Republicans get their IRS cuts; Democrats say they expect little near-term impact
WASHINGTON (AP) — While Republicans seek to make good on campaign promises to cut IRS funding through the proposed debt ceiling and budget cuts package now moving through Congress, Democrats are offering assurances that the spending cuts will have little impact on the federal tax collector. The bill rescinds $1.4 billion given to the IRS in the Democrats’ health and energy package that was approved last year on party-line votes. And the White House says the debt deal includes a separate agreement to take $20 billion from the IRS over the next two years and divert those funds to other nondefense programs.
Debt ceiling deal advances pipeline and tweaks environmental rules. But more work remains.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite weeks of negotiations, the White House and House Republicans were unable to reach a comprehensive agreement to overhaul environmental regulations and streamline federal permitting as part of their budget deal. Although the measure falls short of the comprehensive overhaul that the White House has been seeking, it still is expected to speed up infrastructure projects and limit reviews that have bogged down construction. President Joe Biden has sought the changes to clear the way for clean energy initiatives to help reach his climate goals. However, the legislation has frustrated some environmentalists, especially because it advances construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would carry natural gas through Appalachia.
AI chips are hot. Here's what they are, what they're for and why investors see gold
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The hottest thing in technology is an unprepossessing sliver of silicon closely related to the chips that power video game graphics. It's an artificial intelligence chip, designed specifically to make building AI systems such as ChatGPT faster and cheaper. The chips and their leading designer, Nvidia, are now at the center of what some experts consider an AI revolution that could reshape the technology sector and possibly the world along with it. That sentiment — and an unexpectedly positive sales forecast — pushed up Nvidia shares by almost 25% last Thursday after the company forecast a huge jump in revenue. The company was briefly worth more than $1 trillion on Tuesday.
CEOs got smaller raises. It would still take a typical worker two lifetimes to make their annual pay
After ballooning for years, CEO pay growth is finally slowing. The typical compensation package for chief executives who run S&P 500 companies rose just 0.9% last year, to a median of $14.8 million, according to data analyzed for The AP by Equilar. It was the smallest increase since 2015. Still, that’s unlikely to quell mounting criticism that CEO pay has become excessively high and the imbalance between company bosses and rank-and-file workers too wide. The median pay for workers at companies included in the AP survey was $77,178, up 1.3%. That means it would take that worker 186 years to make what a CEO making the median pay earned just last year.
For the few women who sit atop S&P 500 companies, thinner paychecks as median compensation slips
NEW YORK (AP) — Last year was a mixed bag pay-wise for the women who run companies in the S&P 500 -- compensation increased for more than half of them, but the median pay package fell 6%. Of the 343 CEOs in the compensation survey of S&P 500 companies done by the AP and Equilar, only 20 were women. Because they are a small group, changes in pay for only a few can easily skew the overall figures. The drop comes after a 26% jump in pay for female CEOs in 2021, a year when pay packages reflected a recovering economy and soaring stock prices and profits.
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly rise after House approves debt ceiling deal
TOKYO (AP) — Asian benchmarks are trading mostly higher after the United States House approved a debt ceiling and budget cuts package, avoiding a default crisis. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Sydney and Hong Kong, while falling in Seoul and Shanghai. Regional investors are focused on worries about the Chinese economy after recent disappointing data from the nation that's a key driver of regional growth. Wall Street slipped on worries about the strength of the global economy and inflation. But shares pared losses after a Federal Reserve official hinted the central bank may hold rates steady at its next meeting.
Toyota debuts hydrogen-fueled Corolla race car as auto racing begins shift away from gas guzzlers
OYAMA, Japan (AP) — A humble Corolla running on liquid hydrogen has made its racing debut, part of a move to bring the futuristic technology into the racing world and to demonstrate Toyota Motor Corp.’s resolve to develop hydrogen vehicles. The Corolla is powered by a combustion engine common in regular cars, and not by a battery and motor that drive electric vehicles. The car won't be appearing in dealerships anytime soon. Toyota officials said the 24-hour race at Fuji Speedway near Mount Fuji was just meant to test the technology. Toyota, a powerhouse for hybrids, has fallen behind in the global shift to battery EVs. But it’s been banking on hydrogen for years.
Sri Lanka reduces interest rates for 1st time since bankruptcy as economy shows signs of rebounding
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s Central Bank has reduced its interest rates for the first time since the island nation declared bankruptcy last year. Stern fiscal controls, improved foreign currency income and help from an International Monetary Fund program has resulted in inflation slowing faster than expected. The Central Bank said in a statement that the lending and deposit interest rates have been reduced by 250 basis points to 14% and 13% respectively. The headline inflation stood at 35.3% in April and was reduced to 25.2% in May. It is expected to reach single-digit territory by the the third quarter.
US safety agency to require automatic emergency braking on new vehicles and set tougher standards
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government’s auto safety agency plans to require that all new passenger cars and light trucks include potentially life-saving automatic emergency braking and meet stricter safety standards within three years. The announcement by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration represents its latest move toward regulating electronic systems that take on certain tasks that drivers themselves have normally done. NHTSA has been reluctant in the past to impose regulations, saying the technology will change during the time it takes to enact new rules. The safety agency’s chief counsel says 90% of new passenger vehicles already include the braking technology. But she says NHTSA wants to make the braking systems more effective at higher speeds and better at avoiding pedestrians.
After sailing though House on bipartisan vote, Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal now goes to Senate
WASHINGTON (AP) — After sailing through the House on a bipartisan vote, the debt ceiling and budget cuts package now goes to the Senate. President Joe Biden negotiated the deal with Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avert a U.S. default crisis. They worked to assemble a coalition of centrist Democrats and Republicans to push it to approval. A similar bipartisan effort will be needed in the Senate to overcome opposition. The U.S. was facing a potentially disastrous default in less than a week if Congress failed to act. Despite deep disappointment from hard-right Republicans that budget cuts don't go far enough, it was approved on a bipartisan House vote with Democrats. The Senate is expected to act quickly by the end of the week.
