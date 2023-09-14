Europe's central bank faces close call on interest rates as threat of recession grows
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank is deciding whether to raise interest rates again or not, and analysts are saying it's a close call. The bank could go for a 10th straight increase on Thursday to fight inflation that's been plaguing consumers. But there are also worries that the bank may have gone far enough, and that raising rates again could tip the economy into recession later this year by making credit too expensive. Interest rates influence borrowing costs across the economy, including how much it costs to buy a house or invest in growing a business.
UAW chief says offers from Detroit companies are inadequate, says union is ready to go on strike
DETROIT (AP) — With just over 24 hours left before a strike deadline, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain says offers from Detroit automakers aren’t enough and the union is getting ready to strike. In an online address to members Wednesday, Fain said General Motors, Ford and Stellantis have raised their initial wage offers, but have rejected some of the union’s other demands. He said the offers don't reflect the sacrifices made by union workers. He said the union is preparing to strike in a way the companies haven't seen before. Automakers contend they need to make huge investments to build electric vehicles while continuing to build and engineer internal combustion vehicles. The union is poised to strike at a small number of company plants in order to get better offers.
Biden's rules on clean cars face a crucial test as Republican-led challenges go to an appeals court
WASHINGTON (AP) — Efforts by the Biden administration to limit tailpipe pollution from automobiles face a crucial test as legal challenges brought by Republican-led states head to a federal appeals court. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia will hear arguments Thursday and Friday on three cases challenging Biden administration rules targeting cars and trucks. Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming. Republicans say the lawsuits are needed to curtail government overreach. Environmental groups and the Democratic administration say an adverse ruling could jeopardize U.S. action against climate change. The cases could go to the Supreme Court.
Leaving Google's search engine isn't easy, government witness says in antitrust case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is pressing ahead with its antitrust case against Google. On Wednesday, that included questioning a former employee of the search engine giant about deals he helped negotiate with phone companies in the 2000s. Chris Barton worked for Google from 2004 to 2011 and testified that he made it a priority to negotiate for Google to be the default search engine on mobile devices. In exchange, he offered phone service providers or manufacturers a share of the revenue generated by clicks. In the biggest antitrust case in a quarter century, the government argues Google rigs the market by locking in its search engine as the default choice.
COVID-19 cases reported on luxury cruise ship MV Ocean Explorer that ran aground in Greenland
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The operator of a luxury cruise ship that ran aground in Greenland with 206 people on board says at three passengers have contracted COVID-19. The announcement followed a third failed attempt to free the cruise liner, after a fisheries research vessel attempted to pull the ship free at high tide on Wednesday. The cruise ship ran aground above the Arctic Circle on Monday in Alpefjord, which is in the huge Northeast Greenland National Park, the world’s northernmost national park. Denmark's Arctic Command says it is now waiting for a larger inspection vessel to arrive at the site. That ship was expected Friday evening.
France sends the army to ensure water to drought-stricken Indian Ocean island of Mayotte
PARIS (AP) — France is sending military forces to distribute water on the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte. The cluster of islands is facing an unprecedented water crisis prompted by its most severe drought in decades. The defense ministry said Thursday that troops with the French Foreign Legion and French navy based in the region will work with local authorities to ensure water supplies to local populations. Authorities have ordered water cuts two days out of three on Mayotte. The territory is north of Madagascar and is the poorest part of France. The water woes come on top of migration tensions around people arriving from the neighboring country of Comoros.
Venice faces possible UNESCO downgrade as it struggles to manage mass tourism
VENICE, Italy (AP) — The Italian city of Venice has been struggling to manage an onslaught of tourists in the budget travel era. The stakes for the fragile lagoon city are high this week as a UNESCO committee decides whether to add Venice to its list of endangered sites. A declassification would be an indictment of the city’s management of tourism, after it escaped a downgrade two years ago with a cruise ship ban. While Venice officials want to avoid the endangered label, budget official Michele Zuin said: "It is not as if we are slaves of UNESCO.” The UNESCO committee decision comes after official data released this past weekend showed that tourist beds now outnumber residents, and after city council voted this week to charge day-trippers an entrance fee.
China says EU probe into Chinese electric vehicle exports, subsidies is protectionist
HONG KONG (AP) — China's Commerce Ministry has protested a decision by the European Union to investigate exports of Chinese electric vehicles, saying it is a protectionist action aimed at distorting the supply chain. The EU announced Wednesday it will probe government subsidies provided to Chinese automakers that the EU contends keep EV prices artificially low. The Ministry of Commerce said the EU's move was intended to "protect its own industry in the name of ‘fair competition.'" China has become the biggest market for electric vehicles after investing billions in subsidies to gain an edge. Automakers like BYD and Geely have quickly gained market share after launching sales of EVs to Japan and Europe.
Offshore wind energy plans advance in New Jersey amid opposition
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Two major offshore wind power projects are taking steps forward in New Jersey. The owners of one, Community Offshore Wind, are bringing the federal government in on their environmental monitoring plans at an earlier stage than has ever been done. And federal regulators have determined that plans for Orsted's wind farm off Ocean City are not expected to kill or seriously injure marine life. They come as New Jersey continues to grow as a hub of opposition to offshore wind projects from residents’ groups and their political allies, mostly Republicans. The state's Democratic-controlled Legislature supports offshore wind and Gov. Phil Murphy's drive to make the state the center of the industry on the U.S. East Coast.
The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, French agency says
PARIS (AP) — French regulators have ordered Apple to stop selling the iPhone 12, saying it emits electromagnetic radiation levels that are above European Union standards for exposure. The company disputed the findings and said the device complies with regulations. The National Frequency Agency on Tuesday called on Apple to “implement all available means to rapidly fix this malfunction” for phones already in use and said it would monitor device updates. If they don’t work, “Apple will have to recall” phones that have already been sold, it said. A French government agency issued the order after the iPhone 12 recently failed one of two types of tests for electromagnetic waves capable of being absorbed by the body.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.