US wholesale price data for April points to easing inflation pressures
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States rose modestly last month, the latest sign that inflationary pressures may be easing more than a year after the Federal Reserve unleashed an aggressive campaign of steadily higher interest rates. From March to April, the government’s producer price index rose just 0.2% after falling 0.4% from February to March, held down by falling prices for food, transportation and warehousing. Compared with a year earlier, wholesale prices rose just 2.3% last month, the 10th straight slowdown and the lowest figure since January 2021. The index reflects prices charged by manufacturers, farmers and wholesalers. It can provide an early sign of how fast consumer inflation will rise.
IRS takes steps to protect identity of workers in effort to deter personal threats
WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is taking steps to protect the identity of its workers in an effort to deter personal threats aimed at the tax agency's employees. The IRS says it'll start limiting workers’ personal identifying information on communications with taxpayers. The change begins next month. The Treasury Department’s inspector general for tax administration said in a report this week that it was “concerned that taxpayers and anti-government or anti-tax groups with malevolent intent" could use the internet or social media to track down and harass IRS workers and their families. The IRS says it'll remove workers’ first names from communications, leaving their last names and respective Mr., Ms., or a gender-neutral title. Phone numbers will still be included in communications.
Debt limit fight: Biden meeting with Congress leaders put off until next week; staff talks proceed
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden’s follow-up meeting with congressional leaders on averting a potential debt default has been postponed until next week. The meeting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the other leaders was originally set for this Friday. Staff level talks have been progressing privately for the past two days over a separate budget deal that could ease the debt ceiling vote. The White House said those conversations will continue over the weekend. But McCarthy said there's not enough progress. This comes as Donald Trump says Republicans should “do a default” if they don't get the spending cuts they want with Biden.
Elon Musk says he's found a woman to lead Twitter as new CEO
Elon Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it's now called. Musk did not name the person but said she will be starting in about six weeks. Musk bought Twitter last fall and has been running it since but has been insisting he is not the company's permanent CEO. The Tesla billionaire said in a tweet Thursday that his role will transition to being executive chairman and chief technology officer. Musk, though, has made announcements in the past that he did not follow through on.
Average long-term US mortgage rate falls to 6.35% this week, lowest level in 5 weeks
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell this week to its lowest level in five weeks. That's welcome news for house hunters looking for an edge as they navigate a market constrained by a near-historic low number of homes for sale. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan fell to 6.35% from 6.39% last week. The average rate a year ago was 5.30%. High rates can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs. Elevated mortgage rates and a stubbornly low inventory of homes on the market have weighed on U.S. home sales this spring homebuying season.
Stock market today: Wall Street edges lower following inflation data, drops for Disney, banks
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street slipped, sending the S&P 500 down 0.2%. The Dow fell 221 points Thursday. Disney was one of the heaviest forces dragging the market lower after it lost streaming subscribers during the latest quarter. Some banks beaten down by the industry’s mini-panic also came under pressure. PacWest tumbled after disclosing a flight of deposits last week. In the bond market, Treasury yields slipped after another report suggested inflation is slowly heading toward normal. That and a report suggesting an uptick in layoffs bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold off on hiking interest rates at its next meeting.
Weekly US jobless claims highest since 2021, but companies avoid risk of being caught short-handed
The number of Americans filing for jobless claims last week rose to its highest level in a year-and-a-half, though the labor market remains healthy by historical standards. Applications for unemployment benefits for the week ending May 6 rose by 22,000 to 264,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That’s up from the previous week’s 242,000 and the highest since November of 2021. It’s also about 20,000 more than analysts were expecting. The weekly claims numbers are seen as representative of the number of U.S. layoffs. Though the labor market remains broadly healthy, the effects of the Fed's interest rate hikes may be starting to take hold.
Secure messaging arrives on Twitter - sort of. 'Don't trust it yet,' Musk warns
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter has launched encrypted messaging, offering select users the ability to communicate more securely. But the new service is more of a baby step than a great leap forward. It lacks basic protections that security experts consider essential for shielding messages from hackers and other prying eyes. Senders and receivers must also be subscribed to Twitter's Blue service for $8 to $11 a month, or otherwise affiliated with an organization paying to be “verified” by Twitter. The company's official message announcing the rollout promised additional features soon. But CEO Elon Musk offered his own caution via tweet: “Try it, but don't trust it yet.”
Tesla shouldn't call driving system Autopilot because humans are still in control, Buttigieg says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. transportation official says Tesla shouldn’t call its partially automated driving system Autopilot because the cars can’t drive themselves. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he’s concerned about Tesla’s marketing of the system, which is being investigated in crashes that have caused at least 14 deaths since 2016. Buttigieg tells The Associated Press that Tesla shouldn't call the system Autopilot when the fine print says drivers need to have their hands on the steering wheel and eyes on the road at all times. Texas-based Tesla hasn't returned messages left Thursday seeking comment. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said he expects to have fully autonomous vehicles this year, a pledge he's made for several years.
Why Biden is wary of using the 14th Amendment to address the debt limit crisis
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his administration have been searching for ways he might act unilaterally to avoid an economic “calamity” if Congress can’t reach agreement to allow more federal borrowing. He’s looked at whether he might have the power to go around lawmakers by relying on the Constitution's 14th Amendment as a last-ditch move to avert default. Biden has not ruled out using what he sees as an untested legal theory to ensure the country can meet its financial obligations if lawmakers don’t act. But the president has said he’s skeptical that it is a viable option. He's expressed concern that such a move would get tied up in court, and the government — could default anyway.
