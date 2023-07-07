US jobs report likely to show a solid gain, potentially complicating Fed's drive to cool inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Another solid month of hiring in the United States is expected to be reported Friday, an outcome that would suggest no recession is in sight yet could make it harder for the Federal Reserve to succeed in its drive to cool the economy and curb high inflation. Employers are predicted to have added 205,000 jobs in June. A continuation of robust hiring would underscore the economy’s surprising resilience at a time when the Fed has jacked up its key interest rate by a sizable 5 percentage points — the fastest pace of rate hikes in four decades, one that has made mortgages, auto loans and other forms of borrowing significantly more expensive.
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over its new rival app Threads
NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter has threatened legal action against Meta over its new text-based app called Threads. The offering launched this week as a rival to Elon Musk’s social media platform and has drawn tens of millions of users. In a letter Wednesday to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, an attorney for Twitter accused Meta of unlawfully using Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property by hiring former Twitter employees to create a “copycat” app. The move ramps up the tensions between the social media giants as Threads targets people seeking out Twitter alternatives amid unpopular changes Musk has made to the platform. A Meta spokesperson wrote on Threads that “no one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee.”
Yellen appeals to China to revive talks and not let technology tensions disrupt ties
BEIJING (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has appealed to China’s No. 2 leader not to let frustration over U.S. curbs on access to processor chips and other technology disrupt economic cooperation during a visit aimed at improving strained relations. Meeting with Premier Li Qiang, Yellen said Washington and Beijing have a duty to cooperate on issues that affect the world. She appealed for communication at a time when relations are at their lowest in decades due to disputes over technology, security and other irritants. Yellen is one of a series of senior U.S. officials due to visit Beijing to try to encourage Chinese leaders to revive interaction.
Yellen's visit to Beijing aims to heal rifts over a daunting array of China-US antagonisms
BEIJING (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is visiting Beijing as part of efforts to revive U.S.-Chinese relations that are at their lowest level in decades due to disputes over technology, security and other irritants. Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met in November and agreed to improve relations. But neither government has shown willingness to make major policy changes. China's Finance Ministry on Friday said it was hoping for “win-win results” from Yellen's visit. It follows one by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met with Xi last month in an encounter that lasted just 30 minutes. Here’s a look at some areas of contention.
Countries agree to slash shipping emissions but not enough to stay within warming limits
Maritime nations agreed Friday to slash emissions from the shipping industry to net zero by about 2050 in a deal that many experts and some nations say falls well short of what’s needed to curb warming to agreed temperature limits. Negotiators at the meeting of the United Nations’ International Maritime Organization in London, seen as key to curb global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times, rubber-stamped a deal for shipping emissions to reach net zero “by or around” 2050.
Stock market today: Global shares mixed with Yellen in Beijing, US June jobs data imminent
U.S. markets are quiet ahead of the critical U.S. June jobs report with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Beijing attempting to ease tensions between the world’s two largest economies. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and S&P 500 are down less than 0.1% before the opening bell Friday. Yellen is meeting with senior Chinese officials to try to soothe antagonisms over a host of issues and promote global financial stability. U.S. officials have said they do not expect a breakthrough during Yellen’s visit. The June jobs report will likely have a much bigger impact on Wall Street than anything else this week.
Food delivery services sue NYC over minimum pay rates for app-based workers
NEW YORK (AP) — Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub have sued New York City to block its new minimum pay rules for food delivery workers. The recently announced rules could nearly triple average earnings for app-based delivery workers in the coming years. An increased pay rate of $17.96 an hour is set to take effect July 12. In the lawsuits filed Thursday, food delivery services are seeking a temporary restraining order in state Supreme Court in Manhattan to stop the changes from going into effect on July 12. The companies claim the changes would result in higher costs for consumers. An email seeking comment was sent to city officials.
Biden launches a new push to limit health care costs hoping to show he can save money for families
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has rolled out a new set of initiatives to reduce health care costs. The initiatives out Friday include a crackdown on scam insurance plans, new guidance to prevent surprise medical bills and an effort to reduce medical debt tied to credit cards. Biden's remarks will build on previous initiatives to limit health care costs. The Department of Health and Human Services is releasing new estimates showing 18.7 million older adults and other Medicare beneficiaries will in 2025 save an estimated $400 a year in prescription drug costs because of the Democratic president placing a cap on out-of-pocket spending as part of last year’s Inflation Reduction Act.
Meta's new Twitter rival app Threads gets tens of millions of sign-ups in its first day
Tens of millions of people have quickly signed up to Meta’s new app, Threads, as it aims to compete with Twitter. It's a sign that users are looking for an alternative to the social media platform that's undergone a series of unpopular changes since Elon Musk bought it. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday that 30 million people had registered for Threads in its first day. There's plenty of excitement about the opportunity to make a fresh start on a new social media app. There also have been glitches, annoyance about the lack of a chronological feed and gripes about missing features. That raises the question of whether it could pose a meaningful challenge to Twitter.
What is Threads? All your questions about Meta's new Twitter rival, answered
NEW YORK (AP) — Threads, Meta’s text-based app seemingly built to rival Twitter, is live. The app, billed as the text version of Meta’s photo-sharing platform Instagram, became available Wednesday night to users in more than 100 countries and millions signed up within its first hours. Threads, which Meta says provides “a new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations,” arrives at a time some are looking for Twitter alternatives amid Elon Musk’s tumultuous ownership of the platform. But Meta’s new app has also raised data privacy concerns, and is notably unavailable in the European Union. Here’s what you need to know about Threads.
