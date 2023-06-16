$930 million in grants announced in Biden's effort to expand internet access to every home in the US
The federal effort to expand internet access to every U.S. home has taken a major step forward with the announcement of $930 million in grants to shore up connections in dozens of places where significant connectivity gaps persist. Those places include remote parts of Alaska and rural Texas. The so-called middle mile grants are intended to trigger the laying of 12,000 miles of fiber through 35 states and Puerto Rico. The middle mile is the midsection of the infrastructure necessary to enable internet access, composed of high-capacity lines carrying lots of data quickly. The expansion is among several initiatives pushed through Congress by President Joe Biden's administration to expand high-speed internet connectivity.
A decade after outcry, SeaWorld launches orca-free park in UAE, its first venture outside the US
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. theme park chain SeaWorld, which has been mired in controversy in recent years over its treatment of killer whales and other marine mammals, has opened a massive new aquatic life park in the United Arab Emirates. It's the company's first venture outside the United States. The $1.2 billion project with state-owned developer Miral features the world’s largest aquarium and a cylindrical LED screen. The park does not feature orcas but houses animals like dolphins and seals, whose captivity and training for profit and entertainment purposes are also often criticized as unethical by animal rights advocacy groups.
Despite widespread protest, Reddit CEO says company is 'not negotiating' on 3rd-party app charges
WASHINGTON (AP) — Reddit is facing an ongoing blackout from some of its most active users after it revealed plans to charge some third-party apps for data access. But despite thousands of communities within the online discussion network going dark this week, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman told The Associated Press the company is not changing course. Reddit’s response to the blackout has fueled further outrage among protest organizers, who accuse the company of trying to remove moderators of subreddits who are protesting. Reddit says it is simply enforcing its code of conduct. Reddit’s changes to its data access coincide with the San Francisco-based company's reported plans to go public later this year.
Amazon's $1.7 billion deal to buy Roomba maker iRobot gets UK approval
LONDON (AP) — British antitrust regulators have cleared Amazon’s purchase of robot vacuum maker iRobot. But the $1.7 billion deal still faces scrutiny in the United States and Europe. The U.K. regulators said Friday that they decided not to escalate an initial investigation because the deal would not result in a “substantial lessening of competition” within the United Kingdom. Amazon said it was pleased with the result and hopes for “similar decisions from other regulators soon.” Consumer groups have voiced concerns that Amazon’s purchase of Bedford, Massachusetts-based iRobot, which makes the popular Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners, would widen the e-commerce giant’s dominance in the smart home market.
Germany hails EU deal on renewable energy raising target for 2030 to 45%
BERLIN (AP) — Germany welcomed a deal Friday among European Union countries to increase by more than a third the bloc’s renewable energy target for 2030. Representatives of the 27 member states approved a compromise raising the current goal of 32% to 45% by 2030. About 22% of the EU’s total energy consumption came from renewables in 2021, meaning the new target will double the amount in less than a decade. Germany Economy Minister Robert Habeck predicted a boom in investments for renewables. Under the new rules countries that fail to add enough solar, wind and other forms of renewable energy each year could be fined by the EU. Countries separately agreed to introduce binding quotas for the use of e-fuels in the aviation sector.
China calls hacking report 'far-fetched' and accuses the US of targeting the cybersecurity industry
BEIJING (AP) — China's government has rejected as “far-fetched and unprofessional” a report by a U.S. security firm that blamed Chinese-linked hackers for attacks on hundreds of public agencies, schools and other targets around the world. A foreign ministry spokesperson repeated accusations Friday that Washington carries out hacking attacks and complained the cybersecurity industry rarely reports on them. The Mandiant report came ahead of a visit to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken aimed at repairing relations that have been strained by disputes over human rights, security and other irritants. The report said hackers used a software vulnerability to engage in “espionage activity in support of the People’s Republic of China.”
Unionized UPS workers could strike this summer, scrambling supply chains and home delivery
NEW YORK (AP) — Unionized UPS workers voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike on Friday, setting the stage for a potential work stoppage if the package delivery company and the Teamsters can’t come to an agreement on a new contract. The authorization doesn’t mean a strike will occur. Instead, it allows the union’s leadership to call for a national walkout if both sides fail to reach an agreement before the current contract expires on July 31. Teamsters leadership had urged workers to vote for the strike authorization, which would give them more leverage in their negotiations with the company. UPS says it remains confident it will reach an agreement with the union.
Stock market today: Wall Street slips, and its best week since March comes to a quiet close
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street closed out its best week since March on a quiet note. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Friday after wobbling up and down through the day. The benchmark index still marked its fifth straight winning week, its longest such streak since November 2021. It's also near its highest level since April 2022. The Dow slipped 108 points, or 0.3%. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.7%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 3.77% Humana dropped 3.9% after becoming the latest health insurer to warn about rising costs because of pent-up demand for medical services.
IMF head welcomes Europe's interest rate hikes in campaign against inflation
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The head of the International Monetary Fund has praised the European Central Bank’s decision to raise interest rate for the eighth time in a row. Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva also endorsed the accompanying pledge by ECB head Christine Lagarde to keep tightening credit for as long as needed to bring down high inflation. The ECB is pressing ahead with rate hikes even as the U.S. Federal Reserve put its series of increases on pause to assess their effect on the economy. Georgieva said Europe's economy had shown “remarkable resilience” in lining up new energy supplies after Russia cut off most natural gas deliveries.
Facebook owner wants preteens to step into virtual reality with its Quest headset
The corporate parent of Facebook and Instagram plans to open a digital gateway for kids as young as 10 years old to enter virtual reality through the Meta Quest headset, despite rising concerns about children spending too much time on social media. Meta Platforms, which oversees a social media empire created by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, disclosed it will lower the minimum age for a Quest account from 13 years old to 10 years old in a Friday blog post. The move follows a call by the U.S. Surgeon General for tech companies to take steps to protect children from too much exposure to social media.
