Europe's economy shrank. For households that are hurting, it's just numbers
LONDON (AP) — The European economy has contracted slightly at the end of last year and beginning of 2023. The revised figures released Thursday by the European Union's statistics agency underline the impact of the loss of Russian natural gas and high inflation on consumer spending. Economic output in the 20 countries that use the euro currency dropped 0.1% in both the final three months of 2022 and first three months of this year from the previous quarters. Two consecutive quarters of declining output is one definition of recession. However, the economists on a panel that declares eurozone recessions use a broader set of data, including unemployment figures.
US applications for jobless benefits highest since October 2021
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week rose to its highest level since October 2021, but the labor market remains one of the healthiest parts of the U.S. economy. The Labor Department reported Thursday that U.S. applications for jobless claims were 261,000 for the week ending June 3, an increase of 28,000 from the previous week’s 233,000. Weekly jobless claims are considered representative of U.S. layoffs. The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out some of the weekly variations, rose by 7,500 to 237,250. Overall, 1.76 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended May 27.
Is it a 'skip' or a 'pause'? Federal Reserve won't likely raise rates next week but maybe next month
WASHINGTON (AP) — Don’t call it a “pause.” When the Federal Reserve meets next week, it is widely expected to leave interest rates alone — after 10 straight meetings in which it has jacked up its key rate to fight inflation. But what might otherwise be seen as a “pause” will likely be characterized instead as a “skip.” The difference? A “pause” might suggest that the Fed may not raise its benchmark rate again. A “skip” implies that it probably will — just not now. The purpose of suspending its rate hikes is to give the Fed’s policymakers time to look around and assess how much higher borrowing rates are slowing inflation.
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as waiting game drags; GameStop tumbles
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting in early trading on Wall Street, continuing this week’s lull as markets wait for several big events next week. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged early Thursday, and it hasn’t moved by more than 0.4% any day this week. The Dow was also basically flat, while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.2%. Treasury yields sank after a report showed that more workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected. GameStop stock sank nearly 17% after ousting the CEO who was brought in to try and turn around the struggling video game retailer.
CNN ousts CEO Chris Licht after a brief, tumultuous tenure
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Licht was ousted as chief executive at CNN, following a series of missteps and plunging ratings. David Zaslav, the CEO of CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, announced the leadership change on CNN’s morning editorial call on Wednesday. Zaslav appointed a four-person leadership team to lead the network in the interim. Licht replaced Jeff Zucker as CNN’s chief executive last year, with a mandate to move the network more toward the political center. The executive’s revamp of CNN’s morning show fell flat, leading to the firing of longtime personality Don Lemon. Licht’s plans to restructure the network’s prime-time lineup have moved slowly.
China trade tumbles in May, adding to signs economic recovery is slowing
BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports fell 7.5% from a year earlier in May and imports were down 4.5%, adding to signs an economic recovery is slowing. Customs data show exports slid to $283.5 billion, reversing from April’s unexpectedly strong 8.5% growth. Imports fell to $217.7 billion, moderating from the previous month’s 7.9% contraction. Trade weakness adds to signs of a slowing of China’s rebound following the lifting in December of anti-virus controls that disrupted travel and commerce. Retail spending is lower than expected as consumers worry about the economic outlook and possible job losses. Manufacturing activity has been contracting as interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe chill demand for exports.
Persistent inflation, higher interest rates will weigh on global economy, OECD predicts
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The global economy is bouncing back from an an energy price spike fed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But growth will stay below average this year and next. And trouble could emerge as central banks trying to fight inflation push interest rates higher and make borrowing for house purchases and business expansion more costly. That is the outlook Wednesday from the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The OECD foresees growth of 2.7% this year and 2.9% next year — below the average pace before the pandemic.
The pause on student loan payments is ending. Can borrowers find room in their budgets?
WASHINGTON (AP) — After a payment pause that has lasted more than three years, more than 40 million student loan borrowers will be on the hook for payments starting in late August. A new debt bill passed by Congress removed any hope that the Biden administration would extend the pause again if the Supreme Court strikes down the White House's student loan cancellation. Among the most vulnerable borrowers are those who finished college during the pandemic. Millions have never had to make a loan payment, and their bills will soon start coming amid soaring inflation and forecasts of economic recession.
'Vanderpump' star Lala Kent on Scandoval, ex Randall Emmett and building 'a freaking empire'
Lala Kent would like to thank her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Since their secret monthslong affair dubbed “Scandoval” went public in early March, the Bravo reality show’s heat meter has skyrocketed and cast members have been capitalizing on the infamy. While Sandoval didn’t cheat on Kent, she’s not a stranger to betrayal of this kind. Kent spoke to The Associated Press about moving on from ex Randall Emmett, building her own business empire, her friendship with Sandoval's ex Ariana Madix and how, in a certain way, she's grateful to Sandoval.
Leaders gather in Paris to accelerate wringing more out of every ounce of fuel
As 30 environment and trade ministers, and 50 CEOs gather in Paris for the 8th international conference on energy efficiency, the International Energy Agency is taking stock. The conference brings together world leaders on energy, business, environment and climate to accelerate progress on energy efficiency globally. The agency just released a report that shows significant strides in improving energy efficiency. Investment increased 15% globally in one year to $600 billion, and growth is not leading to the traditional parallel growth in emissions. Eliminating wasted energy is the most affordable way to bring goods and services to the people who need them -- while slowing greenhouse gas emissions – which cause of global warming.
