Threats of a strike heating up even before UAW begins negotiations with automakers
DETROIT (AP) — Whenever the United Auto Workers union begins negotiating a new contract with Detroit’s three automakers, threats of a strike are typically heard among union members. This year, the talk is a little louder. Besides the usual haggling over wages, pensions and health care, the union has set its sights on a more consequential goal: It's determined to secure a foothold in the plants that will manufacture electric vehicle batteries in the years ahead. As the industry undergoes a historic transition from internal combustion engines to EVs, the automakers will likely need many thousands of workers to staff electric-battery plants. The UAW sees this year’s contract as an opportunity to ensure representation in the industry’s jobs of the future.
Reluctant Twitter users, influencers and others are flocking to Meta's new Threads app
NEW YORK (AP) — Celebrities, lawmakers, brands and everyday social media users are flocking to Meta’s freshly minted app Threads to connect with their followers, including many Twitter refugees tired of the drama surrounding Elon Musk’s raucous oversight of that platform since acquiring it last year. Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a Threads post on Monday morning that in the five days since its launch, 100 million people have signed up for the app. But will they stay? One expert says it’s too early to know how successful Threads will be. He further questions whether the rapid growth of Threads is even a good thing and that some other successful platforms began with a focused approach and expanded more gradually.
UK wages are rising at a record pace. That makes higher interest rates more likely
LONDON (AP) — Wages in the U.K. are rising at a record high rate amid stubbornly high inflation. That's bolstered expectations that interest rates will increase again — to the worry of many homeowners who are seeing their mortgage payments spike. The Office for National Statistics said Tuesday that wages, excluding bonuses, rose by 7.3% in the three months to May. That matches the highest rate since records began in 2001. For months, workers have been seeking pay that keeps pace with high inflation, which is running at 8.7% despite declines in energy prices and a series of interest rate increases from the Bank of England.
Stock market today: Global shares rise ahead of US inflation update on hopes for easing rate hikes
BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are higher ahead of a U.S. inflation update that traders hope will show the need for more interest rate hikes is easing. Paris, Shanghai, Frankfurt and Tokyo rose. London lost 0.1%. Oil prices rose. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained 0.2%. Traders looked ahead to Wednesday’s update on U.S. consumer prices for signs of whether the Federal Reserve might decide inflation has cooled enough following a year of interest rate hikes. They hope the U.S. central bank will decide no more are needed, though Fed officials suggest as many as two more increases are possible this year.
Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor's staff prodded colleges and libraries to buy her books
WASHINGTON (AP) — For colleges and libraries seeking a big name for a guest lecturer, few come bigger than Sonia Sotomayor, the Supreme Court justice who rose from poverty in the Bronx to the nation’s highest court. But emails show officials frequently found that an appearance by Sotomayor came with an additional benefit — namely the purchase of hundreds, sometimes thousands, of copies of her books. Sotomayor’s staff has repeatedly prodded public institutions to buy her memoir or children’s literature. Details about such events were obtained by The Associated Press through open records requests to public institutions. The documents handed over offer a rare look at the behavior of Sotomayor and fellow justices beyond their official duties.
White House lays out effort against animal sedative xylazine but doesn't call for new restrictions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials are calling for more testing and research on xylazine, the powerful animal sedative that’s spreading through the nation’s illicit drug supply. But the officials stop short of recommending new restrictions on the veterinary drug. The White House's top drug control official on Tuesday said the Biden administration aims to scale up testing, treatments and efforts to intercept illegal shipments of xylazine. The administration declared xylazine-laced fentanyl an “emerging threat” in April. The drug has increasingly been detected among fatal overdoses. Drug czar Dr. Rahul Gupta says administration officials will “explore” making xylazine a scheduled drug but haven't recommended that step. Several states have already restricted the drug.
Los Angeles Times owners sell San Diego Union-Tribune to publishing powerhouse
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The owner of the Los Angeles Times has sold the San Diego Union-Tribune to MediaNews Group. The move was announced Monday and comes less than a week after the LA Times announced was cutting 74 newsroom jobs to deal with financial difficulties. The price of the sale hasn't been disclosed. Billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong bought both papers from Chicago-based Tribune Publishing in 2018 for $500 million. The new owners control hundreds of daily and weekly publications around the country, including the Orange County Register, Los Angeles Daily News and many other Southern California papers. Staff at the San Diego paper are being offered buyouts, and more layoffs may come.
The New York Times disbands sports department and will rely on coverage from The Athletic
The New York Times is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward. The move impacts more than 35 people in the sports department, according to a report on the company’s website. Journalists on the sports desk will move to other roles in The New York Times newsroom. There are no plans for layoffs. The New York Times Co. announced early last year that it was buying The Athletic as part of a strategy to expand its audience of paying subscribers at a time when the newspaper print ads business continues to fade.
Europe signs off on a new privacy pact that allows people's data to keep flowing to US
LONDON (AP) — The European Union has signed off on a new agreement over the privacy of people’s personal information that gets pinged across the Atlantic, aiming to ease concerns about electronic spying by American intelligence agencies. The EU’s executive commission on Monday deemed the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework to have an adequate level of protection for personal data. That means it’s comparable to the 27-nation’s own stringent data protection standards, so companies can use it to move information from Europe to the United States without adding extra security. The agreement comes after two earlier data transfer agreements were tossed. The European privacy campaigner who triggered the legal challenges, however, vowed to challenge it to the EU’s top court.
James Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 in the Chicago area, has died
Police say the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area and triggered a nationwide scare has died. Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said Monday that officers, firefighters and EMTs responded to a report of an unresponsive person at about 4 p.m. Sunday. They found James Lewis dead in his home in the city. Police say he was 76. Police say the death is not considered suspicious. No one was ever charged in the deaths of seven people who took drugs laced with cyanide. But Lewis served more than 12 years in prison for sending an extortion note to Johnson & Johnson, demanding $1 million to “stop the killing.”
