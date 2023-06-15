Retail sales rose 0.3% in May despite pressure from higher inflation and interest rates
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans increased their spending at retailers last month despite pressure from still-high inflation and rising borrowing costs. Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that retail sales rose 0.3% from April to May, , helped by stronger sales of auto dealers. Economists were expecting a decline for the month. Retail sales have been bumpy this year after surging nearly 3% in January. Sales tumbled in February and March but then recovered in April.The retail sales report offers only a partial look at consumer spending; it doesn’t include many services, including healthcare, travel and hotel lodging. Nor is U.S. retail sales data adjusted for inflation.
Biden hopes Su's role in dockworker deal can sway Democratic holdouts to confirm her as labor chief
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is hoping that Julie Su’s role in brokering a deal between West Coast dockworkers and shippers will provide fresh momentum for the Senate to act on her long-stalled nomination to be labor secretary. Su flew to San Francisco to help seal the tentative agreement after a lengthy dispute that had led to sporadic disruptions at some of the nation’s largest ports. President Joe Biden asked Su, a civil rights lawyer who was deputy labor secretary when tapped for the Cabinet job in February, to join the negotiations, according to a White House official. That was part of an effort to stave off potential work stoppages as the bargaining sessions grew tense.
European Central Bank hikes rates again and vows more after US Fed hits pause
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank has pressed ahead with another interest rate hike and is making clear more are on the way. The quarter-percentage point increase Thursday aims to crush inflation that’s driving up the cost of groceries, utility bills and summer vacations. It comes a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve took a break from its own string of increases. In Europe, it was the eighth straight rise since July 2022 as the bank seeks to bring down inflation from 6.1%. ECB President Christine Lagarde says the bank “will continue to hike at our next meeting" in July and it's "not thinking about pausing.”
Stock market today: Wall Street jumps, and its winning streak kicks into a higher gear
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street staged a broad-based rally, with the S&P 500 notching the biggest gain yet in its recent winning streak. The benchmark index rose 1.2% Thursday. The Dow was up 428 points, and the Nasdaq gained 1.1%. Treasury yields fell after mixed reports on retail sales, manufacturing and unemployment claims raised hopes the Federal Reserve may end up hiking interest rates only once more this year. The Fed signaled a day earlier that it may raise them twice this year. The S&P 500’s gain was its sixth straight, its longest winning streak since 2021. Oil gained more than 3%.
China's factory, consumer activity weakens in May, youth unemployment rises
BEIJING (AP) — China’s factory and consumer activity weakened further in May and surging unemployment among young people in cities broke the previous month’s record as an economic rebound following the end of anti-virus controls slowed. The government reported surveys found more than a fifth of potential workers in cities aged 16-24 were unemployed, up slightly from April. China’s economic activity rebounded after the ruling Communist Party in December lifted controls that cut off access to major cities for weeks at a time and blocked most international travel. But consumers, uneasy about the economic outlook and possible job losses, returned to shops and restaurants less quickly than expected. The government said the recovery is “not yet solid.”
Twitter is the worst major social media platform when it comes to LGBTQ+ safety, says GLAAD
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — All major social media platforms do poorly at protecting LGBTQ+ users from hate speech and harassment — especially those who are transgender, non-binary or gender non-conforming, the advocacy group GLAAD said on Thursday. But Twitter is the worst. In its annual Social Media Safety Index, GLAAD gave Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter low or failing scores, saying the platforms don’t do enough to keep their users safe. That said, most mainstream platforms improved from a year earlier. Twitter, which was taken private by Tesla CEO Elon Musk last October, was the only exception.
With Sam Bankman-Fried looking on, judge seems skeptical of request to reject criminal fraud charges
NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyers encountered a skeptical federal judge when they argued that he should toss out criminal fraud charges their client faces after the collapse of his cryptocurrency business. Bankman-Fried sat with his lawyers in Manhattan federal court Thursday as they argued that an indictment charging him with cheating investors and looting customer deposits should be thrown out. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan did not immediately rule. He pushed back on several arguments and when one defense attorney finished, he thanked him for what he described as extraordinarily imaginative arguments. Bankman-Fried remains free on $250 million bail, confined to his parents Palo Alto, California, home.
US says price caps on Russia's oil are cutting revenue nearly in half and weakening its economy
WASHINGTON (AP) — When the Group of Seven nations, the European Union and Australia last year announced a plan to cap the price of Russian oil, U.S. officials said it would deliver a most effective blow to Russia’s economy, undermining its greatest revenue source. Now, six months after the cap’s December implementation, the Biden administration is calling the policy a success. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo says: “In just six months, the price cap has contributed to a significant decline in Russian revenue at a key juncture in the war,." He points to a nearly 50% drop in Russian oil revenues compared with a year prior.
Biden hosts Live Nation, SeatGeek and Airbnb execs to showcase push to end hidden 'junk fees'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has highlighted progress in chipping away at so-called junk fees as a “win for consumers" while meeting at the White House with executives from Live Nation, Airbnb and other companies that have taken steps to embrace more transparent pricing. Biden prioritized the effort to combat surprise or undisclosed fees in his State of the Union address and has called for legislation, regulation and private sector action to end them. At Thursday’s event, the president highlighted actions by companies that have eliminated or plan to eliminate those surprise fees. he consumer advocacy push is part of Biden’s pitch to voters ahead of his 2024 reelection bid.
Chinese spies breached hundreds of public, private networks, security firm says
The U.S. cybersecurity firm Mandiant says suspected state-backed Chinese hackers exploited a vulnerability in a popular email security appliance to break into the networks of hundreds of public and private sector organizations globally, nearly a third of them government agencies including foreign ministries. Fifty-five percent of the targets were from the Americas and 24% from the Asia Pacific region. They included foreign ministries in Southeast Asia and foreign trade offices and academic organizations in Taiwan and Hong Kong, Mandiant said. The activity exploiting the hacked Barracuda Networks’ Email Security Gateway dated back as early as October.
