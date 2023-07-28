An inflation gauge that is closely tracked by the Fed falls to its lowest level in more than 2 years
WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure of consumer prices that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve fell last month to its lowest level since March 2021, the latest sign that inflation in the United States is steadily cooling from its once-painful highs. Prices rose just 3% in June from 12 months earlier, down from a 3.8% annual increase in May, though still above the Fed’s 2% inflation target. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.2% from May to June, up from 0.1% the previous month.
Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after breakup with Ye
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The German sportswear brand is trying to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday through Adidas smartphone apps and its website, follows an earlier set of sales in May. Adidas cut ties with Ye in October after he made antisemitic and other offensive remarks. That left Adidas holding $1.3 billion worth of unsold Yeezys and searching for a responsible way to dispose of them. Part of the profits from the sales will be donated to groups fighting antisemitism.
Germany used to be the world's export powerhouse. Now, it's not growing. What happened?
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The German economy is still failing to grow. The country that should be the industrial powerhouse for all of Europe is struggling with high energy prices, rising borrowing costs and a lagging rebound from key trading partner China. Official figures released Friday show economic output stagnated in the April-to-June quarter. That follows a declines in the first three months of the year and last three months of 2022 as the energy shock from Russia’s war in Ukraine echoed through Europe’s largest economy. It comes after the International Monetary Fund forecast that Germany would be the only developed economy to shrink this year.
A 'rolling recession' or a 'richcession' might spare the US economy from a full-scale downturn
WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite more than a year of widespread warnings that a recession was near, America’s economy is, if anything, accelerating. The government estimated Thursday that the economy expanded at a solid 2.4% annual rate in the April-June quarter, an unexpected pickup from the 2% pace in the first quarter. The latest snapshot of the economy coincides with rising sentiment that it may achieve an elusive “soft landing." Analysts point to two trends that might help stave off an economic contraction. Some say the economy is experiencing a “rolling recession,” a circumstance in which only some industries shrink while the overall economy manages to stay above water. Others think the nation might have experienced what they call a “richcession."
Stock market today: Wall Street resumes its rally after encouraging reports on profits and inflation
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is back to climbing following more encouraging profit reports and the latest signal that inflation is loosening its chokehold on the economy. The S&P 500 was 0.8% higher Friday. The Dow was up 174 points, or 0.5%, after breaking a 13-day winning streak a day before. The Nasdaq composite was up 1.4%. Stocks have been rallying recently on hopes high inflation is cooling enough to get the Federal Reserve to stop hiking interest rates. A report on Friday said the inflation measure the Fed prefers to use slowed last month by a touch more than expected.
P&G's better-than-expected 4Q results show consumers' appetite for iconic brands despite price hikes
NEW YORK (AP) — Procter & Gamble Co., the maker of such household products like Crest toothpaste, Tide detergent and Charmin toilet paper, reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results that showed consumers’ appetite for its items even as it continued to push up prices. The Cincinnati-based company reported net income of $3.39 billion, or $1.37 per share, in the quarter ended June 30. That compares with $3.06 billion, or $1.21 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Sales rose 5% to $20.55 billion up from $19.51 billion in the quarter. Analysts were expecting $1.32 per share on sales of $20.01 billion.
Biden will sign an executive order in Maine encouraging new inventions to be made in the US
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order encouraging companies to manufacture new inventions in the U.S. Biden visits Maine on Friday for the first time as president, packaging his signing of the order with a speech at a textile factory and a fundraiser later in Freeport. The Democrat won three of Maine’s four electoral votes in 2020 and wants to shore up support in the state. Maine allocates electoral votes by congressional district. Biden lost in the state’s 2nd District, which provided the only electoral vote in New England for then-President Donald Trump, a Republican. Republican state Rep. Joshua Morris says Biden's economic policies hurt working people in his district.
Who's in charge of Nashville's airport? US and Tennessee officials disagree under a new state law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville International Airport has quietly faced an identity crisis for weeks under a new state law, with no clear agreement about who is in charge. The dispute will be the focus of a court hearing Friday. GOP state lawmakers approved plans earlier this year for the state to make most of the airport’s board appointments. The city later sued the state over the change. The authority installed new board members on July 1, saying the organization can’t ignore state law without a court order. The Federal Aviation Administration has told city leaders it will recognize the preexisting board appointed by the mayor until a judge weighs in.
US economy unexpectedly accelerated to a 2.4% growth rate in April-June quarter despite Fed hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy surprisingly accelerated to a 2.4% annual growth rate from April through June, showing continued resilience in the face of steadily higher interest rates resulting from the Federal Reserve’s 16-month-long fight to bring down inflation. The gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — picked up from the 2% growth rate in the January-March quarter. Last quarter’s expansion was well above the 1.5% annual rate that economists had forecast. Driving the gain was a burst of business investment, which surged at a 5.7% annual pace, the fastest rate since late 2021. Companies plowed more money into factories and equipment. Increased spending by state and local governments also helped fuel growth.
Fukushima plant official says the coming release of treated water a milestone for decommissioning
TOKYO (AP) — A top official in charge of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant says an upcoming release of the treated radioactive water into sea more than 12 years after the meltdown disaster marks “a milestone." The corporate officer in charge of the treated water management for the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings told The Associated Press on Friday that it is still an initial step of the daunting task of decades-long decommissioning that remain. The release plan has faced strong opposition from in and outside Japan because of safety and reputational worries and political reasons.
