Maui beckons tourists, and their dollars, to stave off economic disaster after wildfires
KAHULUI, Hawaii (AP) — So few tourists are coming to the Hawaiian island of Maui after last month's wildfires that restaurants and tour companies are laying off workers and unemployment is surging. State tourism officials initially urged travelers to stay away, but now want them to come back as long as they refrain from going to the burn zone and surrounding area. They say respectful travelers can help Maui recover from the tragedy by spending their money. Nearly 8,000 people filed for unemployment on Maui during the last three weeks of August. That's a huge leap from 295 people during the same period in 2022. University of Hawaii economists expect Maui’s jobless rate to climb as high as 10%.
Germany will keep Russian oil giant Rosneft subsidiaries under its control for another 6 months
BERLIN (AP) — The German government says it will keep two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft under the control of German authorities for another six months. The government announced a year ago that it was putting the units under the administration of Germany’s Federal Network Agency. In March, a German federal court threw out complaints from Rosneft and upheld the decision. The trusteeship gave German authorities control of three Russian-owned refineries. Rosneft accounted at the time for about 12% of Germany’s oil refining capacity. The Economy Ministry said Friday that it is extending the trusteeship again until March 10 next year “to secure the energy supply.”
Update your iPhone: Apple just pushed out a significant security update
Apple released a significant security update for iPhones and iPads Thursday to patch newly discovered security vulnerabilities in the devices' system software. The issue was discovered by researchers at the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab, who said the software flaw was being “actively exploited” to deliver commercial spyware called Pegasus developed and sold by the Israeli company NSO Group. Pegasus is an expensive tool typically used to target dissidents, journalists and political opponents, so ordinary users likely have little to fear. Still, Citizen Lab recommends that all users should immediately update their devices.
Massachusetts investigates teen's death as company pulls spicy One Chip Challenge from store shelves
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The maker of an extremely spicy tortilla chip says it is working to remove the product from stores as Massachusetts authorities investigate the death of a teen whose family pointed to the One Chip Challenge popularized as a dare on social media as a contributing factor. Texas-based manufacturer Paqui said Thursday it has asked retailers to stop selling the individually wrapped chips, a step 7-Eleven has already taken. Authorities are raising the alarm about the social media challenge in which people eat the extremely spicy chip and attempt to avoid eating or drinking anything for as long as possible. The cause of the teen's death has not been determined and an autopsy is pending. A vigil is planned for Friday.
Texas heat brings the state's power grid closest it has been to outages since 2021 winter storm
HOUSTON (AP) — The sweltering heat wave in Texas has the power grid manager again asking residents to cut electricity use. This comes a day after the system was pushed to the brink of outages for the first time since a deadly winter blackout in 2021. The request by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas comes after low power reserves prompted the grid operator to issue a level 2 energy emergency alert Wednesday night. This was the first time ERCOT entered emergency operations since a 2021 ice storm knocked out power to millions for days and resulted in hundreds of deaths. ERCOT serves most of the state’s 30 million residents.
Stock market today: World shares extend slide, while Japan reports economy grew less than expected
Shares have skidded in Europe and Asia after Japan reported its economy grew less than earlier estimated in the last quarter. Hong Kong's markets were closed due to a tropical storm. The government said Japan, the world's third largest economy grew at a 4.8% annual pace in April-June, below an earlier estimate of 6% growth. On Thursday, Wall Street slipped on worries a too-warm U.S. economy will push the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Nasdaq composite lost 0.9% and the Dow industrials edged up 0.2%. High interest rates hurt all kinds of stocks, particularly tech and other high-growth ones.
Victoria's Secret overhauls its racy fashion catwalk in the company's latest move to be inclusive
NEW YORK (AP) — Victoria’s Secret has been trying to reverse its image built on a man’s vision of sexiness that eventually backfired. The company has overhauled what had been its biggest marketing spectacle, the annual Victoria’s Secret catwalk. After a four-year hiatus, the lingerie brand has come back with what is now part fashion show and part preview of a documentary-style film featuring 20 global creatives. It celebrated all different body shapes. It's a dramatic change from the super models that used to sashay in Swarovski crystal-covered angel wings but ended at the height of the #MeToo movement. The embattled lingerie giant has been revamping its marketing to include fuller-size women in ads and store mannequins amid languishing sales. But the company faces an uphill battle.
Online gig work is growing rapidly, but workers lack job protections, a World Bank report says
WASHINGTON (AP) — A World Bank eport says online gig work is growing globally and is creating an important source of employment for women and young people in poorer countries where jobs are scarce. The report estimates there are as many as 435 million online gig workers globally. It says demand for gig work rose 41% between 2016 and the first quarter of 2023. The study's author says online gig work provides women and underprivileged youth an important opportunity to participate in the labor market. But the employment boost is generating concern among worker rights advocates about the lack of strong job protections for gig workers.
China's exports and imports fall in August as weak global demand keeps its economy under pressure
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese exports and imports both fell in August, reflecting tepid global demand that is adding to pressures on its slowing economy. Customs data released Thursday showed exports for August slumped 8.8% from a year earlier, while imports slid 7.3%. The total trade surplus for the world's No. 2 economy shrank to $68.4 billion from $80.6 billion in July. China's trade has been slowing for two years, sapped by a weakening global economy and by a lackluster recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. But the declines in August were less severe than in July. China's exports to the U.S. fell 17% in August from a year earlier, while exports to Southeast Asia dropped 13%.
Foreign Relations chair seeks answers from US oil firms on Russia business after Ukraine invasion
The head of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee has asked America's top three oilfield services companies to explain why they continued doing business in Russia after it invaded Ukraine. Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, cited an Associated Press report in July that the companies — SLB, Baker Hughes and Halliburton — helped keep Russian oil flowing even as sanctions targeted the Russian war effort. There’s no evidence the firms violated sanctions by continuing to send equipment to Russia. Halliburton quit Russia less than six months after the invasion, while Baker Hughes sold its oilfield services business in Russia about nine months after. SLB announced it would stop exporting technology to Russia in July, two days after AP sought final comment for its first report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.