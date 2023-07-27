US economy unexpectedly accelerated to a 2.4% growth rate in April-June quarter despite Fed hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy surprisingly accelerated to a 2.4% annual growth rate from April through June, showing continued resilience in the face of steadily higher interest rates resulting from the Federal Reserve’s 16-month-long fight to bring down inflation. The gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — picked up from the 2% growth rate in the January-March quarter. Last quarter’s expansion was well above the 1.5% annual rate that economists had forecast. Driving the gain was a burst of business investment, which surged at a 5.7% annual pace, the fastest rate since late 2021. Companies plowed more money into factories and equipment. Increased spending by state and local governments also helped fuel growth.
A 'rolling recession' or a 'richcession' might spare the US economy from a full-scale downturn
WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite more than a year of widespread warnings that a recession was near, America’s economy is, if anything, accelerating. The government estimated Thursday that the economy expanded at a solid 2.4% annual rate in the April-June quarter, an unexpected pickup from the 2% pace in the first quarter. The latest snapshot of the economy coincides with rising sentiment that it may achieve an elusive “soft landing." Analysts point to two trends that might help stave off an economic contraction. Some say the economy is experiencing a “rolling recession,” a circumstance in which only some industries shrink while the overall economy manages to stay above water. Others think the nation might have experienced what they call a “richcession."
The Federal Reserve keeps raising rates. That means it's harder to get a car loan
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s decision Wednesday to raise interest rates for the 11th time could once again send ripple effects across the economy. Perhaps no one has felt the pain more than car buyers. It’s not just that sticker prices are way up. Or that lenders have tightened credit standards. On top of all that, steadily higher auto loan rates have elbowed many would-be buyers out of the market. A study by the New York Federal Reserve has found that 14% of applicants for auto loans were rejected over the past year — the highest such proportion since the New York Fed began tracking the figure in 2013 — up from 9% in February.
Citigroup says some predecessor companies likely saw indirect financial benefits from slavery
NEW YORK (AP) — Some of the companies that formed what is now Citigroup likely benefitted financially from slavery in the 1800’s, the financial giant acknowledged Thursday, an admission that comes at a time when numerous institutions are re-examining their historic roots and the roles they played in slavery in the U.S. In research conducted last year, Citi found that none of its predecessor companies directly purchased, sold, or held slaves. But the research did find that some of predecessor entities likely “indirectly profited” from the institution of slavery. Citi traces its founding back to 1812 when the City Bank of New York was created.
European Central Bank hikes interest rates to combat inflation and leaves door open to more
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank has raised interest rates for the ninth straight time in its yearlong campaign to stamp out painfully high inflation. ECB President Christine Lagarde had all but promised the quarter-percentage point increase and then kept the door open to further hikes despite increasing fears of recession. She said Thursday that “we might hike or we might hold” at the bank's next meeting in September. But she insisted that the ECB is “very strongly rooted in our determination to break the back of inflation.” U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday was similarly noncommittal about whether more rate increases might be coming.
Ford 2Q profit surges on strong revenue, but company faces electric vehicle growing pains
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co.’s second-quarter profit more than tripled to $1.92 billion versus a year ago on stronger revenue and sales. Pretax losses at Model e, the company’s electric vehicle unit, increased to more than $1 billion, but they were offset by strong profits in the commercial and internal combustion vehicle businesses. Ford Blue, the internal combustion unit, made $2.3 billion before taxes, while Ford Pro made $2.39 billion on commercial vehicles. Excluding one-time items, Ford made 72 cents per share. That beat Wall Street estimates of 54 cents. CEO Jim Farley said the company will introduce new gasoline and hybrid versions of the F-150 pickup at Detroit's auto show in September. Ford's F-Series pickups are the top selling vehicles in the U.S.
Stock market today: Wall Street's rally runs out of gas as bond yields jump
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell, taking some air out of Wall Street’s big recent rally, despite fatter-than-expected profit reports from big companies and the latest signals of a resilient economy. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% Thursday after touching its highest level in nearly 16 months during the morning. The Dow dropped 237 points, or 0.7%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.5%. Critics have been saying the market’s big recent rally has been too much, too fast and that rising expectations for a continued cooldown in inflation are not a certainty. Strong reports on the economy pushed yields higher in the bond market.
Big banks will need to hold more capital to guard against risk under new Fed proposal
NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s biggest and most complex banks will need to hold additional capital on their balance sheets under an initial proposal by the Federal Reserve designed to help banks better withstand risks to their businesses that go beyond a recession or financial crisis. The proposal released Thursday, boiled down from highly complex and technical nuances, roughly means that Wall Street collectively will have to set aside tens of billions of dollars as a buffer against risk. The banking industry had a hostile reaction to the Fed’s proposal. Banks have long contended that they hold more than enough capital to withstand even a global financial crisis.
Elon Musk wants to turn tweets into 'X's'. But changing language is not quite so simple
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk may want to send “tweet” back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay — at least for now. For one, the word is still plastered all over the website formerly known as Twitter. With “tweets,” Twitter accomplished in just a few years something few companies have done in a lifetime: It became a verb and implanted itself into the lexicon of America and around the world. Upending that takes more than a top-down declaration, even if it is from the owner of Twitter-turned-X who also happens to be one of the world’s richest man.
Deep dive into Meta's algorithms shows that America's political polarization has no easy fix
WASHINGTON (AP) — A team of some of the world's leading social media researchers has published four studies looking at the relationship between the algorithms used by Facebook and Instagram and America's widening political divide. The analysis examined user data from the 2020 election and found that changing the algorithms had little to no impact on people's political attitudes. That suggested that addressing political polarization in the U.S. will require more than just new social media software. The analysis also showed how conservatives and liberals rely on different sources for news and information, and that conservatives encounter far more political misinformation on Facebook than liberals do. Algorithms are the automated systems that social media platforms use to suggest content for users.
