Surprisingly durable US economy poses key question: Are we facing higher-for-longer interest rates?
WASHINGTON (AP) — A year ago, Chair Jerome Powell warned that to fight high inflation, the Federal Reserve would continue to sharply raise interest rates, bringing “some pain” in the form of job losses and weaker economic growth. Since Powell spoke at the conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the Fed has raised its key rate to its highest level in 22 years. Yet so far, not much pain has arrived. As Powell and other central bankers return to Jackson Hole, the economy’s resilience has raised the prospect that the Fed will need to keep its key rate higher for longer than had been expected to slow growth and tame inflation.
Four years into crisis, Lebanon's leaders hope tourism boom will help bypass reforms in IMF bailout
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's political elites are pushing a recovery plan for the country's financial collapse that would allow them to sidestep tough reforms demanded by the International Monetary Fund. But economic experts and former officials say that would largely shift the burden of paying to bail out the financial system away from senior politicians, their families and associates — and onto ordinary Lebanese. The IMF plan would audit banks and force them to sell assets and merge, putting the losses on powerful shareholders. Instead, politicians are hoping a boom in tourism, remittances from abroad and, eventually, revenues from new gas discoveries will bolster the economy.
Two tankers have collided in Egypt's Suez Canal, disrupting traffic in the vital waterway
CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say two tankers have collided in the Suez Canal, disrupting traffic through the global waterway. The Suez Canal authority says the BW Lesmes, a Singapore-flagged tanker that carries liquefied natural gas, suffered a mechanical malfunction and ran aground while transiting through the canal. The Burri, a Cayman Island-flagged tanker which carries oil products, collided with the broken vessel. The Suez Canal authorities say they managed to refloat and tow away the BW Lesmes, while efforts are underway to remove the Burri from the waterway. Wednesday’s incident is the latest case of a vessel reported stuck in the crucial waterway over the past few years, causing disruption to global trade.
UPS workers approve 5-year contract, capping contentious negotiations that threatened deliveries
The union representing 340,000 UPS workers says its members voted to approve the tentative contract agreement reached last month. The vote results announced Tuesday put a final seal on contentious labor negotiations that threatened to disrupt package deliveries for millions of businesses and households nationwide. The Teamsters said that 86% of the votes casts were in favor of ratifying the national contract. Voting on the new five-year contract began Aug. 3 and concluded Tuesday. After negotiations broke down in early July, UPS reached a tentative contract agreement with the Teamsters just days before an Aug. 1 deadline.
Foot Locker lowers full-year outlook again, pauses dividend as 2Q sales fall on cautious consumers
Foot Locker is cutting its full-year outlook again and pausing its quarterly dividend as sales dropped in its fiscal second quarter with consumers continuing to be more cautious about their purchases. Shares tumbled more than 27% before the market open on Wednesday. The footwear and clothing retailer said quarterly sales declined to $1.86 billion from $2.07 billion. That’s short of the $1.88 billion that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research were calling for. Same-store sales, a key indicator of a retailer’s health, dropped 9.4% in the quarter.
Stock market today: Global shares are mixed ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech and Nvidia earnings
TOKYO (AP) — Global markets are trading mixed ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s highly anticipated speech later in the week. Shares in France, Britain and Germany gained in early trading on Wednesday. Benchmarks finished higher in Tokyo, Sydney and Hong Kong while declining in Seoul and Shanghai. Powell is set to speak Friday at an event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the site of several major policy announcements by the Fed. Attention is also on what the People’s Bank of China might do next on monetary policy. Investors are also awaiting the earnings report from U.S. chipmaker Nvidia, one of Wall Street’s most influential stocks.
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar agree to take steps to improve worker safety at the bargain stores
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. regulators have announced a settlement with the company that runs Dollar Tree and Family Dollar aimed at improving worker safety at thousands of the bargain stores across the country. Labor Department officials cited issues at the stores including blocked exits, unsafe storage of materials and improper access to fire extinguishers and electrical panels. The department says that the chains operated by Dollar Tree Inc. are required make changes to correct within two years violations cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have also agreed to pay $1.35 million in penalties to settle existing contested and open inspections of similar alleged violations — and face hefty violations for any future offenses.
As oil activities encroach on sacred natural sites, a small Ugandan community feels besieged
BULIISA, Uganda (AP) — Bagungu people who farm and worship in an oil-rich, remote region in Uganda are worried about the future of their sacred natural sites. Custodians who care for these hallowed places say oilfield development is hurting the spiritual power of at least 32 sites in the area. They are concerned it will only get worse as oil companies work toward the goal of making Uganda an oil producer by 2026. Their traditional beliefs are seen as peculiar in this Christian-majority country, contributing to the sense of injustice that’s now driving a campaign to protect their sacred sites from oil activities. Uganda is estimated to have recoverable oil reserves of at least 1.4 billion barrels.
Have home prices bottomed? While low housing inventory stymies sales, bidding wars prop up prices
LOS ANGELES (AP) — While sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell again last month, the national median home sales price rose to $406,700, marking its first annual increase since January, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday. Elevated mortgage rates and a stubbornly low home inventory have been a drag on sales, but prices are being propped up as buyers who can afford to do so compete for homes. So, where do prices go from here? Homebuyers hoping for a big decline may be disappointed. Many experts see a greater chance of an increase in prices versus a decline in the coming months.
Digital clones and Vocaloids may be popular in Japan. Elsewhere, they could get lost in translation
TOKYO (AP) — Kazutaka Yonekura dreams of a world where everyone will have their very own digital “clone,” an online avatar that's updated in real time with information about a person's tastes and habits. His startup is developing a digital double that can be used, for example, by a company recruiter to carry out preliminary job interviews, or by a physician to screen patients ahead of checkups. INCS toenter Co., another Tokyo-based startup, has been successful with so-called Vocaloids — computerized music simulating a singer' voice, often with manga-like characters as visuals. But while such technology may be popular in a nation that gave the world Pokemon, karaoke and Hello Kitty, Yonekura and others wonder if it will translate overseas.
