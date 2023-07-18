From compensating travelers to the pilot retirement age, Congress takes up aviation bill
Congress will vote this week on legislation that will shape the agency responsible for safely managing the nation’s airspace and regulating its airlines. Lawmakers will fight over the Federal Aviation Administration’s rules on everything from how pilots are trained to how long they can work and whether travelers will get more compensation for canceled and delayed flights. Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to act on the legislation. The House is expected to vote this week on a bill that emerged from the transportation committee with bipartisan support.
As UK housing costs soar, anxiety grips homeowners and renters: 'I'm in meltdown'
LONDON (AP) — For millions in the U.K., the cost-of-living crisis just never seems to ease. First, it was skyrocketing energy and food costs stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Now, it's soaring housing costs as interest rates spike to 15-year highs. Those rates have risen to 5% after being under 1% for the past decade. That has ratcheted up mortgages and rents in Britain. Around a million households are expected to face a 500-pound, or $655, monthly increase in their average mortgage repayments in the next few years. More rate hikes are expected as the Bank of England tries to bring down the highest inflation in the Group of Seven major economies.
Americans bump up spending in June as inflation eases in a strong jobs market
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans increased their spending last month as inflation eased in many areas, and the job market remained remarkably strong. Retail sales rose 0.2% from May to June, following a revised 0.5% increase the previous month, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. The figure matched the pace of consumer inflation in June from the prior month, underscoring that shoppers are just about keeping up with pricing pressures. While the headline number of 0.2% was a bit weaker than expected, economists focused on the number that excludes volatile autos, gas, building materials and food services, which rose a solid 0.6% in June. That 0.6% figure is what is fed into the government’s measure of economic growth, and it’s a fairly strong spending number.
Stock market today: Wall Street's AI frenzy and strong bank profits send stocks higher
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s frenzy around artificial intelligence helped pushed stocks to their best level in more than 15 months. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Tuesday to its highest finish since early April 2022. The Dow added 366 points, or 1.1%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%. Microsoft was the biggest force pushing the S&P 500 higher with a 4% gain after announcing the pricing for some artificial-intelligence services. Stocks in the financial industry also drove the market higher after reporting stronger profits for the spring than expected. Charles Schwab, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley all rallied more than 4%.
Facebook parent Meta makes public its ChatGPT rival Llama
MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Facebook parent company Meta Platforms has built an artificial intelligence system that rivals the likes of ChatGPT and Google’s Bard but it’s taking a different approach: releasing it for free. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday it is partnering with Microsoft to introduce the next generation of its AI large language model and making the technology known as Llama 2 free for research and commercial use. Much like tech peers Google and Microsoft, the social media company has long had a big research team of computer scientists devoted to advancing AI technology. But it’s been overshadowed as the release of ChatGPT sparked a rush to profit off of “generative AI” tools.
TikTok needs to do more to comply with Europe's new digital rules, official says
LONDON (AP) — A top European Union official says TikTok needs to do more to get ready for new digital rules designed to keep users safe online. The popular video-sharing platform carried out a “stress test” to gauge its readiness for the Digital Services Act. European Commissioner Thierry Breton said Tuesday that the results showed “more work is needed to be fully ready” for when the law takes effect next month. The world’s biggest online platforms will have to comply with sweeping new standards when they kick in on Aug. 25. TikTok says it's “committed to implementing the DSA and enhancing transparency and accountability.”
Bank of America 2Q net income jumps 19%, extending the rally for big banks
Bank of America said its profits grew 19% last quarter, the latest of the big banks to see its bottom line boosted by higher interest rates. On a per-share basis, BofA earned 88 cents, topping Wall Street's forecast. Bank of America’s net interest income rose 14% to $14.2 billion in the second quarter thanks to higher interest rates and larger loan balances. Separately, regional bank PNC Financial said it's paying out more interest on deposits as banks compete for customer funds. Investment banking giant Morgan Stanley saw profit fall in the latest quarter, but the result still beat expectations.
Top US firms supplied equipment to keep Russian oil flowing after Ukraine invasion
America's top oilfield services companies sold millions of dollars in vital oil equipment to Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. The largest, SLB, maintained and even grew its business after others eventually departed. SLB announced late last week it would stop exporting equipment to Russia as The Associated Press prepared to publish a report on the companies' Russian operations. Customs data vetted by AP showed Russia imported more than 5,500 items worth more than $200 million from the American companies. The technology helped keep some of the world's most challenging oilfields operating in a sector that accounts for almost half of Russia's revenue. An SLB spokeswoman said the company operated within evolving international sanctions.
House Republicans propose planting a trillion trees as they move away from climate change denial
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are searching for solutions to climate change without restricting American-produced energy that comes from burning oil, coal and gas. Scientists overwhelmingly agree that heat-trapping gases released from the combustion of fossil fuels are pushing up global temperatures. But Republicans remain opposed to government action to force emissions reductions. Instead, they have embraced the idea of planting a trillion trees. A 2019 study suggested that planting trees to suck up carbon dioxide from the atmosphere could be one of the most effective ways to fight climate change. But environmental scientists call the idea a distraction from cutting emissions from fossil fuels.
Spain fines Apple and Amazon $218 million for elbowing out small retailers
MADRID (AP) — Amazon and Apple have been fined a total of $218 million after Spanish regulators say they colluded to box out competitors by favoring sales of Apple products directly from the online retail giant. Spain’s National Markets and Competition Commission said Tuesday that Amazon and Apple reached agreements in 2018 that limited the free competition of third-party sellers who hawk Apple goods via Amazon’s platform for smaller retailers. Regulators say the tech giants also limited the capacity for third parties to advertise Apple products on Amazon.
