Carmakers fail privacy test, give owners little or no control on personal data they collect
BOSTON (AP) — Cars are getting an “F” in data privacy. A new study finds most major brands admit they may be selling your personal data, with half saying they will share it with the government or law enforcement without a court order. What's more, nearly all the 25 brands whose privacy notices were scoured by the nonprofit Mozilla Foundation give drivers little or no control over the data they collect. Released Wednesday, the study found cars scored worst for privacy among more than a dozen product categories, including fitness trackers and smart speakers, that Mozilla has assessed since 2017.
Disney, Spectrum direct customers to other TV services as dispute keeping ESPN off air continues
NEW YORK (AP) — A business dispute that has pulled ESPN and other Disney-owned companies off the air for nearly 15 million cable TV subscribers continues, with both companies taking the unusual step of directing customers to look elsewhere for their favorite networks. Both Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum cable TV service, and Disney sent customers to live TV streaming services and, in Charter's case, offered a special deal through Fubo. With customers continuing to pull the plug from traditional cable packages, Charter says Disney has to change the way it does business — including offering people more freedom to pick and choose channels they want and not have to pay extra for access to its ad-supported streaming services.
EU targets Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, ByteDance, Meta, Microsoft in next phase of digital crackdown
LONDON (AP) — The European Union is targeting Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, Facebook owner Meta and TikTok parent ByteDance under new digital rules aimed at reining in the market power of online companies. The six companies were classed as online “gatekeepers” that must face the highest level of scrutiny under the 27-nation bloc’s Digital Markets Act. The act amounts to a list of do’s and don’ts that seeks to prevent tech giants from cornering new digital markets. The EU’s executive Commission says digital platforms can be listed as gatekeepers if they act as key gateways between businesses and consumers by providing “core platform services.”
As Africa Climate Summit promotes solar, off-grid power ramps up below the Sahara
NAIROBI (AP) — Access to electricity remains a major challenge for over half a billion people in sub-Saharan Africa, and power outages are common even for those who are hooked up to the grid. Clean electricity from solar is catching on in several large African countries, and a lot of it is off-grid, powering one or more buildings, but not attached to a larger system. In South Africa and Kenya, solar is being used to power major businesses. In Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, solar adoption remains limited to households. Dealers in Nigeria say the government should provide incentives to encourage solar, but where it hasn't, the private sector is stepping in with installment payment plans.
Stock market today: European shares lower after mixed Asian trading as China property shares soar
Shares opened mostly lower in Europe and Asian shares were mixed as Chinese stocks were lifted by hopes for further support for the country's faltering property market. and Asia after a decline on Wall Street as traders returned from a long holiday weekend. Japan's Nikkei 225 index advanced but most other regional markets fell. Crude oil prices pushed higher. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.4%, the Dow lost 0.6% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.1%. U.S. markets are looking ahead to a quieter week with company earnings reports winding down and just a trickle of government economic reports expected, including data on manufacturing, layoffs and trade. DocuSign, GameStop, Dave & Buster’s and Kroger are set to report their most recent quarterly financial results this week.
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
United Airlines says a software update caused a glitch that briefly prevented its flights nationwide from taking off. The airline says it was not a cybersecurity issue. The Federal Aviation Administration says United asked it to stop all its departures. The FAA says that United crews were unable to contact airline dispatchers through normal means. The issue is limited to United and its subsidiaries. Shares of the Chicago-based airlines' parent company fell on news of the outage, and they closed down 2.5%.
Environmental Protection Agency delays new ozone pollution standards until after the 2024 election
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is delaying plans to tighten air quality standards for smog despite a recommendation by a scientific advisory panel to lower air pollution limits to protect public health. EPA Administrator Michael Regan's decision means one of the agency’s most important air quality regulations won't be updated until after the 2024 presidential election. The decision avoids an election year battle with industry groups and Republicans who've complained about what they consider overly intrusive EPA rules on power plants, refineries, automobiles and other polluters. It's the second time in 12 years a Democratic administration has put off a new ozone standard before an election year. The ground-level ozone rule also was delayed in 2011.
US steps toward forcing recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel
DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government is taking a big step toward forcing a defiant Tennessee company to recall 52 million air bag inflators that could explode, hurl shrapnel and injure or kill people. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday said it has made an initial decision that the inflators made by ARC Automotive Inc., and under license by another company, are defective. The agency scheduled a public hearing for Oct. 5, a required step before deciding to seek a court-ordered recall. In May the agency asked ARC to recall the inflators, which it says are responsible for at least seven injuries and two deaths in the U.S. and Canada since 2009. But ARC has refused to issue a full-scale recall. Messages were left Tuesday seeking comment from ARC.
What is green hydrogen and why is it touted as a clean fuel?
BENGALURU, India (AP) — Green hydrogen is being touted around the world as a clean energy solution to take the carbon out of high-emitting sectors like transport and industrial manufacturing. Global cooperation on green hydrogen manufacturing and supply is expected to be discussed by Group of 20 leaders at this week’s summit in New Delhi. Green hydrogen is hydrogen that is produced by separating that element from others in molecules where hydrogen occurs. It's often done through electrolysis of water — widely know as H20 for its two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom. But however it's produced, it's not green hydrogen unless the energy used to produce it is renewable, like solar or wind energy. Critics say the fuel is not always viable at scale.
Oil prices spike as Saudi Arabia, Russia extend 1.3 million barrel a day oil cut through December
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed to extend their voluntary oil production cuts through the end of the year. The dual announcements from Riyadh and Moscow on Tuesday said the two countries would trim 1.3 million barrels of crude out of the global market. Their move pushed benchmark Brent crude above $90 a barrel in afternoon trading, a price unseen in the market since November. It could increase costs for motorists at gas stations and put new pressure on Saudi Arabia’s relationship with the United States. President Joe Biden warned Saudi Arabia last year there would be unspecified “consequences” for the kingdom partnering with Russia on cuts as Moscow wages war on Ukraine.
