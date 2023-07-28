Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after breakup with Ye
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The German sportswear brand is trying to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday through Adidas smartphone apps and its website, follows an earlier set of sales in May. Adidas cut ties with Ye in October after he made antisemitic and other offensive remarks. That left Adidas holding $1.3 billion worth of unsold Yeezys and searching for a responsible way to dispose of them. Part of the profits from the sales will be donated to groups fighting antisemitism.
Germany used to be the world's export powerhouse. Now, it's not growing. What happened?
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The German economy is still failing to grow. The country that should be the industrial powerhouse for all of Europe is struggling with high energy prices, rising borrowing costs and a lagging rebound from key trading partner China. Official figures released Friday show economic output stagnated in the April-to-June quarter. That follows a declines in the first three months of the year and last three months of 2022 as the energy shock from Russia’s war in Ukraine echoed through Europe’s largest economy. It comes after the International Monetary Fund forecast that Germany would be the only developed economy to shrink this year.
A 'rolling recession' or a 'richcession' might spare the US economy from a full-scale downturn
WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite more than a year of widespread warnings that a recession was near, America’s economy is, if anything, accelerating. The government estimated Thursday that the economy expanded at a solid 2.4% annual rate in the April-June quarter, an unexpected pickup from the 2% pace in the first quarter. The latest snapshot of the economy coincides with rising sentiment that it may achieve an elusive “soft landing." Analysts point to two trends that might help stave off an economic contraction. Some say the economy is experiencing a “rolling recession,” a circumstance in which only some industries shrink while the overall economy manages to stay above water. Others think the nation might have experienced what they call a “richcession."
Biden will sign an executive order in Maine encouraging new inventions to be made in the US
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. Biden is going to Maine on Friday for the first time of his presidency, packaging his signing of the executive order with a speech at a textile factory and a fundraiser later in Freeport. The Democrat won three out of the state’s four electoral votes in 2020 and is seeking to shore up his support in the state. Maine allocates its electoral votes by congressional district. Biden lost the vote in the state’s second district, which provided the only electoral vote in New England for then-President Donald Trump, a Republican.
Stock market today: World shares are mixed after Bank of Japan fine-tunes bond purchase policy
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares in Europe and Asia are mixed after the Bank of Japan adjusted its bond purchase policy but kept its negative benchmark interest rate unchanged. Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Sydney fell while Hong Kong, London and Shanghai advanced. On Thursday, Wall Street's rally faded as the S&P 500 fell 0.6% and the Dow sank 0.7%. The Nasdaq fell 0.5%. The Bank of Japan said that uncertainties for the economy and prices require a more flexible approach. It said it would offer to buy 10-year Japanese government bonds at a set 1% each business day. That's higher than the upper limit of 0.5% set under its “yield curve control program.”
Who's in charge of Nashville's airport? US and Tennessee officials disagree under a new state law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville International Airport has quietly faced an identity crisis for weeks under a new state law, with no clear agreement about who is in charge. The dispute will be the focus of a court hearing Friday. GOP state lawmakers approved plans earlier this year for the state to make most of the airport’s board appointments. The city later sued the state over the change. The authority installed new board members on July 1, saying the organization can’t ignore state law without a court order. The Federal Aviation Administration has told city leaders it will recognize the preexisting board appointed by the mayor until a judge weighs in.
US economy unexpectedly accelerated to a 2.4% growth rate in April-June quarter despite Fed hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy surprisingly accelerated to a 2.4% annual growth rate from April through June, showing continued resilience in the face of steadily higher interest rates resulting from the Federal Reserve’s 16-month-long fight to bring down inflation. The gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — picked up from the 2% growth rate in the January-March quarter. Last quarter’s expansion was well above the 1.5% annual rate that economists had forecast. Driving the gain was a burst of business investment, which surged at a 5.7% annual pace, the fastest rate since late 2021. Companies plowed more money into factories and equipment. Increased spending by state and local governments also helped fuel growth.
The Mega Millions jackpot is now $910 million after months without a big winner
Lottery players will have another shot at a huge Mega Millions jackpot and a chance to break a stretch of more than three months without a big winner of the game. Friday night's estimated $910 million prize has been building since someone last won the jackpot April 18. There have been 28 straight drawings without a jackpot winner since then. The jackpot is now the eighth-largest ever in the U.S. The $910 million prize would be for a sole winner choosing to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. Jackpot winners usually opt for a lump sum payment. That would be an estimated $464.2 million for Friday night’s drawing. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are about 1 in 302.6 million.
Citigroup says some predecessor companies likely saw indirect financial benefits from slavery
NEW YORK (AP) — Some of the companies that formed what is now Citigroup likely benefitted financially from slavery in the 1800’s, the financial giant acknowledged Thursday, an admission that comes at a time when numerous institutions are re-examining their historic roots and the roles they played in slavery in the U.S. In research conducted last year, Citi found that none of its predecessor companies directly purchased, sold, or held slaves. But the research did find that some of predecessor entities likely “indirectly profited” from the institution of slavery. Citi traces its founding back to 1812 when the City Bank of New York was created.
Putin woos African leaders at a summit in Russia with promises of expanding trade and other ties
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is courting leaders from Africa at a summit, hailing the continent’s growing role in global affairs and offering to expand political and business ties. Putin addressed the two-day Russia-Africa summit that ends Friday. He emphasized that Moscow will closely analyze a peace proposal for Ukraine that African leaders have sought to pursue. Putin also reaffirmed his pledge that Russia will maintain steady supplies of grain and other agricultural products to the continent. Moscow recently withdrew from a deal allowing grain shipments from Ukraine that fueled concerns of a global food crisis. Putin declared Thursday that Russia intends to ship up to 50,000 tons of grain aid to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Eritrea and Central African Republic.
