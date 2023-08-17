China's Xi calls for patience as Communist Party tries to reverse economic slump
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for patience in a speech released as the ruling Communist Party tries to reverse a deepening economic slump and said the West’s pursuit of material wealth led to “spiritual poverty.” Xi’s speech was published by Qiushi, the party’s top theoretical journal, after data showed consumer and factory activity weakened further in July despite official promises to support struggling entrepreneurs. The government skipped giving an update on a politically sensitive spike in unemployment among young people. Xi called for China to “build a socialist ideology with strong cohesion” and to focus on long-term goals of improving education, health care and food supplies.
China's government tries to defuse economic fears after real estate developer's debt struggle
BEIJING (AP) — China’s government is trying to reassure jittery homebuyers after a major real estate developer missed a payment on its multibillion-dollar debt, reviving fears about the industry’s shaky finances and their impact on the struggling Chinese economy. Economists say there is no indication Country Garden’s problems might spread beyond China. But they highlight the industry’s struggle under pressure from the ruling Communist Party to reduce soaring debt that is seen as an economic threat. That has bankrupted hundreds of small developers and depressed China’s economic growth. A government spokesman tried to reassure the public, saying financial conditions are improving and regulators are getting debt under control.
China says it would welcome a visit by US commerce secretary after imposition of investment controls
BEIJING (AP) — China says it would welcome a visit by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo following the imposition of foreign investment controls by her agency that have stung numerous Chinese companies. Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting did not offer a date, but said the countries are in “close communication on arrangements.” Earlier reports said a visit could come as early as later this month. Shu says China is conducting a comprehensive assessment of the impact of the investment controls and would respond on the basis of the results. U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order earlier this month to block and regulate U.S. high-tech investment in China, reflecting the intensifying competition between the world’s two biggest economies.
A Nigerian forest and its animals are under threat. Poachers have become rangers to protect both
OMO FOREST RESERVE, Nigeria (AP) — Omo Forest Reserve, a tropical rainforest in southern Nigeria, faces threats from excessive logging, uncontrolled farming and poaching. It is affecting a forest that UNESCO says is a habitat for threatened animal species including African forest elephants, white-throated monkeys, yellow casqued hornbill and pangolin. Former poachers are now working as forest rangers, joining the work to protect the resources they once threatened. As much as they have made progress, especially against poachers, the rangers say they are hindered by a shortage of manpower and the government's lack of enforcement against environmental regulations.
Biden's approval rating on the economy stagnates despite slowing inflation, AP-NORC poll shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has devoted the past several weeks to talking up the positive impacts of his policies — but his efforts have yet to meaningfully register with the public. Only 36% of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, slightly lower than the 42% who approve of his overall performance. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Both figures are close to where Biden’s approval numbers have stood for about the past year and a half. Signs of an improving economic outlook have done little to sway how people feel about him as Biden could face his predecessor and 2020 opponent, Republican Donald Trump, in next year’s election.
Walmart shines in Q2 and bumps up expectations for the year
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is reporting strong second-quarter sales results as the retailer’s low-price model continues to attract budget conscious consumers in a tough economic environment. The nation’s largest retailer boosted its annual outlook, sending shares 2% higher before Thursday's opening bell. Walmart earned $7.89 billion, or $2.92 per share, up from last year and adjusted per-share profits of $1.84 was better than Wall Street had expected. Sales rose nearly 6% to $161.63 billion.
Stock market today: Global shares sink after Fed notes dent hopes of rate hikes ending
BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks have followed Wall Street lower after notes from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting dented hopes that interest rate hikes are finished. London, Hong Kong, Paris and Seoul declined. Shanghai and Wall Street futures advanced. Oil prices rose. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.8% after minutes from the Fed’s latest meeting suggested board members are unsure what to do after raising their key lending rate to a two-decade high. Traders had hoped the board would decide inflation was under control and last month’s rate hike was the last. Bond yields widened after the Fed notes increased expectations of another possible rate hike.
Norway raises key interest rate again to fight inflation
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s central bank says it's raising its key interest rate by a quarter-percentage point to combat high inflation. Norges Bank is hiking the rate to 4%, the highest level since 2008. It said Thursday that inflation — which reached 5.4% in July — ”has edged down but remains high and markedly above the target” of 2%. It added that “a somewhat higher policy rate is needed to bring inflation back to target.” The head of the bank says the rate would most likely be raised again next month. Central banks worldwide have been raising borrowing costs to target price spikes fueled by the economic rebound from the pandemic and then Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Japan sank into a trade deficit last month as exports dropped, especially to other Asian nations
TOKYO (AP) — Japan suffered a trade deficit last month as exports sank for the first time in two years and five months, dragged down by a slowdown overseas. The Finance Ministry says exports from the world’s third largest economy shrank most markedly for the rest of Asia, especially China. Exports recovered in autos and auto parts, as the social restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which had crimped production, eased gradually. But that was not enough to offset the drop in exports in computer chips, machinery and other manufactured goods. Imports fell in various sectors, including food, machinery and energy.
Judge declines to approve Hyundai/Kia class action settlement, noting weak proposed remedies
A federal judge on Wednesday declined to approve a proposed settlement in a class-action lawsuit prompted by a surge in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts, saying it fails to provide “fair and adequate” relief to vehicle owners. The settlement, announced in May, could be valued at $200 million and covers about 9 million 2011-2022 model year Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the U.S., the companies said at the time. But federal district Judge James Selna noted concerns raised by state attorneys general about the adequacy of a software update the automakers want to provide for the cars in question.
