G7 urges China to press Russia to end war in Ukraine, respect Taiwan's status, fair trade rules
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — The Group of Seven wealthy democracies have urged China to push Russia to end its war on Ukraine. In its joint statement, the G7 says it does not want to harm China and wants “constructive and stable relations.” It says the members are “seriously concerned” about the situation in the East and South China aeas and opposes any attempts to use force or coercion in disputes or toward Taiwan. They united in voicing concerns about human rights in China, including in Tibet, in Hong Kong and in the far western region of Xinjiang. But they emphasized the need to cooperate with China on global issues such as climate change, global economic stability and debt.
Sanctions against Russia and what the G7 may do to fortify them
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — The Group of Seven advanced economies are expected to announce more sanctions against Russia to further hinder its war effort in Ukraine during their summit in Hiroshima, Japan. Officials say they will redouble efforts to enforce existing measures meant to stifle Moscow's war machine. Russia is now the most-sanctioned country in the world, but there are questions about their effectiveness. EU Council President Charles Michel said the plan was to close loopholes and ensure the sanctions are painful for Russia, not for the countries enforcing them.
Uvalde families dig in for new test of gun industry protections
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Families in Uvalde, Texas, are digging in for a new test of legal protections for the gun industry as they mark one year since the Robb Elementary School shooting. Both the U.S. government and gun manufacturers in recent years have reached large settlements following some of the nation’s worst mass shootings. Gun control supporters say other cases have created roadmaps for victims and relatives to sue. But high hurdles remain for lawsuits to succeed. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill this week that further shields gun manufacturers, which are already largely protected from lawsuits under federal laws.
Federal Reserve Chair Powell hints at a pause in rate hikes when central bank meets next month
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the Federal Reserve will likely forgo an increase in its benchmark interest rate when it meets in June for the first time since it began raising its key rate 14 months ago to fight high inflation. In signaling so, Powell provided some clarity about the Fed’s likely next policy move after a cacophony of speeches this week by central bank officials had clouded the picture. “Having come this far, we can afford to look at the data and the evolving outlook and make careful assessments,” Powell said, referring to the Fed’s 10 straight rate hikes.
Debt limit talks start, stop as Republicans, White House face 'serious differences'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Debt limit talks between the White House and House Republicans have stopped and started and stopped again at the Capitol. The dizzying series of events Friday came amid high-stakes negotiations to avoid a potentially catastrophic default. President Joe Biden remains “optimistic" a deal can be reached, the White House press secretary says while acknowledging there are "serious differences.” Biden and Republicans are racing to strike a deal as the nation careens toward a potentially catastrophic debt default if the nation fails to pay its bills. A top Biden adviser says the White House remains hopeful. Talks are likely to resume over the weekend.
Stock market today: Wall Street's best week since March stalls amid debt worries
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s best week since March ran out of steam as worries rose about the U.S. government’s efforts to avoid a potentially disastrous default on its debt. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% Friday, and the Dow lost 109 points. Stocks flipped from midday gains to losses after Republicans said they're pausing negotiations on preventing a default. The S&P 500 still broke out of a listless stretch where it failed to move by 1%, up or down, for six straight weeks. Traders took comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to mean the end to hikes to interest rates may arrive next month, as hoped.
Japan's Toyota discloses improper crash tests at Daihatsu subsidiary
TOKYO (AP) — Toyota has found improper crash tests for a model and suspended shipments, in the latest in a series of embarrassing woes plaguing Japan’s top automaker. The latest problem, affects 56,111 Toyota Raize hybrid vehicles, produced by Daihatsu, a manufacturer specializing in small models, wholly owned by Toyota. It also affects 22,329 vehicles sold as the Daihatsu Rocky. The vehicles were all sold in Japan. Just a week ago, Toyota acknowledged there had been data breach at its online Connected service, spanning a decade, putting information on more than 2 million vehicles at risk for leaks. No breaches were reported.
Biden meets with Indo-Pacific leaders at G7 summit while confronting stalemate over US debt limit
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — President Joe Biden is seeking to rally regional cooperation against China on the margins of the Group of Seven summit in Japan, while confronting a stalemate in Washington over how to ensure the U.S. avoids economic default. Biden is hoping to avoid an outcome in the U.S. that would rattle the global economy and prove to be a boon to Beijing. The president began his third day at the G7 summit with a staff briefing on negotiations over raising the U.S. debt limit. He's also squeezing in meetings aimed at challenging China’s buildout across the Indo-Pacific, including with the so-called Quad partnership of the U.S., Australia, Japan and India.
Low-income tenants lack options as old mobile home parks are razed
PHOENIX (AP) — Mobile home parks are among the few affordable options that remain for extremely low-income people. But many older, dilapidated parks are disappearing as the land is razed for more modern uses. The move worries housing advocates who say the working poor and their children evicted from the more decrepit parks may have to double up with relatives or wind up homeless in the current housing crunch. One dusty park in Phoenix will become the latest to disappear at month's end after residents clear out for a new student housing project, many abandoning rusty metal homes too old to move.
Detroit enclave built on auto industry struggles under $20M water debt
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) — A small enclave of Detroit is considering municipal bankruptcy to help rid itself of a decades-old water debt that has grown to about $20 million and threatens to swamp the already financially struggling city. Highland Park and the Great Lakes Water Authority are in court-ordered mediation over how the debt will be paid. It's a hit in the decline of Highland Park, which was built a century ago on the strength of the area's auto industry and had more than 50,000 residents in 1930. Now, fewer than 9,000 people live in the city, which only expects about $12 million in revenue for the coming fiscal year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.