Bank execs blame panicked depositors for Silicon Valley, Signature failures, but senators blame them
NEW YORK (AP) — Top executives at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank largely avoided taking responsibility for their banks’ dramatic failures at a Senate hearing Tuesday, instead using their time to assign blame to events they said were largely out of their control. The arguments got little traction with senators on both sides of the aisle. Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee criticized the executives for taking risky actions or missing obvious problems that directly led to the demise of their banks, while still accepting lucrative pay packages and bonuses, even in the days and weeks leading up to the failures.
Retail sales up 0.4% in April, buoyed by solid job market and declining prices in some areas
NEW YORK (AP) — Consumers picked up their spending modestly in April from March, particularly in dining out and online, buoyed by a solid job market and easing inflationary pressures. A bump up in car sales also helped results, according to the Commerce Department report issued Tuesday. But shoppers are facing plenty of challenges heading into the second half of the year from tightening credit to a weaker job market. Retail sales increased 0.4% in April from March when it was down 0.7%. It marked the first increase since January when unusually warm weather and a big jump in Social Security benefits likely spurred more spending.
ChatGPT chief says artificial intelligence should be regulated by a US or global agency
The head of the artificial intelligence company that makes ChatGPT has told Congress that government intervention will be critical to mitigating the risks of increasingly powerful AI systems. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testified at a Senate hearing Tuesday that he supports the formation of a U.S. or global agency that would license the most powerful AI systems. He said the agency should also have the authority to ensure compliance with safety standards. His San Francisco-based startup rocketed to public attention after it released ChatGPT late last year. Lawmakers expressed concerns about the ability of the latest crop of “generative AI” tools to mislead people, spread falsehoods, violate copyright protections and upend the job market.
YouTube’s recommendations send violent and graphic gun videos to 9-year-olds, study finds
WASHINGTON (AP) — YouTube is great at sending users videos that it thinks they'll like based on their interests. But new research shows that the site's powerful algorithms can also flood young users with violent and disturbing content. The nonprofit Tech Transparency Project created YouTube accounts mimicking the behavior of young boys with an interest in video games. The site soon began recommending videos featuring graphic imagery of school shootings and tactical firearm training to users as young as nine. YouTube says it works hard to protect children, but the researchers say the material could traumatize vulnerable kids or send them down dark roads of radicalization and extremism.
Court rejects Elizabeth Holmes' latest effort to stay out of prison while on appeal
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes appears to be soon bound for prison. An appeals court has rejected her bid to remain free while she tries to overturn her conviction in a blood-testing hoax that brought her fleeting fame and fortune. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling Tuesday comes nearly three weeks after Holmes deployed a last-minute legal maneuver to delay the start of her 11-year prison sentence. She had been previously ordered to surrender to authorities on April 27 by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila, who sentenced her in November. Now Davila will set a new prison reporting date for Holmes. The judge has recommended she be imprisoned in Bryan, Texas.
IRS moves forward with free e-filing system in pilot program to launch in 2024
NEW YORK (AP) — The IRS is planning to launch a pilot program for a government-run, online tax filing system that’s free for all. The IRS was tasked with looking into how to create a “direct file” system as part of the funding it received with the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats’ flagship climate and health care measure that President Joe Biden signed last summer. After months of research, the IRS published a feasibility report Tuesday — which lays out taxpayer interest in direct file, how the system could work, its potential cost, operational challenges and more.
Monopoly concerns push FTC to sue to block Amgen's more than $26B deal for Horizon
Federal regulators are suing to block biotech drug developer Amgen’s more than $26 billion deal for Horizon Therapeutics. The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday that the deal, announced last December, would give Amgen unfair leverage to block competition for Horizon medications. The FTC said the deal would entrench Horizon’s monopoly position on treatments for thyroid eye disease and chronic refractory gout. An Amgen representative did not immediately return a call from The Associated Press seeking comment. Amgen leaders said in December that the deal would give their company a strong platform to expand into rare disease treatments.
Stock market today: Wall Street weakens as energy stocks, Home Depot weigh
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks on Wall Street sank Tuesday after Home Depot warned of flagging sales, the latest discouraging signal for an economy under pressure.. The S&P 500 lost 0.6% Tuesday. The Dow dropped 336 points, while the Nasdaq held up better than the rest of the market. Home Depot said it's seeing pressure across its business, and it cut its financial forecasts for the year. Retailers are under the microscope because resilient spending by households has been one of the main positives keeping the economy from sliding into a recession. Energy stocks also fell, while gains for Big Tech limited Wall Street's losses.
'Taco Tuesday' trademark tiff flares anew between fast food competitors
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A tiff over Taco Tuesday is heating up, with Taco Bell asking U.S. regulators to force a Wyoming-based fast-food chain to abandon its longstanding claim to “Taco Tuesday” as a trademark. Taco Bell says in a filing with the U.S. Patent and Trade Office dated Tuesday that too many businesses use “Taco Tuesday” for Cheyenne-based Taco John's to claim exclusive rights to the phrase. Taco John's has tried vigorously to enforce its claim to “Taco Tuesday” over the years, sending warning letters far and wide to restaurants with Taco Tuesday promotions. Taco John's first response to Taco Bell? A new Taco Tuesday promotion.
Musk says he's not stepping down as Tesla CEO, tells shareholders the company will advertise
Elon Musk has dismissed speculation that he might step down as Tesla's CEO. “Say it ain’t so,” a shareholder asked Musk during Tesla's annual meeting Tuesday about stepping down as the electric car and solar panel company’s leader. “It ain’t so,” he replied. When another shareholder suggested that Tesla try advertising, Musk said the idea has merit, and the company would try a little advertising and see how it goes. Before Musk’s talk, shareholders voted to place Tesla co-founder and former chief technology officer JB Straubel on the company’s board for the next three years. Straubel left Tesla in 2019 to start a battery materials recycling company. Shareholders also re-elected Musk and Chairwoman Robyn Denholm to the board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.