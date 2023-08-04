US economy likely generated 200,000 new jobs in July, showing more resilience in face of rate hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — The American economy has generated at least 200,000 new jobs for a record 30 straight months. And the streak likely continued into July. But just barely. The Labor Department’s latest jobs report, out Friday, is expected to show that employers tacked on exactly 200,000 jobs last month, according to a survey of forecasters by the data firm FactSet. That would be fewest since December 2020 – but still a healthy number and a sign that the U.S. labor market remains sturdy despite markedly higher interest rates. In another sign of strength, the unemployment rate is expected to stay at 3.6%, not far off a half-century low.
Apple's earnings top analysts' forecasts, but year-over-year sales drop for third straight quarter
Apple eked out slightly higher profit even though sales dipped during its latest quarter. The period included the iPhone maker becoming the first publicly held U.S. company to be valued at $3 trillion. Results released Thursday cover April through June and mark the third consecutive quarter that Apple has posted a year-over-year decline in revenue. That’s the company’s longest stretch of falling sales in nearly seven years. Apple indicated revenue is likely to fall again in the current July-to-September quarter, contributing to 2% decline the company's shares in extended trading. If the stock behaves similarly in Friday's regular trading session, Apple's market value will fall below $3 trillion.
Amazon reports better-than-expected revenue and profits for 2Q, sending its stock higher
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon on Thursday posted better-than-expected revenue and profits for the second quarter, sending its stock higher in after-hours trading. The e-commerce giant earned $6.7 billion, or 65 cents per share, for the three-month period ended June 30. Its revenue came out to $134.4 billion, up 11% from the same period last year. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement that it was a “strong quarter of progress” for the company. The Seattle-based company's profitable cloud unit AWS's growth continued to slow. Executives have blamed companies cutting back on costs for the slowdown.
Ruble hits lowest value against USD since early in Ukraine war
The ruble has dropped against the U.S. dollar in trading in Moscow to it lowest level since the first month of the war in Ukraine. The decline Friday to 95 rubles against the dollar continued the Russian currency’s consistent fall since the beginning of the year, when it traded at around 65. That's a drop of about 30%. Friday’s value was its lowest since March 28, 2022, state news agency Tass reported. After Russia sent troops into Ukraine in late February 2022, the ruble plunged to as low as about 120 against the dollar, but recovered quickly as the Russian Central Bank undertook support measures.
Stock market today: Global stocks mixed before US jobs update following Bank of England rate hike
BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are higher ahead of a U.S. jobs update that could influence interest rate plans after Britain’s central bank raised its key lending rate. London, Shanghai, Paris and Tokyo advanced. Oil prices advanced. Wall Street futures rebounded. U.S. stocks fell for a third day after the Bank of England raised its main lending rate to a 15-year high and indicated it could stay high for a while. Investors were waiting for a U.S. government update on the unexpectedly strong labor market. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has cited hiring as a factor in deciding whether more rate hikes are needed to cool inflation.
Airbnb profit jumps to $650 million in 2Q, as bookings increase and rental rates hold steady
Airbnb says its second-quarter profit rose more than 70% from a year ago to $650 million thanks to strong bookings for summer-vacation rentals. The San Francisco company said Thursday that bookings grew 11% over the same period last year. That helped lift revenue. The second-quarter results beat Wall Street forecasts, according to a survey by FactSet. Airbnb predicts that bookings and average rates for rentals will remain strong in the July-through-September quarter, driving revenue slightly higher than analysts' expectations over the rest of the summer.
Panama Canal foresees its income falling after shipping limited due to a drought
The managers of the Panama Canal say they expect income from the waterway to drop, after authorities were forced to limit the number of ships passing through each to 32 due to a lack of rainfall. The canal's administrator said Thursday income in 2024 could drop by as much as $200 million because of the drought. The canal implemented a measure Sunday capping the number of ships passing through its locks daily to a maximum of 32, compared to 36 to 38 under normal operation. Rain is needed to feed the watershed system of rivers and brooks that fill lakes, whose waters in turn fill the locks.
Egypt raises interest rates as it battles spiraling inflation and households struggle to keep up
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s Central Bank announced a new hike in interest rates as the cash-strapped North African country battles surging inflation and a depreciating currency. The bank said Thursday that its monetary policy committee agreed to increase its most basic lending rate from 18.25% to 19.75%. Egyptian, particularly working class households, are struggling to keep up with rising prices, which have soared since Russia invaded Ukraine last year. The annual inflation rate reached 36.8% in June. Over the past year, Egypt’s central bank has sought to offset rising inflation by hiking its main interest rates.
Facebook owner Meta carries out threat to block news in Canada. Google plans to do the same
MENLO PARK, California (AP) — Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta is keeping its promise to block news content in Canada on its platforms in response to a new law that requires tech giants to pay publishers for linking to or otherwise repurposing their content online. Google’s owner Alphabet has said it plans to do the same, although it does not appear to have followed through yet. A representative for the search giant did not immediately respond to a message for comment Thursday. Minister of Canadian Heritage Pascale St-Onge took to Elon Musk's social media site X to call out Meta’s move as “irresponsible."
China reopens trade in Australian barley in a new sign of improved relations
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — China is lifting a stifling 3-year-old tariff on Australian barley in a sign of an improving bilateral trade relationship since Australia’s government changed. China effectively closed its door to Australian barley in May 2020 by imposing an 80.5% tariff after the previous Australian government angered Beijing by calling for an independent inquiry into the origins of, and responses to, the COVID-19 pandemic. Both governments on Friday confirmed the resumption starting Saturday of trade in the grain that had been worth over $600 million in the year before China blocked imports. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed the breakthrough, which comes as he plans his first visit to Beijing as government leader before the end of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.