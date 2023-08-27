Economy's solid growth could require more Fed hikes to fight inflation, Powell says at Jackson Hole
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — The continued strength of the U.S. economy could require further interest rate increases, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a closely watched speech that also highlighted the uncertain nature of the economic outlook. Powell noted that the economy has been growing faster than expected and that consumers have kept spending briskly — trends that could keep inflation pressures high. Speaking at an annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell reiterated the Fed’s determination to keep its benchmark rate elevated until inflation is reduced to its 2% target. “Although inflation has moved down from its peak — a welcome development — it remains too high,” he said.
Workers exposed to extreme heat have no consistent protection in the US
RENO, Nev. (AP) — State and federal agencies are scrambling to find measures to combat what experts call one of the harshest and most neglected effects of climate change in the U.S.: rising heat deaths and injuries of people who work in triple-digit temperatures. State and federal governments have long implemented federal procedures for environmental risks exacerbated by climate change, namely drought, flood and wildfires. But extreme heat protections for workers have generally lagged. Complicating attempts to address the issue is the absence of one national standard for measuring heat deaths in the U.S.
ECB's Lagarde says interest rates to stay high as long as needed to defeat inflation
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — Interest rates in the European Union will need to stay high “as long as necessary” to slow still-high inflation, Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, said Friday. Lagarde’s remarks, at an annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, came against the backdrop of the ECB’s efforts to manage a stagnating economy with still-high inflation. The central bank has raised its benchmark rate from minus 0.5% to 3.75% in one year. Inflation in the 20 countries that use the euro has dropped from a peak of 10.6% last year to 5.3%, largely reflecting sharp drops in energy prices. But inflation still exceeds the ECB’s 2% target.
Women working in Antarctica say they were left to fend for themselves against sexual harassers
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Many women who work at McMurdo Station, the main United States research base in Antarctica, say the isolated environment and macho culture have allowed sexual harassment and assault to flourish. The National Science Foundation, which oversees the U.S. Antarctic Program, published a 2022 report in which 59% of women said they experienced of harassment or assault while on the ice. But The Associated Press found that the problem goes beyond the harassment. In reviewing court records and internal communications, and in interviews with more than a dozen current and former employees, the AP uncovered a pattern of women who said their claims of harassment or assault were minimized by their employers, often leading to them or others being put in further danger.
Takeaways from AP's investigation into sexual harassment and assault at Antarctica's McMurdo Station
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Many women who work at McMurdo Station, the main United States research base in Antarctica, say the isolated environment and macho culture have allowed sexual harassment and assault to flourish. The National Science Foundation, which oversees the U.S. Antarctic Program, published a 2022 report in which 59% of women said they’d experienced harassment or assault while on the ice. But the problem goes beyond the harassment itself, The Associated Press found. In reviewing court records and internal communications, and in interviews with more than a dozen current and former employees, the AP uncovered a pattern of women who said their claims of harassment or assault were minimized by their employers, often leading to them or others being put in further danger.
Modi says India as G20 host will be inclusive and invites African Union to become permanent members
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says his country’s role as the G20 host this year would focus on highlighting the concerns of the developing world, and has proposed the African Union to become permanent members of the forum. He made the remarks on Sunday at the Business 20 Summit in New Delhi, a conference of policymakers and business leaders who gathered to discuss themes like digital transformation, building resilient supply chains, debt distress and climate change goals. As host of the G20 this year, India has consistently appealed for the fractured grouping to reach consensus on issues that disproportionately affect developing countries, or the so-called Global South, even if the broader East-West split over Ukraine can’t be resolved.
Broadband subsidy program that millions use will expire next year if Congress doesn’t act
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the programs set up to ensure affordable internet for all is set to run out by the middle of 2024. The Affordable Connectivity Program's primary allocation of $14.2 billion is projected to run out unless Congress takes steps to renew it. That could end access to affordable broadband for the more than 20 million households that use it. It also could hinder the Biden administration’s effort to bring connectivity to the people who need it most. With the clock ticking, the White House and advocacy groups are working to push Congress to extend the program this year.
Stock market today: Wall Street climbs to clinch its first winning week in a month
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose to send Wall Street to its first winning week since July. The S&P 500 climbed 0.7% Friday after flipping between small gains and losses a few times through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 247 points, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.9%. The gains came after the head of the Federal Reserve said it will proceed carefully as it decides what to do with interest rates. The Fed has already hiked its main rate to the highest level in 2001 in hopes of driving down inflation, and many investors would rather not see any more.
Europe is cracking down on Big Tech. This is what will change when you sign on
LONDON (AP) — Starting Friday, Europeans will see their online life change. People in the 27-nation European Union can alter some of what shows up when they search, scroll and share on the biggest social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Facebook and other tech giants like Google and Amazon. That’s because Big Tech companies are now subject to a pioneering new set of EU digital regulations. The Digital Services Act aims to protect European users when it comes to privacy, transparency and removal of harmful or illegal content. They can now turn off AI-recommended videos, know why a post was taken down and report fake products. It's also easier to flag harmful content, and kids won't be targeted by digital ads.
Bare electrical wire and leaning poles on Maui were possible cause of deadly fires
In the first moments of the Maui fires, when high winds brought down power poles, slapping electrified wires to the dry grass below, there was a reason the flames erupted all at once in long, neat rows -- those wires were bare, uninsulated metal that could spark on contact. Videos and images analyzed by The Associated Press confirmed those wires were among miles of line that Hawaiian Electric Co. left naked to the weather and often-thick foliage, despite a recent push by utilities in other wildfire- and hurricane-prone areas to cover up their lines or bury them. Many power poles on Maui were built to “an obsolete 1960s standard,” were leaning and near the end of their projected life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.