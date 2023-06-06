White House website highlights infrastructure, manufacturing investments as Biden pushes policy wins
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Tuesday is starting a website to map and track tens of thousands of infrastructure projects and private manufacturing investments, an effort by the administration to show the impact of its policies on the U.S. economy. The site documents roughly 32,000 infrastructure projects and more than $470 billion worth of investments in the production of electric vehicles, batteries, computer chips, biotech, clean energy and other sectors. President Joe Biden is seeking reelection in 2024 by trying to show how his policies are reshaping the U.S. economy to address climate change and compete with rivals such as China. But high inflation has voters giving him low marks on economic leadership.
Apple unveils a $3,500 headset as it wades into the world of virtual reality
CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple has unveiled a long-rumored headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world, while also testing the technology trendsetter’s ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public’s imagination. After years of speculation, Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday hailed the arrival of the sleek goggles — dubbed "Vision Pro” — at the the company’s annual developers conference held on a park-like campus in Cupertino, California, that Apple's late co-founder Steve Jobs helped design. The Vision Pro will sell for $3,500 when it comes out early next year, a price likely to limit its appeal.
See Apple's pivotal product announcements through history
Apple has a long history of designing products that aren’t the first to be introduced in a particular category but still redefine the market. With the company unveiling a headset equipped with virtual and augmented reality technology already available in other devices, The Associated Press takes a look at back Apple’s other breakthrough products, starting with the 1984 release of a Macintosh computer that realized Steve Jobs' vision to build technology that could serve as a “bicycle of the mind.” But the iPhone, released in 2007 four years before Jobs died, remains Apple's biggest game changer.
Hollywood actors guild votes to authorize strike, as writers strike continues
Actors represented by the Hollywood union SAG-AFTRA voted to authorize a strike if the major studios, streamers and production companies don’t meet their demands for a new contract by June 30. The guild, which represents over 160,000 screen actors, broadcast journalists, announcers, hosts and stunt performers, begins its negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Wednesday. The strike authorization vote, a tool at the bargaining table, comes at a pivotal moment for the industry as 11,500 writers enter their sixth week of striking and directors review a tentative agreement with studios.
Microsoft will pay $20M to settle U.S. charges of illegally collecting children's data
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Microsoft will pay a fine of $20 million to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that it illegally collected and retained the data of children who signed up to use its Xbox video game console. The agency charged that Microsoft gathered the data without notifying parents or obtaining their consent, and that it also illegally held onto the data. In a blog post, Microsoft vice president for Xbox Dave McCarthy outlined additional steps the company is taking to improve its age verification systems and to ensure that parents are involved in the creation of child accounts for the service.
German factory orders dipped again as 2nd quarter started
BERLIN (AP) — Official figures show that German factory orders, an important indicator for Europe’s biggest economy, dipped in April after a big drop in March. Tuesday's data pointed to a disappointing start to the second quarter. The Economy Ministry said orders were down 0.4% compared with the previous month. That followed a painful 10.9% drop in March. Economists had expected an increase in April, but the ministry said the figure was influenced in part by fluctuations in bulk orders. In late May, Germany’s national statistics office said that the economy shrank in the first three months of this year, marking the second consecutive quarter of contraction that is one definition of recession.
Protests in France as unions make last-ditch bid to resist higher retirement age
PARIS (AP) — French unions are seeking to reignite resistance to President Emmanuel Macron’s higher retirement age with what may be a final surge of nationwide protests and scattered strikes Tuesday. A third of flights have been canceled at Paris’ Orly Airport because of strikes, and about 10% of trains around France are disrupted. Macron’s move to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 without a parliamentary vote has triggered some of France’s biggest demonstrations in years. Macron says the pension reform was needed to finance the pension system as the population ages. Unions and left-wing opponents say the changes hurt poorer workers.
Japan, Australia, US to fund undersea cable connection in Micronesia to counter China's influence
TOKYO (AP) — Japan says it has joined the United States and Australia in signing a $95 million undersea cable project that will connect East Micronesia island nations to improve networks in the Indo-Pacific region where China is increasingly expanding its influence. The approximately 1,400-mile undersea cable will connect the state of Kosrae in the Federated State of Micronesia, Tarawa in Kiribati and Nauru to the existing cable landing point located in Pohnpei in Micronesia. The completion is expected around 2025. Japan, the United States and Australia have stepped up cooperation with the Pacific Islands, apparently to counter efforts by Beijing to expand its security and economic influence in the region.
Prince Harry gets his day in court against tabloids he accuses of blighting his life
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has entered a courtroom witness box and has sworn to tell the truth in testimony against a tabloid publisher he accuses of phone hacking and other unlawful snooping. Harry alleges that journalists at the Daily Mirror and its sister papers used unlawful techniques on an “industrial scale” to get scoops. Publisher Mirror Group Newspapers is contesting the claims. Harry faced cross-examination by the company’s lawyer on Tuesday. The 38-year-old son of King Charles III is the first senior British royal since the 19th century to face questioning in a court. Harry has made a mission of holding the U.K. press to account for what he sees as its hounding of him and his family.
Pride becomes a minefield for big companies, but many continue their support
Dozens of big companies from Delta and Coca-Cola to Walmart are sponsoring LGBTQ+ Pride events and displaying racks of Pride-themed merchandise. But this year, the rainbow has lost some shine. Longtime Pride sponsors like Bud Light and Target have come under attack by conservatives for their LGBTQ-friendly marketing. Calls to boycott Kohl’s, Lego and Southwest Airlines for their LGBTQ-friendly marketing have also popped up in recent days. Nonetheless, many big companies are still backing Pride celebrations. Some say they want to support their LGBTQ+ employees. They also don't want to turn their back on a population with significant spending power.
