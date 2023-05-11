How Europe is leading the world in building guardrails around AI
LONDON (AP) — Authorities around the world are racing to draw up rules for artificial intelligence, including in the European Union, where draft legislation faced a pivotal moment. A European Parliament committee adopted its negotiating position on the flagship legislative proposal, part of the bloc’s yearslong effort to draw up guardrails for artificial intelligence. Those efforts have taken on more urgency as ChatGPT’s rapid advance has highlighted benefits the emerging technology can bring — and the new perils it poses. One of the EU’s main goals is to guard against any AI threats to health and safety and protect fundamental rights and values.
Yellen: Different system needed to end repeated standoffs over US debt ceiling
NIIGATA, Japan (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says that in her opinion, the United States should adopt a different system for national finances that might forestall repeated standoffs with Congress over spending. Emphasizing that it was her own opinion, not the position of the Biden administration, Yellen said that there are various alternatives for avoiding situations where the Treasury lacks the funds to pay its bills. However, for now she said raising the debt ceiling to avert a default on the national debt remains the only solution. Speaking ahead of a meeting in Japan of finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of Seven advanced economies, she said, “the answer is there is no good alternative.”
In major climate step, EPA proposes 1st limits on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing new limits on greenhouse gas emissions from coal- and gas-fired power plants, its most ambitious effort yet to reduce planet-warming pollution from the nation’s second-largest contributor to climate change. A rule being unveiled Thursday by the Environmental Protection Agency could force power plants to capture smokestack emissions using technology that isn't in widespread use in the U.S. If finalized, the rule would mark the first time the federal government has restricted carbon dioxide emissions from existing power plants, which generate 25% of U.S. greenhouse gas pollution, second only to the transportation sector. Industry groups and Republican-leaning states accuse the Democratic administration of overreach on environmental regulations.
Stock market today: Wall Street futures lower ahead of second look at US inflation data this week
Wall Street leaned lower in premarket trading ahead of the U.S. government’s second inflation report in two days. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, while futures for the S&P 500 edged down less than 0.1% before the bell on Thursday. On Wednesday, most major U.S. indices finished higher after a report showed evidence that consumer inflation in the United States was cooling, even if it remains too high. A report on inflation at the wholesale level is due out later Thursday, along with the latest jobless claims data. Global shares were mixed and oil prices were slightly lower.
Bank of England raises UK interest rates to highest level since 2008
LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has raised interest rates to their highest level since late 2008 as it continues to combat stubbornly high inflation in the U.K. The decision on Thursday by the bank’s nine-member Monetary Policy Committee to lift its main interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.5% was widely anticipated in financial markets. The increase was its 12th in a row. Like other central banks around the world, the Bank of England has sought to keep a lid on inflation, which over the past year has been fueled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That sent energy prices soaring, a development that then led to price increases across a wide array of goods and services.
German rail workers union announces 50-hour strike
BERLIN (AP) — A German labor union is calling for railway workers to stage a 50-hour strike next week to bolster its calls for an inflation-related pay raise. The EVG rail workers union called for its 230,000 members to walk off the job from 10 p.m. on Sunday evening until midnight on Tuesday. The strikes are expected to impact regional, long-distance and freight trains throughout Germany. Deutsche Bahn personnel chief Martin Seiler called the strike “completely unreasonable.” The walkout is the third staged by railway workers this year, and comes amid strikes in other sectors.
Japan's Honda records lower profit, projects recovery ahead on sales rebound
TOKYO (AP) — Honda’s profit for the fiscal year that ended in March has dropped 1.7% as sales took a hit from a semiconductor shortage and restrictions in China related to the coronavirus pandemic. But the Japanese automaker says recovery is on the way, forecasting record sales and operating profitability for the current fiscal year. Net profit for the fiscal year that just ended totaled 695.2 billion yen, or $5.2 billion, as declining auto sales and rising research costs offset the perks of a favorable currency exchange rate. Sales for the fiscal year grew 16%, lifted by healthy motorcycle sales.
Japan tech investor SoftBank sinks into second year of losses
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese technology investor SoftBank Group is reporting a loss of 970 billion yen, or $7 billion, for the fiscal year that just ended. That's the second year in a row of red ink. Tokyo-based SoftBank had racked up a 1.7-trillion-yen loss the previous fiscal year. The latest results came from massive losses on its investments, called the SoftBank Vision Fund, amid a global plunge in technology shares. The gains from transactions in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba were not enough to offset the investment losses. SoftBank invests in a sprawling array of companies, including Uber, DoorDash, T-Mobile and Arm.
Shooting at Mercedes factory in Germany leaves 2 dead
BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say a man opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz factory in southwestern Germany leaving two people dead. The shooting occurred at a factory Sindelfingen, a city near Stuttgart. Police received the first emergency calls around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday morning. Police said the suspect was taken into custody and there is no further danger to employees at the plant. Information about the suspect’s motive was not immediately available.
UK gives cruise missiles to Ukraine; Kyiv delays counteroffensive as it waits for more weapons
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The British government has announced it is giving long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine to help drive out Russia’s occupying forces. Thursday's announcement came as Kyiv is poised to launch a possible counteroffensive more than 14 months after the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion. U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told lawmakers in the House of Commons that Britain is donating Storm Shadow missiles, a conventionally-armed deep-strike weapons with a range of more than 250 kilometers (150 miles). That means it can hit targets deep behind the front line, including in Russia-occupied Crimea. U.K. media reported that Ukraine has pledged not to use the missiles to attack Russia itself. Wallace said the missiles “are now going into or are in the country itself.”
