From eggs to electronics to used cars, consumer inflation eased its grip on US households in July
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States edged up in July after 12 straight months of declines. But excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core inflation matched the smallest monthly rise in nearly two years, a sign that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes have continued to slow price increases. The inflation data showed that overall consumer prices rose 3.2% from a year earlier. That was up from a 3% annual rise in June, which was the lowest rate in more than two years. The latest figure remained far below last year’s peak of 9.1%, though still above the Fed’s 2% inflation target.
Supreme Court blocks, for now, OxyContin maker bankruptcy deal that would shield Sacklers
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a nationwide settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma that would shield members of the Sackler family who own the company from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids. The justices on Thursday agreed to a Biden administration request to put the brakes on an agreement reached last year with state and local governments. In addition, the high court will hear arguments before the end of the year over whether the settlement can proceed. The deal would allow the company to emerge from bankruptcy as a different entity, with its profits used to fight the opioid epidemic. Members of the Sackler family would contribute up to $6 billion. But a key component of the agreement would shield them from lawsuits.
Two rival robotaxi services win approval to operate throughout San Francisco despite safety concerns
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California regulators have approved an expansion that will allow two rival robotaxi service to operate throughout San Francisco at all hours. The vote by the state's Public Utilities Commission came despite reservations from city officials and residents spurred by erratic behavior that resulted in unmanned vehicles blocking traffic, including the path of emergency vehicles. The regulators voted to approve rival services from Cruise and Waymo to operate the around-the-clock service. It will make San Francisco first major U.S. city with two fleets of driverless vehicles competing for passengers against ride-hailing and taxi services dependent on humans to operate the cars.
Disney to boost prices for ad-free Disney+ and Hulu services and vows crackdown on password sharing
Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger vowed to make its streaming services profitable via a planned October price hike on its ad-free Disney+ and Hulu plans and a crackdown on password sharing expected to extend through next year. The increases will raise the monthly cost of ad-free Disney+ by $3, or roughly 27%, to almost $14, and of ad-free Hulu by 20% to $18. Disney reported narrower losses on its Disney+ streaming platform in the quarter but said it shed Disney+ subscribers for the second quarter in a row. Disney is in the middle of a “strategic reorganization″ aimed at saving $5.5 billion across the company.
Stock market today: Asian stocks decline after US inflation edges higher
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are lower after U.S. inflation edged higher, fueling unease about the outlook for the biggest global economy. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained less than 0.1% after government data showed consumer prices rose 3.2% in July. That was higher than the previous month but below forecasts. Traders hope the data will persuade the Federal Reserve that inflation that peaked above 9% last year is under control and no more interest rate hikes are needed. They hope the Fed can achieve a “soft landing” by cooling inflation without tipping the economy into recession.
Number of Americans applying for jobless aid rises, but not enough to cause concern
The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits jumped last week, but not enough to cause concern about a still-strong U.S. labor market. U.S. applications for unemployment benefits rose by 21,000 to 248,000 for the week ending August 5, from 227,000 the week before, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That’s the most in five weeks. The four-week moving average of claims, a less volatile reading, ticked up by 2,750 to 228,250. Jobless claim applications are seen as a proxy for the number of layoffs in a given week. Overall, 1.68 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended July 29.
Big fashion is getting bigger. Parent of Coach will buy Versace owner Capri in $8.5 billion deal
NEW YORK (AP) — Tapestry, parent company of luxury handbag and accessories retailer Coach, is buying the owner of fashion brands including Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo, Capri Holdings. The approximately $8.5 billion deal will strengthen Tapestry’s foothold in the luxury space as it looks to take on fierce competition. Companies in the U.S. have been banding together as they look to match up better against European rivals such as LVMH and Kering.
Twitter-turned-X CEO Linda Yaccarino focuses on winning back big brands on Elon Musk's platform
NEW YORK (AP) — The new CEO of the company formerly known as Twitter says she’s spent much of the past eight weeks trying to get big brands back to advertising on the social media platform that’s been in upheaval since it was bought last year by Elon Musk. X Corp. CEO Linda Yaccarino said Thursday on CNBC that she been focused on talking with brands like Coca Cola, Visa and State Farm. She says her role and Musk's are clearly defined, with Musk leading on ideas and Yaccarino bringing them to market for customers.
Fund sued over grant program for Black women enlists prominent civil rights attorneys to fight back
Attorneys for an Atlanta-based venture capital firm being sued over a grant program investing in Black women have vowed to fight back against the lawsuit calling it misguided and frivolous. At a New York news conference the attorneys also announced prominent civil rights lawyers, including Ben Crump, would join the defense team. The lawsuit was brought by a nonprofit founded by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum. The complaint could be a test case, as the battle over considerations on race shifts to the workplace. Blum's group, American Alliance For Equal Rights, is arguing that the grants the firm awards to Black women entrepreneurs violate U.S. law that prohibits racial discrimination in contracts.
Thousands rally on Las Vegas Strip in support of food service workers demanding better pay, benefits
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Food service workers at a Las Vegas Strip arena who want higher pay and better benefits are rallying on the famed tourist corridor. More than 1,000 union members packed the walkways near T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, with the crowd spilling onto Las Vegas Boulevard. The rally aims to highlight the Culinary Workers Union's ongoing contract negotiations with Levy Premium Food Service. The union says 200 servers, dishwashers, cooks and bartenders who work at the arena have been locked in negotiations with Levy for a year. Levy said in a statement it was discouraged by the union's decision to rally but looks forward to reaching a fair contract with its employees.
