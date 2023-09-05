UAW's clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
DETROIT (AP) — A 46% pay raise. A 32-hour week with 40 hours of pay. A restoration of traditional pensions. The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has pressed on General Motors, Stellantis and Ford are edging it closer to a strike when its contract ends Sept. 14. The automakers, which are making billions in profits, have dismissed the UAW’s wish list. They argue that its demands are unrealistic at a time of fierce competition as the world shifts from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. The wide gulf between the sides could mean a strike against one or more of the automakers, which could send already-inflated vehicle prices even higher.
Biden celebrates unions and job creation during a Philadelphia Labor Day appearance
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden says he doesn’t think an auto workers union strike is going to happen and tells a crowd gathered in Philadelphia for a Labor Day parade he’s celebrating union jobs. The Democratic president was at the Tri-State Labor Day Parade on Monday. This Labor Day comes against the backdrop of increasingly emboldened U.S. unions and a potential strike by 146,000 United Auto Workers union members. Biden tells reporters he doesn’t think the UAW members will strike. Biden likes to say he’s the most pro-union president ever. The president has used executive actions to promote worker organizing and has authorized federal funding to aid union members’ pensions.
The US government is eager to restore powers to keep dangerous chemicals out of extremists' hands
WASHINGTON (AP) — When Congress returns this week, Homeland Security officials and those in the chemical industries will be watching to see if a program regulating the chemical sector will be on its agenda. The Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards program lets Homeland Security officials regulate security at high-risk chemical facilities. The goal is tracking chemical materials and keeping them away from extremists or other bad actors who want to steal them and turn them into weapons. The program expired July 28 after Congress failed to renew its authority. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told the Chemical Security Summit in Virginia the risk extremists could access and weaponize dangerous chemicals produced at the facilities “increases by the day.”
Security in Ecuador has come undone as drug cartels exploit the banana industry to ship cocaine
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador's location is increasingly putting it at the confluence of two global trades: bananas and cocaine. The country is the world's largest exporter of bananas, shipping about 6.5 million metric tons a year by sea. It is also wedged between the world's largest cocaine producers, Peru and Colombia. Traffickers' infiltration of the industry that's responsible for about 30% of the world's bananas has contributed to unprecedented violence across the once-peaceful nation. Shootings, killings, kidnappings and blackmail have become a part of daily life, particularly in the banana-shipping port city of Guayaquil.
Stock market today: World shares mostly lower as US markets reopen after Labor Day holiday
Shares are mostly lower in Europe after a lackluster day of trading in Asia. U.S. futures and oil prices also declined. Hong Kong's benchmark fell 2%. Chinese property stocks declined as investors sold to lock in gains fueled by fresh efforts to support the industry. Japanese household spending and Chinese services data came in weaker than expected. On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.2%, coming off its first monthly loss since February. U.S. employment figures suggested the jobs market may be cooling, raising hopes that the Federal Reserve might moderate interest rate increases to tamp down inflation.
Trial starts in Sweden of 2 oil executives accused of complicity in war crimes in Sudan
STOCKHOLM (AP) — A trial has started in Stockholm of two executives of a Swedish oil exploration and production company accused of complicity in war crimes in Sudan 20 years ago by securing the company’s oil operations in the African nation. Prosecutors claim that Ian Lundin, former chairman of Lundin Oil, and Alex Schneiter, its former CEO, supported the Sudanese government of former dictator Omar al-Bashir. From 1983 to 2005, Sudan was torn apart by a civil war between the Muslim-dominated north and Christian south. Thousands of people were killed and nearly 200,000 displaced. At the start of the trial at the Stockholm District Court Tuesday, Lundin said the accusations were “completely false.”
Nigerian workers walk off the job again to protest rising costs after gas subsidies are removed
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Government workers in Nigeria have begun their second strike in a month to protest the growing cost of living after the government removed subsidies that had made gas affordable. The strike by labor unions from across all sectors is expected to disrupt activities in many government offices, further hurting Africa’s largest economy. The Nigeria Labor Congress says there would be a “total and indefinite shutdown of the nation” if their demands are not met. The government says a strike will worsen the condition of Nigerians and requested more time to find ways to resolve the economic crisis.
UAE creates federal authority for 'commercial gaming' as casino giants flock to Gulf Arab nation
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has created a federal authority to potentially run a national lottery and what it describes as “commercial gaming.” It's likely a sign that it is on the verge of allowing gambling as major casino operators flock to the Gulf Arab nation. The state-run WAM news agency carried an announcement late Sunday on the creation of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority, without offering many details about its structure or operations. It named Kevin Mullally as its CEO. Mullally once served as the executive director of the Missouri Gaming Commission, which oversaw that U.S. state’s riverboat casinos.
For small biz reliant on summer tourism, extreme weather is the new pandemic -- for better or worse
NEW YORK (AP) — For small businesses that rely on summer tourism to keep afloat, extreme weather is replacing the pandemic as the determining factor in how well a summer will go. The pandemic had its ups and downs for tourism, with a total shutdown followed by a rush of vacations due to pent-up demand. This year, small businesses say vacation cadences are returning to normal. Tourism-related businesses have always been at the mercy of the weather. But with heat waves, fires and storms becoming more frequent and intense, small businesses increasingly see extreme weather as their next long-term challenge.
Insider Q&A: Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic foresees interest rates staying higher for longer
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve has reached a delicate stage in its fight against inflation. Its policymakers have raised their key interest rate to its highest level in 22 years. They're trying to slow borrowing and spending and cool inflation pressures. They now are considering whether to raise the rate even higher or leave it at its current level for an extended period. Raphael Bostic is president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta and a member of the Fed’s interest rate policy committee. He doesn’t think another hike is needed. But Bostic favors keeping the benchmark rate at its current level well into 2024.
