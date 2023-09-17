The auto workers strike will drive up car prices, but not right away — unless consumers panic
DALLAS (AP) — If the United Auto Workers strike isn't settled soon, consumers will see higher prices for new cars — and not just the ones from Detroit. On Friday, union members picketed outside a Ford plant, a General Motors plant, and a Stellantis factory. Right now, the automakers have big inventories, so most analysts say there shouldn't be an immediate shortage of cars. But if the strike drags on and dealers lose manufacturer incentives to cut prices, car buyers will be in for another round of sticker shock. If consumers can't find a Ford, GM or Stellantis vehicle, they'll have to turn to nonunion competitors like Toyota, Honda and Tesla, which will be able to raise their prices.
Auto workers' union calls talks with Ford productive as strike continues
NEW YORK (AP) — The union representing striking auto workers is describing its latest talks with Ford as reasonably productive. The United Auto Workers' statement came Saturday as its limited strike against the Big 3 automakers carried into a second day. Stellantis also gave details about its most recent offer to workers. It raised its wage proposal, bringing it roughly in line with other major U.S. automakers. Stellantis also described a possible solution related to an idled plant in Illinois, one that is a big issue for the union. But the offer left the table after the deadline to avert a strike passed.
New York employers must include pay rates in job ads under new state law
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Help-wanted advertisements in New York will have to disclose how much jobs pay under a new salary transparency law. The statewide initiative is set to go into effect on Sunday as part of growing efforts to give women and people of color a tool to advocate for the receipt of equal pay for equal work. Employers with at least four workers will be required to disclose salary ranges for any job advertised externally to the public or internally to workers interested in a promotion or transfer. A similar pay transparency ordinance has been in effect in New York City since 2022.
Chinese police detain wealth management staff at the heavily indebted developer Evergrande
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Police in a southern Chinese city say they have detained some staff at China Evergrande Group’s wealth management unit in the latest trouble for the heavily indebted developer. Evergrande is the world’s most heavily indebted real estate developer, at the center of a property market crisis that is dragging on China’s economic growth. A statement by the Shenzhen police on Saturday said authorities “took criminal coercive measures against suspects including Du and others in the financial wealth management (Shenzhen) company under Evergrande Group.” It's unclear who Du is. Evergrande did not immediately answer questions seeking comment. The group is undergoing a restructuring plan, including offloading assets, to avoid defaulting on $340 billion in debt.
Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers, a new tactic to squeeze companies for better pay
DETROIT (AP) — Nearly one in 10 of America’s unionized auto workers went on strike Friday at Detroit’s three automakers. They are seeking higher wages in an era of big profits, and as the industry makes a costly switch from gas guzzlers to electric vehicles. By striking simultaneously at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, the United Auto Workers union is trying to inflict maximum pain. The strikes were limited to three assembly plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri. Union President Shawn Fain says more plants will be added if the companies don’t deliver better contracts. The workers are seeking 36% higher wages over four years.
The Senate's bipartisan approach to government funding is putting pressure on a divided House
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is at risk of another damaging government shutdown, potentially as soon as the end of September. So what's happening on Capitol Hill? On the Senate side, top Democrats and Republicans have steered funding legislation clear of partisan fights, creating a path for appropriations bills to pass with bipartisan momentum. In the House, things couldn’t be more different. House Republicans are trying to win support from the far-right wing of the party. They've loaded funding packages with cuts and conservative policy wins, drawing strong Democratic objections. The contrary approaches aren't unusual for such fights. But the differences are especially stark this time and the gulf between the chambers could prove difficult to bridge.
Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says 'record profits' should be shared
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he’s dispatching two of his top aides to Detroit to help resolve the strike by unionized autoworkers. Biden expressed sympathy Friday for the union by suggesting the Big 3 automakers should share their “record profits.” The Democratic president says “no one wants to strike.” The United Auto Workers announced a targeted strike at three factories in Missouri, Michigan and Ohio after talks broke down with General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. Biden says he's sending acting Labor Secretary Julie Su and senior aide Gene Sperling to Detroit to help reach a “win-win” contract for the companies and their employees.
What's at stake as 13,000 workers go on strike at major US auto makers
DETROIT (AP) — About 13,000 auto workers have walked off the job at three targeted factories after their union leaders couldn’t reach a deal with Detroit’s automakers. The United Auto Workers are seeking big raises and better benefits from General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. They want to get back concessions that the workers made years ago, when the companies were in financial trouble. The UAW is using a strategy in which a small percentage of the union’s 146,000 members walked off the job at factories in Missouri, Michigan and Ohio. UAW president Shawn Fain says the targeted strikes will give the union leverage in contract talks and keep the auto companies guessing about its next move. They could also help the union’s $825 million strike fund last much longer.
Caught in a lie, CEO of embattled firm caring for NYC migrants resigns
NEW YORK (AP) — The chief executive officer of a firm hired by New York City to house and care for hundreds of migrants has resigned abruptly. Anthony Capone cited “personal reasons” for leaving his post as chief executive officer of DocGo. But the resignation comes the same day as the Albany Times Union reported he had lied about his educational record. Capone had said he had a graduate degree in artificial intelligence but later admitted that was a fabrication. The development comes as DocGo comes under continued scrutiny over its $432 million no-bid contract with the city.
TikTok is hit with $368 million fine under Europe's strict data privacy rules
LONDON (AP) — European regulators have slapped TikTok with a $368 million fine for failing to protect children's privacy. It's the first time that the popular short video-sharing app has been punished for breaching Europe’s strict data privacy rules. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission said Friday that it's fining TikTok and reprimanding the platform for the violations that occurred in the second half of 2020. TikTok said in a statement that it disagrees with the decision, “particularly the level of the fine imposed.” The company pointed out that the Irish watchdog’s criticisms focused on features and settings dating back three years.
