US consumer price growth slowed last month, though underlying inflation measures stayed high
WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer prices in the United States cooled last month, rising just 0.1% from April to May and extending the past year’s steady easing of inflation. At the same time, some measures of underlying price pressures remained high. Measured year over year, inflation slowed to just 4% in May — the lowest 12-month figure in over two years and well below April’s 4.9% annual rise. The pullback was driven by tumbling gas prices, smaller increases in grocery prices, and other items. The drop-off in overall inflation isn’t likely to convince the Federal Reserve’s policymakers that they’re close to curbing the high inflation that has gripped the nation for two years.
Cases of check fraud escalate dramatically, with Americans warned not to mail checks if possible
NEW YORK (AP) — Check fraud is back in a big way, fueled by a rise in organized crime that is forcing small businesses and individuals to take additional safety measures or to avoid sending checks through the mail altogether. Banks reported roughly 680,000 reports of check fraud to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, also known as FinCEN, last year. That’s up from 350,000 reports in 2021. Officials are warning Americans to avoid mailing checks if possible, or at least to use a secure mail drop such as inside the post office.
Russian missile attack on Ukraine kills at least 11 in Zelenskyy’s hometown
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit civilian buildings in a central Ukrainian city overnight, killing at least 11 people and wounding more than two dozen in a warehouse and an apartment building, regional officials said Tuesday. The devastation in Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown, come as Ukrainian forces are in the early stages of a counteroffensive, more than 15 months after Russia invaded. The governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lysak, wrote on Telegram that the bodies of seven people were recovered from the warehouse of an unspecified private company, and “another four destinies were cut short” at the apartment building. He said search operations had been called off after a final victim was found dead under the rubble at the warehouse.
Apollo Theater CEO Jonelle Procope to leave the historic landmark on safe financial ground
NEW YORK (AP) — Jonelle Procope’s 20-year tenure as president and CEO of The Apollo Theater evolved into an era of prosperity and expansion, markedly different from the tumultuous, cash-strapped decades that preceded it. Sure, the early years were a struggle, as the hub of the Harlem neighborhood dealt with financial difficulties and a shifting business model. However, when Procope steps down at the end of June, she will leave her successor Michelle Ebanks with nearly $80 million raised to complete a renovation and expansion of the historic theater by 2025. On Monday night, Procope will be honored, alongside hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and basketball superstar Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, at The Apollo’s Spring Benefit for her service.
The Great Grift: How billions in COVID-19 relief aid was stolen or wasted
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Associated Press analysis found that fraudsters potentially stole more than $280 billion in COVID-19 relief funding; another $123 billion was wasted or misspent. Combined, the loss represents 10% of the $4.2 trillion the U.S. government has disbursed in COVID relief aid. Fraudsters used Social Security numbers of dead people to get unemployment checks. Cheaters collected benefits in multiple states. And federal loan applicants weren’t cross-checked against a Treasury Department database that would have raised red flags about sketchy borrowers. All of it led to the greatest grift in U.S. history.
Stock market today: Global markets higher ahead of US inflation, Fed rates decision
BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures are higher ahead of a U.S. inflation update and a Federal Reserve decision on another possible interest rate hike. London and Paris opened higher. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Oil prices rebounded. Forecasters expect U.S. government data to show inflation eased in May but still was double the Fed’s 2% target despite interest rate hikes to cool business activity. Traders hope the Fed will skip another rate increase at this week's meeting. Central banks in Europe and Japan also are due to meet this week to discuss possible rate hikes.
UK wages rise sharply in April, set to bolster expectations of another rate hike next week
LONDON (AP) — Official figures show that wages in the U.K. spiked sharply in April, a development that is set to cement expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates once again next week. The Office for National Statistics found Tuesday that people’s regular pay packets, which exclude bonuses, were up 7.2% in the three months to April from the same period the year before. That’s up from the equivalent 6.6% year-on-year increase recorded for January and is largely due to a near-10% increase in the minimum wage at the start of April. Though wages are still lagging the headline rate of inflation, the increase is likely to feature heavily in next week’s deliberations among rate-setters at the Bank of England.
COVID-19 inquiry in UK asks whether 'terrible consequences' could have been avoided
LONDON (AP) — A mammoth three-year public inquiry into Britain’s handling of COVID-19 has opened. It is investigating whether suffering and death could have been avoided with better planning. Lawyer Hugo Keith is counsel to the inquiry. He said the coronavirus pandemic had brought “death and illness on an unprecedented scale” in modern Britain. He said that COVID-19 has been recorded as a cause of death for 226,977 people in the U.K. He said "the key issue is whether that impact was inevitable.” A group of people who lost relatives to COVID-19 held pictures of their loved one outside the inquiry venue as hearings opened Tuesday. The inquiry is due to last until 2026.
The Great Grift: 5 things to know about how COVID-19 relief aid was stolen or wasted
WASHINGTON (AP) — Over the last three years, thieves have plundered billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief aid intended to combat the worst pandemic in a century and to stabilize an economy in free fall. An Associated Press analysis finds fraudsters potentially stole more than $280 billion in coronavirus relief funding and another $123 billion was wasted or misspent. President Donald Trump approved emergency aid measures totaling $3.2 trillion. President Joe Biden’s 2021 American Rescue Plan authorized the spending of another $1.9 trillion. On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are engaged in fierce debate over the success of the relief spending and who’s to blame for the theft.
Bunge to buy Viterra in $18 billion deal that would create an agricultural powerhouse
Bunge is buying Viterra in a deal valued at approximately $18 billion to great a global agricultural giant. As part of the transaction, Viterra shareholders will receive about 65.6 million shares of Bunge stock, valued at approximately $6.2 billion and about $2 billion in cash. Bunge will assume $9.8 billion of Viterra debt. The deal will boost Bunge’s grain and softseed handling capacity, while expanding origination capabilities in key regions and crops where Bunge is underrepresented. The deal would create a scale that puts Bunge closer to Archer-Daniels Midland and one of the nation’s largest private companies, Cargill. It will also put it in the crosshairs of anti-trust regulators in the U.S.
