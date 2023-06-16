$930 million in grants announced in Biden's effort to expand internet access to every home in the US
The federal effort to expand internet access to every U.S. home has taken a major step forward with the announcement of $930 million in grants to shore up connections in dozens of places where significant connectivity gaps persist. Those places include remote parts of Alaska and rural Texas. The so-called middle mile grants are intended to trigger the laying of 12,000 miles of fiber through 35 states and Puerto Rico. The middle mile is the midsection of the infrastructure necessary to enable internet access, composed of high-capacity lines carrying lots of data quickly. The expansion is among several initiatives pushed through Congress by President Joe Biden's administration to expand high-speed internet connectivity.
Chinese president Xi Jinping stresses US-China cooperation in meeting with Bill Gates
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping said the United States and China can cooperate to “benefit our two countries” in a meeting Friday with Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates. Their meeting came ahead of a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a time of strained relations. The state broadcaster CCTV showed Xi saying he was happy to see Gates, who he called an “old friend,” after three years without meeting. Gates told Xi he was “very honored” to meet with Xi. Gates' visit to China follows one by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The visits coincide with efforts by the ruling Communist Party to revive investor interest in China’s slowing economy.
A decade after outcry, SeaWorld launches orca-free park in UAE, its first venture outside the US
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. theme park chain SeaWorld, which has been mired in controversy in recent years over its treatment of killer whales and other marine mammals, has opened a massive new aquatic life park in the United Arab Emirates. It's the company's first venture outside the United States. The $1.2 billion project with state-owned developer Miral features the world’s largest aquarium and a cylindrical LED screen. The park does not feature orcas but houses animals like dolphins and seals, whose captivity and training for profit and entertainment purposes are also often criticized as unethical by animal rights advocacy groups.
Amazon's $1.7 billion deal to buy Roomba maker iRobot gets UK approval
LONDON (AP) — British antitrust regulators have cleared Amazon’s purchase of robot vacuum maker iRobot. But the $1.7 billion deal still faces scrutiny in the United States and Europe. The U.K. regulators said Friday that they decided not to escalate an initial investigation because the deal would not result in a “substantial lessening of competition” within the United Kingdom. Amazon said it was pleased with the result and hopes for “similar decisions from other regulators soon.” Consumer groups have voiced concerns that Amazon’s purchase of Bedford, Massachusetts-based iRobot, which makes the popular Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners, would widen the e-commerce giant’s dominance in the smart home market.
China calls hacking report 'far-fetched' and accuses the US of targeting the cybersecurity industry
BEIJING (AP) — China's government has rejected as “far-fetched and unprofessional” a report by a U.S. security firm that blamed Chinese-linked hackers for attacks on hundreds of public agencies, schools and other targets around the world. A foreign ministry spokesperson repeated accusations Friday that Washington carries out hacking attacks and complained the cybersecurity industry rarely reports on them. The Mandiant report came ahead of a visit to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken aimed at repairing relations that have been strained by disputes over human rights, security and other irritants. The report said hackers used a software vulnerability to engage in “espionage activity in support of the People’s Republic of China.”
Stock market today: World shares track Wall Street rally, Tokyo's benchmark at 33-year high
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have pushed higher in Europe and Asia after a broad-based rally on Wall Street. U.S. futures were little changed and oil prices wobbled lower after gaining more than 3% on Thursday. Tokyo's benchmark closed at a 33-year high after Japan's central bank kept its monetary policy unchanged, as expected. The S&P 500 notched the biggest gain yet in its winning streak on Thursday, climbing 1.2%. The Dow was up 1.3% and the Nasdaq gained 1.1%. Treasury yields fell after mixed reports on retail sales, manufacturing and unemployment claims raised hopes the Federal Reserve may hike interest rates only once more this year.
IMF head welcomes Europe's interest rate hikes in campaign against inflation
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The head of the International Monetary Fund has praised the European Central Bank’s decision to raise interest rate for the eighth time in a row. Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva also endorsed the accompanying pledge by ECB head Christine Lagarde to keep tightening credit for as long as needed to bring down high inflation. The ECB is pressing ahead with rate hikes even as the U.S. Federal Reserve put its series of increases on pause to assess their effect on the economy. Georgieva said Europe's economy had shown “remarkable resilience” in lining up new energy supplies after Russia cut off most natural gas deliveries.
Biden hopes Su's role in dockworker deal can sway Democratic holdouts to confirm her as labor chief
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is hoping that Julie Su’s role in brokering a deal between West Coast dockworkers and shippers will provide fresh momentum for the Senate to act on her long-stalled nomination to be labor secretary. Su flew to San Francisco to help seal the tentative agreement after a lengthy dispute that had led to sporadic disruptions at some of the nation’s largest ports. President Joe Biden asked Su, a civil rights lawyer who was deputy labor secretary when tapped for the Cabinet job in February, to join the negotiations, according to a White House official. That was part of an effort to stave off potential work stoppages as the bargaining sessions grew tense.
Missiles target Kyiv as visiting African leaders push Ukraine and Russia for peace and grain
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A delegation of leaders and senior officials from Africa have arrived in Ukraine seeking ways to end the invaded country's 15-month war and ensure food and fertilizer deliveries to their continent. An air raid in Kyiv during their visit on Friday was a grim reminder of the challenges they face. The delegation first went to Bucha, the Kyiv suburb where bodies of civilians lay scattered in the streets last yer after Russian troops withdrew. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said last month that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to separate meetings with an African peace mission. The delegation is set to travel to St. Petersburg later Friday.
A Russian ransomware gang breaches the Energy Department and other federal agencies
U.S. officials say the Department of Energy is among a small number of federal agencies compromised in a Russian cyber-extortion gang’s global hack of a file-transfer program popular with corporations and governments. They say the impact is not expected to be great. Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told reporters that the hacking campaign was short, opportunistic and caught quickly. A senior CISA official said neither the U.S. military nor intelligence community was affected. Known victims to date include Louisiana’s Office of Motor Vehicles and Oregon's Department of Transportation.
