Debt limit talks seem to make little headway as Biden, world leaders watch from afar for progress
WASHINGTON (AP) — Debt limit talks between the White House and House Republicans stopped, started and stopped again heading into a weekend where President Joe Biden and world leaders watched from afar, hoping high-stakes negotiations would make progress on avoiding a potentially catastrophic federal default. In a sign of a renewed bargaining session, food was brought to the negotiating room at the Capitol on Saturday morning, only to be carted away hours later. No meeting was likely Saturday, according to a person familiar with the state of the talks. Biden is attending a meeting of global leaders in Japan and on Saturday he tried to reassure them that the United States would not default.
G7 urges China to press Russia to end war in Ukraine, respect Taiwan's status, fair trade rules
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — The Group of Seven wealthy democracies have urged China to push Russia to end its war on Ukraine. In its joint statement, the G7 says it does not want to harm China and wants “constructive and stable relations.” It says the members are “seriously concerned” about the situation in the East and South China aeas and opposes any attempts to use force or coercion in disputes or toward Taiwan. They united in voicing concerns about human rights in China, including in Tibet, in Hong Kong and in the far western region of Xinjiang. But they emphasized the need to cooperate with China on global issues such as climate change, global economic stability and debt.
Will Biden's hard-hat environmentalism bridge the divide on clean energy future?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Perhaps the most unlikely feature of high-stakes budget negotiations going on in Washington is a debate over permitting. That's essentially the regulatory process for deciding what gets built where. It could be power plants, transmission lines or other projects. For decades, industry and labor have chaffed at what they describe as overly strict rules that limit development. Now environmentalists also view red tape as a problem because it limits the construction of projects necessary for a clean energy future. Reaching a compromise won't be easy, but it's critical to achieving President Joe Biden's vision of slashing greenhouse gas emissions in the coming years.
Sanctions against Russia and what the G7 may do to fortify them
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — The Group of Seven advanced economies are expected to announce more sanctions against Russia to further hinder its war effort in Ukraine during their summit in Hiroshima, Japan. Officials say they will redouble efforts to enforce existing measures meant to stifle Moscow's war machine. Russia is now the most-sanctioned country in the world, but there are questions about their effectiveness. EU Council President Charles Michel said the plan was to close loopholes and ensure the sanctions are painful for Russia, not for the countries enforcing them.
Uvalde families dig in for new test of gun industry protections
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Families in Uvalde, Texas, are digging in for a new test of legal protections for the gun industry as they mark one year since the Robb Elementary School shooting. Both the U.S. government and gun manufacturers in recent years have reached large settlements following some of the nation’s worst mass shootings. Gun control supporters say other cases have created roadmaps for victims and relatives to sue. But high hurdles remain for lawsuits to succeed. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill this week that further shields gun manufacturers, which are already largely protected from lawsuits under federal laws.
DeSantis asks that judge be disqualified from Disney's free speech lawsuit
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking that a federal judge be disqualified from the First Amendment lawsuit filed by Disney against the Florida governor and his appointees. The DeSantis motion filed Friday claims U.S. District Judge Mark Walker's prior statements have raised questions about his impartiality on the state’s efforts to take over Disney World’s governing body. Disney's lawsuit alleges the Republican governor and his appointees violated the company’s right to free speech, as well as the contracts clause, by taking over the special governing district that previously had been controlled by Disney supporters. Walker was nominated to the federal bench in 2012 by President Barack Obama.
Federal Reserve Chair Powell hints at a pause in rate hikes when central bank meets next month
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the Federal Reserve will likely forgo an increase in its benchmark interest rate when it meets in June for the first time since it began raising its key rate 14 months ago to fight high inflation. In signaling so, Powell provided some clarity about the Fed’s likely next policy move after a cacophony of speeches this week by central bank officials had clouded the picture. “Having come this far, we can afford to look at the data and the evolving outlook and make careful assessments,” Powell said, referring to the Fed’s 10 straight rate hikes.
Debt limit talks start, stop as Republicans, White House face 'serious differences'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Debt limit talks between the White House and House Republicans have stopped and started and stopped again at the Capitol. The dizzying series of events Friday came amid high-stakes negotiations to avoid a potentially catastrophic default. President Joe Biden remains “optimistic" a deal can be reached, the White House press secretary says while acknowledging there are "serious differences.” Biden and Republicans are racing to strike a deal as the nation careens toward a potentially catastrophic debt default if the nation fails to pay its bills. A top Biden adviser says the White House remains hopeful. Talks are likely to resume over the weekend.
Stock market today: Wall Street's best week since March stalls amid debt worries
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s best week since March ran out of steam as worries rose about the U.S. government’s efforts to avoid a potentially disastrous default on its debt. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% Friday, and the Dow lost 109 points. Stocks flipped from midday gains to losses after Republicans said they're pausing negotiations on preventing a default. The S&P 500 still broke out of a listless stretch where it failed to move by 1%, up or down, for six straight weeks. Traders took comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to mean the end to hikes to interest rates may arrive next month, as hoped.
Japan's Toyota discloses improper crash tests at Daihatsu subsidiary
TOKYO (AP) — Toyota has found improper crash tests for a model and suspended shipments, in the latest in a series of embarrassing woes plaguing Japan’s top automaker. The latest problem, affects 56,111 Toyota Raize hybrid vehicles, produced by Daihatsu, a manufacturer specializing in small models, wholly owned by Toyota. It also affects 22,329 vehicles sold as the Daihatsu Rocky. The vehicles were all sold in Japan. Just a week ago, Toyota acknowledged there had been data breach at its online Connected service, spanning a decade, putting information on more than 2 million vehicles at risk for leaks. No breaches were reported.
