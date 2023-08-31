Europe's inflation held steady in August as European Central Bank keeps an open mind on rates
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — New numbers show annual inflation held steady in Europe in August. Food prices raced ahead of falling fuel costs, but there was no clarity about whether the European Central Bank can pause its record series of interest rate hikes. The consumer price index for the 20 countries that use the euro currency was unchanged at 5.3% from the July reading, Food, alcohol and tobacco prices increased a painful 9.8%. That's according to official figures from EU statistics agency Eurostat. Another key inflation number, so-called core inflation, also eased in August. It fell to 5.3% from 5.5%.
China's Baidu makes AI chatbot Ernie Bot publicly available
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese search engine and artificial intelligence firm Baidu has made its ChatGPT-equivalent language model, Ernie Bot, fully available to the public. The company’s stock price rose by over 3% following the announcement. Beijing has taken steps recently to regulate the AI industry. Baidu's CEO said Thursday that the firm will be able to collect massive real-world human feedback through Ernie Bot's release, and that this would help improve the tool. Ernie Bot generates text and images in response to questions and prompts provided by users. The app topped the charts for free apps in China by the afternoon. Two other AI companies in China, Baichuan and Zhipu AI, also launched their AI language models Thursday.
Japan's Sogo & Seibu department stores are being sold to a US fund as 900 workers go on strike
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings Co. is selling department store chain Sogo & Seibu Co. to a U.S. investment fund, as the labor union went on strike ahead of the announcement. The transfer to Fortress Investment Group will be completed Friday, according to Seven & i Holdings. The decision came at a board of directors meeting Thursday. The proposed sales price is 220 billion yen, or $1.5 billion, but the final price won't be decided until Friday. Some 900 striking employees were marching and handing out leaflets near the main Seibu department store in Tokyo. Disorderly strikes and protests are rare in Japan, and the strikers apologized on Japanese news programs for any inconvenience.
Stock market today: Global shares trade higher ahead of US updates on inflation and hiring
BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mostly higher ahead of updates on United States inflation and hiring that traders hope will persuade the Federal Reserve no more interest hikes are needed. Shanghai declined. London, Tokyo and Paris gained. Oil prices rose. Wall Street futures were higher after the U.S. government cut its estimate of economic growth for the second quarter to a still-robust level. The U.S. government was due to release an update on inflation and hiring. Traders hope the data will convince the Fed that upward pressure on prices is easing. Japan reported factory output declined in July. A survey showed Chinese service industry activity weakened.
India is one of the world's fastest-growing EV markets. This is why
BENGALURU, India (AP) — India is one of the fastest growing electric vehicle markets in the world, and more than 90% of India’s 2.3 million EVs are the cheaper and more popular two- or three-wheelers — that’s motorbikes, scooters and rickshaws. Policies to encourage sales, like a $1.3 billion federal government program, plus rising fuel costs over the past decade and consumers' awareness of the long-term cost benefits are driving up sales. But for the electric vehicles market to truly be successful, experts say moving electricity generation away from fossil fuels, managing critical mineral supply chains and boosting EV sales across different socioeconomic backgrounds in the country will be key.
Microsoft to stop packaging Teams and Office software in Europe to head off EU antitrust action
LONDON (AP) — Microsoft will stop packaging its Teams videoconferencing app with its Office software in Europe in an effort to head off antitrust penalties by regulators. The U.S. tech company also said Thursday it would take steps to make it easier for competing products to work with its software. The announcement comes a month after the EU’s executive Commission opened a formal investigation over concerns that bundling Teams with Office gives it an unfair edge over competitors. The investigation was triggered by a complaint filed in 2020 by rival Slack Technologies, maker of popular workplace messaging software. The Commission said it was aware of the announced changes, but did not comment further.
UBS reports huge 2Q profit skewed by Credit Suisse takeover and foresees $10B in cost cuts
GENEVA (AP) — Swiss banking giant UBS has announced plans to save $10 billion in costs, including through 3,000 staff reductions in Switzerland as it moves ahead with “full integration” of longtime rival Credit Suisse’s domestic operations following a takeover. The announcement on Thursday came as the Zurich-based bank reported a whopping $29 billion in net and pre-tax profit in the second quarter, its first earnings report since the government-orchestrated merger to help stave off a possible global financial meltdown. Underlying profit before taxes came in at $1.1 billion, which excludes some $29 billion in negative goodwill and other impacts of the takeover.
Nissan is reusing the batteries from old Leaf electric vehicles to make portable power sources
YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Batteries in older Nissan Leaf electric vehicles are getting a new life as portable power sources that can be used to run gadgets on the go or deliver emergency power in disasters. Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. says it has sold more than 650,000 Leaf EVs. Nissan officials say they are testing the batteries in Leafs after their owners stop driving them, and reusing those that can still hold a charge. The batteries are being used in portable power sources it developed with electronics maker JVCKenwood Corp. The power sources sell for $1,170 in Japan. Overseas sales are not yet set.
Report says close associates of India's Adani Group secretly purchased large numbers of shares
NEW DELHI (AP) — Two people closely linked to India’s Adani Group, one of the country’s largest conglomerates, secretly purchased of millions of dollars of stocks in the group’s companies, possibly violating Indian law, according to a report by a network of investigative journalists. Market rules require that at least 25% of a company’s shares be available for public purchase. The report by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project says the two men used “opaque investment funds based in the island nation of Mauritius” to obscure their involvement in controlling nearly 14% of the public shares. The Adani Group rejected the report's allegations, saying that all of its publicly listed entities are in compliance with the law.
JCPenney is spending $1 billion on store and online upgrades in latest bid to revive its business
NEW YORK (AP) — JCPenney says it plans to spend more than $1 billion by the end of 2025 in a bid to revive the storied but troubled 121-year-old department store chain. The money is going toward remodeling JCPenney stores, upgrading its online shopping site and app, and making its supply network more efficient so that online orders are delivered more quickly. JCPenney’s CEO Marc Rosen is renewing the chain’s focus on its core middle-income shoppers with affordable fashion and housewares. JCPenney emerged from Chapter 11 reorganization in December 2020 with new owners. It not only has grappled with years of internal issues but also faces an uncertain economy that has challenged healthier department stores.
