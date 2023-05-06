Buffett shares good news on profits, AI thoughts at meeting
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's company said its first-quarter profits soared along with the paper value of its investment portfolio. That gave some good news to thousands of shareholders filling an arena to listen to Buffett spend hours answering questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting. Berkshire said it earned $35.5 billion, or $24,377 per Class A share, during the quarter. This year’s first quarter was relatively quiet compared to a year ago when Buffett revealed a $51 billion spending spree at the start of 2022. He also says that while artificial intelligence may change the world, new technology won’t take away opportunities for investors.
Biden hopes strong job market means soft landing for economy
WASHINGTON (AP) — For President Joe Biden, the past few days have raised hopes that the U.S. economy can stick a soft landing—possibly avoiding a recession as the 2024 election nears. Most U.S. adults have downbeat feelings about Biden’s economic leadership, as high inflation has overshadowed a strong jobs market. It’s long been economic orthodoxy that efforts to beat back inflation by the Federal Reserve would result in unemployment rising and the country sinking into recession. But to the president and some economists, the April jobs report issued Friday challenged that theory with its 3.4% unemployment rate and 253,000 jobs gained.
April hiring gains reflect a still-resilient US job market
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added a healthy 253,000 jobs in April, evidence of a labor market that still shows surprising resilience despite rising interest rates, chronically high inflation and a banking crisis that could weaken the economy. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, matching a 54-year low. The jobless rate fell in part, though, because 43,000 people left the labor force, the first drop since November, and were no longer counted as unemployed. While hiring was solid in April, it was much weaker in February and March than the government had previously estimated. Job gains for those months was downgraded by a combined 149,000.
Stock market today: Apple-juiced rally closes bruising week
NEW YORK (AP) — Apple was at the head of a widespread rally on Wall Street after the stock market’s most influential company reported a better profit than expected. Stocks of beaten-down banks also leapt Friday to recover a smidgen of their sharp losses from a brutal week. The S&P 500 rose 1.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 550 points and the Nasdaq composite tacked on 2.2%. Treasury yields jumped in the bond market after a report showed hiring accelerated across the economy by much more than expected last month. The government’s jobs report also showed workers won bigger pay raises than expected.
Yeezy shoes still stuck in limbo after Adidas split with Ye
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Adidas still hasn't figured out what to do with $1.3 billion worth of high-end Yeezy sneakers after splitting with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The shoes have been sitting in warehouses for nearly seven months since the German sportswear company ended ties with Ye over his antisemitic and other offensive remarks. CEO Bjorn Gulden said Friday that Adidas is “getting closer and closer to making a decision." He's declined to say if destroying the shoes had been ruled out, but the company is “trying to avoid that.” Adidas reported that the breakup cost it $441 million in lost sales at the start of the year.
Botticelli's Venus is an 'influencer' and Italy is not happy
ROME (AP) — Sandro Botticelli's iconic goddess of love in his 15th-century masterpiece “Birth of Venus” has now become a “virtual influencer” in a new Italian tourism campaign. The campaign has sparked a widespread backlash — with critics arguing that the project plays into Italian stereotypes and disrespects the country’s cultural heritage. Some also point to the campaign's poor execution, including a promotional video that features a winery in Slovenia instead of Italy. Tourism officials have pushed back to defend the project, noting the significant attention it's received.
New Twitter rules expose election offices to spoof accounts
NEW YORK (AP) — Election administrators across the United States say they’re concerned their offices will be targeted for fake Twitter accounts that'll confuse or mislead voters after the social media platform changed its long-standing verification service. Some election officials are trying to take steps to ensure that voters can tell the difference between the official election office account and any impostors that might pop up in elections this year or during the 2024 cycle. Twitter’s uneven response is causing concern about the potential for a flood of social media misinformation around voting and elections.
Faster IRS offering better picture on looming debt 'X-date'
WASHINGTON (AP) — That big infusion of cash that Congress approved last year to shape up the beleaguered IRS is having an unexpected side benefit. The funding increase has helped the agency to catch up on processing new and backlogged tax returns. And that, in turn, has allowed federal bean-counters to give policymakers a more precise picture of when the Treasury could run out of money — the so-called X-date. The nation is stepping uncomfortably close to an unprecedented default that could have catastrophic effects on the global economy because it is bumping up against its legal limit for borrowing. Congress and the White House have been unable to agree on a plan to lift or suspend the borrowing limit.
Germany to ease solar rules as new installations surge
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s energy minister has announced plans to ease bureaucratic hurdles for solar power as the country set a new record for photovoltaic installations during the first quarter. Europe’s biggest economy added 2.7 gigawatts of solar power capacity during the first three months of 2023. That puts Germany on course to beat the target of 9 GW this year compared with 7 GW in 2022. Energy Minister Robert Habeck said Friday that he hoped Germany would for the first time install new PV capacity in the double-digits this year. It's an important milestone in the country’s effort to become carbon neutral by 2045.
Could AI pen 'Casablanca'? Screenwriters take aim at ChatGPT
NEW YORK (AP) — Not six months since the release of ChatGPT, generative artificial intelligence is already prompting widespread unease throughout Hollywood. Concern over chatbots writing or rewriting scripts is one of the leading reasons TV and film screenwriters took to picket lines earlier this week. Though the Writers Guild of America is striking for better pay in an industry where streaming has upended many of the old rules, AI looms as rising anxiety. Experts say the struggle screenwriters are now facing with AI is just the beginning. The World Economic Forum this week released a study predicting that nearly a quarter of all jobs will be disrupted by AI over the next five years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.