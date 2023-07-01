As if air travel isn't hard enough, 5G wireless signals could disrupt flights starting this weekend
Airline passengers dealing with weather delays could face a new source of disruptions this weekend. Wireless providers plan to power up new 5G systems near major airports on Saturday. Most U.S. airlines say they have retrofitted their planes to protect them against interference from the 5G signals. However, Delta Air Lines has 190 planes that have not been retrofitted, most of them smaller Airbus jets. Delta says it will schedule those planes to avoid flying into airports where fog or low clouds are expected.
Nokia renews patent license agreement with Apple, covering 5G and other technologies
HELSINKI (AP) — Network infrastructure and 5G-technology provider Nokia has signed a new long-term patent license agreement with Apple to replace the current deal between the two companies that is set to expire at the end of the year. The deal, which enables Apple to use the Finnish company’s technology in its products, covers Nokia’s inventions in 5G and other technologies. The terms of the agreement remain confidential. Nokia expects to recognize revenue related to the agreement starting January 2024, and the company said the deal is consistent with its long-term outlook disclosed in the first quarter.
Sánchez visits Kyiv on the day Spain starts EU presidency to underline bloc's support for Ukraine
MADRID (AP) — Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has started Spain’s six-month presidency of the European Union with a lightning visit to Kyiv to underline the bloc’s support of Ukraine in the face of the invasion by Russia. Sánchez arrived in the Ukrainian capital by train from Poland early Saturday. The Spanish government said he would address Ukraine’s parliament at 0830 GMT (4:30 a.m. EDT) and then meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The two will give a news conference around 1030 GMT (6:30 a.m. EDT). Zelenskyy announced the visit Thursday in an address to European leaders gathered for a summit in Brussels. He highlighted the symbolism of the visit and the importance of the next six months for Europe.
The Dutch king could offer an apology in a speech on the anniversary of slavery's abolition in 1863
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch King Willem-Alexander will deliver a speech to commemorate the anniversary of the country abolishing slavery. There is speculation in the Netherlands he could offer an apology on behalf of the royal house. The king’s speech on Saturday follows Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologizing late last year for the country’s role in the slave trade and slavery. It is part of a wider reckoning with colonial histories in the West that have been spurred in recent years by the Black Lives Matter movement.
3 killed, 17 wounded in Ukraine from Russian attacks, as Spain highlights European support for Kyiv
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials have reported three people killed and 17 others wounded from Russian shelling in the country’s east and south. A visit by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez began in Kyiv on Saturday as a show of continuing support from Madrid and the European Union for Ukraine’s fight to dislodge invading Russian forces from its territory. Sánchez told Ukraine's parliament that “we’ll be with you as long as it takes.” Sánchez will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the two set to give a joint news conference on Saturday afternoon.
The Supreme Court rules for a designer who doesn't want to make wedding websites for gay couples
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority has ruled a Christian graphic artist who wants to design wedding websites can refuse to work with same-sex couples. The decision is a defeat for gay rights. The court ruled 6-3 on Friday for designer Lorie Smith despite a Colorado law barring discrimination based on sexual orientation, race, gender and other characteristics. Smith argued the law violates her free speech rights. Smith’s opponents warned a win for her would allow a range of businesses to discriminate against customers. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court’s six conservative justices that the First Amendment envisions a United States where people are “free to think and speak as they wish.”
The Supreme Court rejects Biden's plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt
WASHINGTON (AP) — A sharply divided Supreme Court has effectively killed President Joe Biden’s $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts for millions of Americans. Hours later on Friday, Biden said that “this fight is not over” and he proposed a new plan based on different authority. His original plan was to spend some $400 billion to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts for millions of borrowers. The plan was challenged in court by a group of Republican-led states and others. A sharply divided Supreme Court ruled Friday that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce the student loan debt.
How the Supreme Court student loan decision affects you
NEW YORK (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debt, effectively killing the $400 billion plan. The court’s decision means, barring an act of Congress, those Americans are on the hook for payments starting in October. Still, borrowers who are worried about their budgets do have options. For instance, the government has other loan forgiveness programs that are still in effect, even if Biden’s plan was struck down.
New Jersey governor considers 5-year extension of internet gambling
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A bill to extend internet gambling in New Jersey for another five years is in the hands of Gov. Phil Murphy following its approval by the state Legislature. But the vote in the Legislature on Friday did little to dispel the mystery surrounding unexpected and unannounced changes made to the bill earlier this week. Internet gambling began in New Jersey 10 years ago. The original renewal bill would have extended it for another 10 years. But on Tuesday, an Assembly panel cut that to just two years without announcing or discussing the change. They settled on five years a day later, with no explanation.
It’s almost time to resume student loan payments. What happens if you don't?
NEW YORK (AP) — After three years, the pandemic-era freeze on federal student loan payments will end in October. It may seem tempting to just keep not making payments, but the consequences can be severe, including a hit to your credit score and exclusion from future aid and benefits. Student loan interest will start accruing on September 1 and payments will restart in October. Experts say that delinquency and bankruptcy should be options of last resort. They say deferment and forbearance, which pause payments, though interest may continue to accrue, are often better in the short term.
