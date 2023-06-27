Meta launches more parental supervision tools for Instagram. Is it enough?
Instagram and Facebook's parent company Meta is adding new parental supervision tools and privacy features to its platforms beginning Tuesday. The changes come as social media companies face increased scrutiny over how they impact teens' mental health. But many of the features being added Tuesday require teens — and parents — to opt in, raising questions about how effective they are. Instagram, for instance, will now send a notice to teens after they have blocked someone. The message will encourage them to let their parents “supervise” their account. The idea is to get kids to engage their parents at a moment when they might be more open to guidance.
Ex-Audi boss convicted of fraud in automaker's diesel emissions scandal
BERLIN (AP) — Former Audi boss Rupert Stadler has been convicted in connection with the automaker’s diesel emissions scandal. He is the highest-ranking executive found guilty after cars cheated on emissions tests with the help of illegal software. A German court on Tuesday handed Stadler a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and ordered him to pay a large fine after he pleaded guilty last month in an agreement with prosecutors. The former head of Volkswagen’s luxury division admitted wrongdoing and regret for his failure to keep rigged cars off the market. The scandal cost Volkswagen more than $30 billion in fines and settlements and saw two U.S. executives sent to prison.
Europe's interest rates to stay high as long as needed to defeat inflation, central bank chief says
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is warning that inflation is holding its grip on the economy. She made clear in a speech Tuesday in Portugal that the bank intends to raise rates high enough to “break this persistence” and that they will stay high for as long as needed. Lagarde acknowledged that the inflation rate has fallen thanks to lower energy prices. Businesses initially passed on their rising costs by charging customers higher prices, a phase that's starting to wane. Now, with unemployment low, workers are demanding higher wages to make up for lost purchasing power. That threatens to keep pushing up inflation in a wage-price spiral that the bank must prevent.
China's premier says economic growth is accelerating and the country can hit its 5% target this year
BEIJING (AP) — China’s No. 2 leader says economic growth accelerated in the latest quarter and he expressed confidence it can hit the ruling Communist Party’s official target of 5% for the year. Premier Li Qiang spoke at a conference in the eastern city of Tianjin. Li gave no figure for the three months ending in June but said it was faster than the previous quarter’s 4.5%. The world’s second-largest economy rebounded from 2022’s unusually weak 3% growth after the end of anti-virus controls on travel and business activity. But that faded faster than expected. Li said, “We expect to achieve the economic growth rate of 5% determined at the start of the year.”
Stellantis is signing up EV charging companies to assemble its own network, won't comment on Tesla
DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis says it is pulling together a network of public electric vehicle chargers that could include Tesla and nearly all of the other chargers in the U.S., Canada and Europe. But executives wouldn’t say for certain if the company will follow Ford and General Motors and sign up with Tesla’s Supercharger network or adopt Tesla’s connecting plug. Senior Vice President Ricardo Stamatti says a decision on Tesla will be announced soon. Stellantis is signing up charging companies now. The networks on both continents are to start late this year and have better pricing than the standard charging company rates, Stamatti said. He wouldn’t say how many chargers Stellantis has lined up or identify which vendors.
Lordstown Motors files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Commercial electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors Corp. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection nearly two months after it warned that it was in danger of failing. Lordstown also sued former investor Foxconn for not following through with a $170 million investment in the company. Lordstown said it has no debt and significant cash. It plans to sell its Endurance pickup truck and related EV assets as part of its restructuring.
Stock market today: Wall Street mixed in muted early trading Tuesday
Trading was mixed on Wall Street early Tuesday as inflation, interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty continue to be the prominent themes on Wall Street and elsewhere. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.1% before the bell, while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq gained 0.4%, clawing back some of the previous day’s losses. Stock prices have surged this year on hopes that a recession expected after the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia raised interest rates to cool inflation might come later and be shorter and shallower than previously forecast.
High-speed internet is a necessity, President Biden says, pledging all US will have access by 2030
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says high-speed internet is no longer a luxury but rather an “absolute necessity." To that end, he pledged Monday that every household in the U.S. would have access by 2030, using cables made in the country. Biden says more than 35,000 projects are already funded or underway to lay cables that provide internet access as part of the “American Rescue Plan." But he says access is not enough. He says he's working with service providers to bring down costs on what has become a household utility — like water or gas — but is often priced at a premium.
Tenants say a 3-year ban on evictions kept them housed. Landlords say they're drowning in debt
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Some landlords have gone without rental income for more than three years after Oakland, California, approved an eviction moratorium in March 2020. Earlier this year, small-property landlords took to City Hall to demand an end to the eviction ban. They said they were going into debt or facing foreclosure while tenants with jobs skipped out on rent. Eviction moratoriums were set in place across the U.S. at the start of the pandemic and most have expired. But not in the Bay Area cities of Oakland, San Francisco and Berkeley, where rents and rates of homelessness are both high. Housing advocates say low-income tenants still need protections. Oakland's eviction ban ends July 15.
US Interior Secretary Haaland reflects on tenure and tradition amid policy challenges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has made history a few times in her political career, becoming one of the first Native American women to serve in Congress and as the first to hold the reins of the Interior Department. Haaland says one of the hardest things about the job is balancing the interests of all Americans when it comes to energy development on public lands and the preservation of culturally significant sites. Some Native American tribes have praised her efforts, while others have accused the Biden administration of dismissing their concerns. Haaland says each project and each tribe is different and vowed to follow science and the law in making policy decisions.
