Cases of check fraud escalate dramatically, with Americans warned not to mail checks if possible
NEW YORK (AP) — Check fraud is back in a big way, fueled by a rise in organized crime that is forcing small businesses and individuals to take additional safety measures or to avoid sending checks through the mail altogether. Banks reported roughly 680,000 reports of check fraud to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, also known as FinCEN, last year. That’s up from 350,000 reports in 2021. Officials are warning Americans to avoid mailing checks if possible, or at least to use a secure mail drop such as inside the post office.
US inflation may have eased in May, but underlying price measures likely remained high
WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer price increases in the United States likely slowed sharply last month, extending a steady easing of inflation over the past year. But a gauge of underlying prices may still reflect persistent inflation pressures. Prices are forecast to have risen 4.2% in May from a year earlier, well below the 4.9% year-over-year increase in April. And measured from April to May, prices are expected to have increased only 0.1%, compared with the previous month’s 0.4% increase. Yet any slowdown in inflation is unlikely to convince the Federal Reserve’s policymakers that they’re close to curbing the high inflation that has gripped the nation for two years.
Russian missile attack on Zelenskyy’s hometown kills at least 10; dozens wounded
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit civilian buildings in a central Ukrainian city overnight, killing at least 10 people, regional officials said Tuesday as rescuers searched for at least one person still believed to be trapped under the rubble. Kryvyi Rih mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said that the death toll had risen to at least 10. He said that one person is still believed to be trapped under the rubble and 28 were wounded. The strike involving cruise missiles hit a five-story residential building, which was engulfed in fire, Gov. Serhiy Lysak of the Dnipropetrovsk region wrote on Telegram.
Apollo Theater CEO Jonelle Procope to leave the historic landmark on safe financial ground
NEW YORK (AP) — Jonelle Procope’s 20-year tenure as president and CEO of The Apollo Theater evolved into an era of prosperity and expansion, markedly different from the tumultuous, cash-strapped decades that preceded it. Sure, the early years were a struggle, as the hub of the Harlem neighborhood dealt with financial difficulties and a shifting business model. However, when Procope steps down at the end of June, she will leave her successor Michelle Ebanks with nearly $80 million raised to complete a renovation and expansion of the historic theater by 2025. On Monday night, Procope will be honored, alongside hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and basketball superstar Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, at The Apollo’s Spring Benefit for her service.
The Great Grift: How billions in COVID-19 relief aid was stolen or wasted
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Associated Press analysis found that fraudsters potentially stole more than $280 billion in COVID-19 relief funding; another $123 billion was wasted or misspent. Combined, the loss represents 10% of the $4.2 trillion the U.S. government has disbursed in COVID relief aid. Fraudsters used Social Security numbers of dead people to get unemployment checks. Cheaters collected benefits in multiple states. And federal loan applicants weren’t cross-checked against a Treasury Department database that would have raised red flags about sketchy borrowers. All of it led to the greatest grift in U.S. history.
Stock market today: Global markets higher ahead of US inflation, Fed rates decision
BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures are higher ahead of a U.S. inflation update and a Federal Reserve decision on another possible interest rate hike. London and Paris opened higher. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Oil prices rebounded. Forecasters expect U.S. government data to show inflation eased in May but still was double the Fed’s 2% target despite interest rate hikes to cool business activity. Traders hope the Fed will skip another rate increase at this week's meeting. Central banks in Europe and Japan also are due to meet this week to discuss possible rate hikes.
UK wages rise sharply in April, set to bolster expectations of another rate hike next week
LONDON (AP) — Official figures show that wages in the U.K. spiked sharply in April, a development that is set to cement expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates once again next week. The Office for National Statistics found Tuesday that people’s regular pay packets, which exclude bonuses, were up 7.2% in the three months to April from the same period the year before. That’s up from the equivalent 6.6% year-on-year increase recorded for January and is largely due to a near-10% increase in the minimum wage at the start of April. Though wages are still lagging the headline rate of inflation, the increase is likely to feature heavily in next week’s deliberations among rate-setters at the Bank of England.
The Great Grift: 5 things to know about how COVID-19 relief aid was stolen or wasted
WASHINGTON (AP) — Over the last three years, thieves have plundered billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief aid intended to combat the worst pandemic in a century and to stabilize an economy in free fall. An Associated Press analysis finds fraudsters potentially stole more than $280 billion in coronavirus relief funding and another $123 billion was wasted or misspent. President Donald Trump approved emergency aid measures totaling $3.2 trillion. President Joe Biden’s 2021 American Rescue Plan authorized the spending of another $1.9 trillion. On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are engaged in fierce debate over the success of the relief spending and who’s to blame for the theft.
Jeffrey Epstein victims settle sex trafficking lawsuit against JPMorgan for $290 million
JPMorgan Chase announced a tentative settlement with the sex victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein, the bank said Monday, which had accused the bank of being the financial conduit that Epstein used to pay off his victims for several years. According to the lawsuits, JPMorgan provided Epstein loans and regularly allowed him to withdraw large sums of cash from 1998 through August 2013 even though it knew about his sex trafficking practices. The bank said in a statement it now regretted any interaction the bank had with Epstein over the several years that he was a JPMorgan client. The settlement must still be approved by the judge in the case.
Microsoft's media literacy program aims to empower internet users and combat online misinformation
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new effort to promote internet and media literacy by Microsoft has shown promising results in the fight against online misinformation. The tech company worked with the nonprofit Trust Project late last year to create short advertisements directing viewers to a list of ways to quickly distinguish reliable news sources from sites peddling falsehoods and conspiracy theories. After seeing the list, people expressed greater confidence in their ability to spot misinformation themselves. New regulations are frequently floated as a solution to the problem of online misinformation but researchers say media literacy could be an even more practical and effective strategy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.