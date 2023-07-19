Tesla' income jumps 20%, but shares fall after hours amid profit concerns
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk’s big bet that Tesla price cuts can boost sales and profits amid increasing competition and poor economic sentiment appears to be yielding mixed results. The company beat analyst expectations for net income in the April-June quarter and reported a 47% increase in revenue, although its shares barely budged in extended trading. Tesla's operating margin, a measure of how efficiently the company is turning sales into pretax profits, dropped substantially for a second quarter in a row.
Netflix's subscriber growth surges in a sign that crackdown on password sharing is paying off
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix enjoyed its biggest springtime spurt in subscribers since the early days of the pandemic three years ago, providing the latest sign that a recent crackdown on password sharing and the rollout of a cheaper subscription option are paying off. The video streaming service added 5.9 million subscribers during the April-June period, according to numbers released Wednesday along with its latest quarterly financial results. The gains easily surpassed the roughly 2.2 million additional subscribers that analysts anticipated. The performance marked Netflix’s biggest springtime jump since the service added 10 million subscribers during the same period in 2020. Netflix's stock fell by 8% despite the subscriber gains.
Biden's White House is taking on corporate mergers, landlord junk fees and food prices
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing new guidelines for corporate mergers, taking steps to disclose junk fees charged by landlords and launching a crackdown on price-gouging in the food industry. Wednesday's announcements were discussed when President Joe Biden met with his White House Competition Council. The council is a group of administration officials established under a 2021 executive order with the goal of improving competition within the U.S. economy and helping consumers. Attorney General Merrick Garland says the proposed guidelines “respond to modern market realties.” Republican lawmakers and some business group critics say the Democratic president's effort will lead to greater regulatory costs that leave the economy worse off.
Microsoft and Activision extend deadline to close $69 billion deal under close regulatory scrutiny
The deadline for Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of video game company Activision Blizzard has been extended to as the companies seek to close a deal that has been opposed by regulators in the U.S. and the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority. Microsoft believes that pushing back the deadline to Oct. 18 will provide enough time to work through the remaining regulatory issues, said Brad Smith, the company’s president. The extension comes with a bigger termination fee, should the deal be called off, and a number of other new agreements. Microsoft and Activision were supposed to close their deal by Tuesday according to their 18-month-old merger agreement.
Climate and violence hobble Nigeria's push to rely on its own wheat after the hit from Russia's war
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria is trying to make Africa’s largest economy reliant on its own wheat production. But climate change and violence in the northern part of the country, where grains are largely grown, have hindered these efforts. That has worsened local food prices because Nigeria hasn't been able to produce enough wheat to make up for lost supplies tied to Russia's war in Ukraine. Russia’s decision this week to back out of an accord allowing Ukraine to ship grain from the Black Sea could make things worse after Ukraine had pledged more supplies of wheat at lower prices. Some farmers are seeing extreme heat and irregular rain contributing to wheat yields dropping in half.
Teamsters and UPS to resume negotiations next week as contract deadline approaches
NEW YORK (AP) — The Teamsters said Wednesday they will resume contract negotiations with UPS next week, marking an end to a stalemate that began two weeks ago when both sides walked away from talks while blaming each other. The union credited the picketing and rallies it’s been holding across the country for getting the delivery company back to the negotiating table before the current contract expires on July 31. It said UPS reached out to resume negotiations. And that both sides will set dates soon as to when negations will happen next week. In a prepared statement, the company confirmed negations will resume next week and said it was pleased to go back and “resolve the few remaining open issues.”
Chinese livestreamers set their sights on TikTok sales to shoppers in the US and Europe
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese livestreamers have set their sights on selling to TikTok shoppers in the U.S. and Europe. They are hawking everything from bags and apparel to crystals in hopes that overseas livestream shopping could vastly increase their sales. The livestream e-commerce market in China is forecast to reach 4.9 trillion yuan ($676 billion). this year and popular hosts like “Lipstick King” Austin Li rack up tens of millions of dollars in sales in a single livestream. Boot camps have sprouted up in China to teach livestream hosts how to become better salespeople. But it's unclear whether their overseas ambitions can be realized given TikTok's uncertain future in the U.S.
United Airlines says it made $1 billion in the second quarter and sees strong remainder of 2023
United Airlines is reporting a profit of more than $1 billion for the first part of the peak summer travel season. United reported the big second-quarter profit on Wednesday despite canceling nearly 4,000 flights in the last half of June when storms crippled its hub airport in Newark, New Jersey. United is indicating strong travel demand will continue. It's raising its profit forecast for the full year, setting a target above Wall Street expectations. United's report shows how airline revenue and profits are soaring as travel bounces back after the pandemic.
Stock market today: Wall Street climbs again to tack more onto its big rally for the year
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street closed modestly higher following profit reports from a spate of banks and other big U.S. companies. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Wednesday after its seventh gain in the last eight days. The Dow added 109 points, or 0.3%, and the Nasdaq edged up less than 0.1%. Elevance Health helped lead the market after it reported stronger profit and revenue for the spring than analysts expected. Several banks also rallied after reporting a rise in customer deposits. The S&P 500 is up nearly 19% for the year so far and at its highest level in more than 15 months.
UK homeowners get some respite as inflation falls by more than anticipated to a 15-month low
LONDON (AP) — Inflation in the U.K. has fallen by more than anticipated to a 15-month low in a development that offered struggling homeowners hope that interest rates will not rise as much as feared over the coming months. The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that inflation fell to 7.9% in the year to June from 8.7% the previous month. Economists had expected a more modest decline to 8.2%. Despite the decline, inflation is still running far higher than the Bank of England’s target rate of 2%. As a result, the central bank is expected to raise its main interest rate further at its upcoming meeting in early August.
