within five years. Automatic braking systems in heavy vehicles would prevent nearly 20,000 crashes a year and save at least 155 lives, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said. Thursday’s announcement follows a similar plan announced last month for all new passenger cars and light trucks. The actions represent the traffic safety agency’s latest move toward regulating electronic systems that take on certain tasks that drivers themselves have typically done.
Sinema cites bill targeting leaders of failed banks after criticism of her Wall Street ties
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is taking credit for helping broker legislation that would target executives of failed banks. The Democratic defector turned independent has been criticized as too closely aligned with Wall Street interests. Sinema, who hasn't said whether she'll seek a second-term in 2024, tells The Associated Press that the bill approved this week by a Senate committee is an example of the bipartisan dealmaking she says is often lacking from Congress. Her steadfast support for across-the-aisle negotiations fueled her divorce from the Democratic Party last year and is complicating her potential path toward reelection in one of the most closely watched Senate campaigns.
Google backs creation of cybersecurity clinics with $20 million donation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Free medical clinics and legal aid clinics, where college students and their instructors help their communities while also learning more about their professions, are now commonplace. Google hopes to add cybersecurity clinics to that list. Google CEO Sundar Pichai pledged $20 million in grants on Thursday to support and expand the Consortium of Cybersecurity Clinics to introduce thousands of students to potential careers in cybersecurity, while also helping defend small government offices, rural hospitals and nonprofits from hacking. Pichai said the new initiative addresses both the rising number of cyberattacks — up 38% globally in 2022 – and the lack of candidates trained to stop them.
Turkey's central bank sharply raises interest rates. That could signal an economic turnaround
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's central bank has delivered a large interest rate increase, signaling a shift toward more conventional economic policies to counter sky-high inflation. The bank raised its key rate by 6.5 percentage points, boosting it to 15%. The increase is the first since March 2021 but lower than market expectations. It came at the bank’s closely watched first interest rate-setting meeting since Erdogan appointed two internationally respected officials to lead the bank and the finance ministry. The rate hike is an indication that the country is moving away from Erdogan’s unorthodox belief that lowering interest rates fights inflation. The bank said rates would be hiked further “as much as needed” in a “gradual manner.”
In the effort to reopen I-95 in Philadelphia, crews get some help from a NASCAR jet dryer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The race to reopen a stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia is getting a boost from a truck-mounted jet dryer that’s normally used to keep moisture off the track at the Pocono Raceway. The vehicle-mounted, kerosene fueled turbine arrived Thursday at the scene of the June 11 underpass fire. The accident closed down both directions of the heavily traveled interstate, pinching off traffic on the East Coast’s main north-south highway. A temporary fix is expected to be in place so traffic can resume in the coming days. But with rain in the forecast the NASCAR track’s dryer is expected to help by getting the asphalt dry enough for lines to be painted.
Congressional report says there's an extremely high risk Temu's supply chains have forced labor
NEW YORK (AP) — A Congressional report published Thursday offered a blistering critique of popular Chinese retailers Temu and Shein, with lawmakers accusing the latter of failing to maintain “even the façade of a meaningful compliance program” to deter forced labor from its supply chains. In the report, the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party said Temu’s business model allows it to avoid complying with U.S. law that restricts imports from China’s Xinjiang region. Among other things, the report said Temu admitted it “does not expressly prohibit” the sale of goods from China's Xinjiang region. The report comes a week after two bipartisan bills were introduced in Congress seeking to make changes to a century-old trade rule that benefits both Temu and the Chinese retailer Shein.
