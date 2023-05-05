US adds a solid 253,000 jobs despite Fed's rate hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added a healthy 253,000 jobs in April, evidence of a labor market that still shows surprising strength despite rising interest rates, chronically high inflation and a banking crisis that could weaken the economy. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, matching a 54-year low. But the jobless rate fell in part because 43,000 people left the labor force, the first drop since November, and were no longer counted as unemployed. The government said that while hiring was solid in April, it was much weaker in February and March than it had previously estimated. And hourly wages rose last month at the fastest pace since July, which may alarm the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve.
Yeezy shoes still stuck in limbo after Adidas split with Ye
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Adidas still hasn't figured out what to do with $1.3 billion worth of high-end Yeezy sneakers after splitting with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The shoes have been sitting in warehouses for nearly seven months since the German sportswear company ended ties with Ye over his antisemitic and other offensive remarks. CEO Bjorn Gulden said Friday that Adidas is “getting closer and closer to making a decision." He's declined to say if destroying the shoes had been ruled out, but the company is “trying to avoid that.” Adidas reported that the breakup cost it $441 million in lost sales at the start of the year.
Stock market today: Apple gives some juice after brutal week
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s most influential stock is helping to pull the market higher after Apple reported better profit than expected, while beaten-down banks also leap to cut into their sharp losses from a brutal week. The S&P 500 was 1% higher in early trading Friday, though it’s still on pace for its worst week in nearly two months. The Dow rose 1.1% and the Nasdaq composite rose 1%. Treasury yields were jumping in the bond market after a report showed hiring accelerated across the economy by much more than expected last month. The government’s monthly jobs report also showed workers won bigger pay raises than expected.
WHO downgrades COVID pandemic, says it's no longer emergency
GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says that COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency. The announcement on Friday marks a symbolic end to the devastating coronavirus pandemic that triggered once-unthinkable lockdowns, upended economies worldwide and killed at least 7 million people worldwide. WHO said that he pandemic hasn’t come to an end despite the emergency phase being over. The U.N. health agency noted recent spikes in cases in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. WHO says that thousands of people are still dying from the virus every week.
The banking crisis isn’t over. But how bad will it get?
NEW YORK (AP) — Uncertainty continues to pummel the banking industry, despite assurances from financial regulators and bankers that the worst of the recent crisis is over and the banking system remains strong. Shares of smaller regional lender PacWest Bank plunged nearly 50% Thursday after the company confirmed reports that it was considering “strategic options” that may include the possible sale of the company. Other regional banks such as Comerica and Zions also saw double-digit declines. The bigger worry is that the bank failures might cause customers and investors to doubt relatively healthy banks, a concept known as financial contagion and one of the nightmares for bank regulators and the industry.
Faster IRS offering better picture on looming debt 'X-date'
WASHINGTON (AP) — That big infusion of cash that Congress approved last year to shape up the beleaguered IRS is having an unexpected side benefit. The funding increase has helped the agency to catch up on processing new and backlogged tax returns. And that, in turn, has allowed federal bean-counters to give policymakers a more precise picture of when the Treasury could run out of money — the so-called X-date. The nation is stepping uncomfortably close to an unprecedented default that could have catastrophic effects on the global economy because it is bumping up against its legal limit for borrowing. Congress and the White House have been unable to agree on a plan to lift or suspend the borrowing limit.
Anti-Muslim Twitter feed in Spain: 'A recipe for disaster'
WASHINGTON (AP) — A far-right movement in Spain that is opposed to Muslims and immigrants has found a home on Twitter. The informal movement often references the Reconquista, the successful effort by Christians to retake Spain from its Muslim rulers in the Middle Ages. Accounts linked to the group have called for an end to immigration and for violent attacks on Muslims. They've adopted a playbook used by far-right groups in the U.S., Brazil and other countries who have exploited weak social media platform rules to expand their power and recruit new members.
Oil boom transforms Guyana, prompting a scramble for spoils
ANN’S GROVE, Guyana (AP) — Guyana is poised to become the fourth-largest offshore oil producer in the world, placing it ahead of Qatar, the United States, Mexico and Norway. But the list of needs is long in this South American country of 791,000 people. Many worry their lives won't change even as the oil boom will generate billions of dollars for this largely impoverished nation. Bitter fights are certain over how the wealth should be spent in a place where politics is sharply divided along ethnic lines. Change is already visible, and infrastructure projects are underway. But many people still can't make ends meet. And many oil-industry jobs won't go to locals.
Apple posts quarterly revenue decline; iPhone sales solid
Apple has once again posted an, until now, rare revenue decline in its latest fiscal quarter. But the tech giant says its overall business improved from the December quarter and sales of its iPhones were solid. The company earned $24.16 billion, or $1.52 per share, in the three-month period that ended April 1. That’s down slightly from $25.01 billion, also $1.52 per share, a year earlier. The latest numbers come after the Cupertino, California, company in February posted its first quarterly revenue drop in nearly four years after pandemic-driven restrictions on its China factories curtailed sales of the latest iPhone during the holiday season.
Could AI pen 'Casablanca'? Screenwriters take aim at ChatGPT
NEW YORK (AP) — Not six months since the release of ChatGPT, generative artificial intelligence is already prompting widespread unease throughout Hollywood. Concern over chatbots writing or rewriting scripts is one of the leading reasons TV and film screenwriters took to picket lines earlier this week. Though the Writers Guild of America is striking for better pay in an industry where streaming has upended many of the old rules, AI looms as rising anxiety. Experts say the struggle screenwriters are now facing with AI is just the beginning. The World Economic Forum this week released a study predicting that nearly a quarter of all jobs will be disrupted by AI over the next five years.
