Facebook content moderators in Kenya call the work 'torture.' Their lawsuit may ripple worldwide
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Nearly 200 former content moderators for Facebook are suing the company and a local contractor in a court case in Kenya that could have implications for the work worldwide. They are the first known moderators outside the United States to lodge such a complaint. The former employees from several African countries allege poor working conditions including low pay and insufficient mental health support. They say they are haunted by the graphic videos and other content they watched so the rest of the world wouldn't have to. One former moderator says it was like taking a bullet for Facebook users, and another called the work “torture.”
North American trade pact on 3rd anniversary: Optimism is rising for US and Mexican workers
WASHINGTON (AP) — To President Donald Trump, America’s trade relationship with Mexico was intolerable. He seethed over the U.S. trade deficit and shuttered factories in America’s heartland. So Trump pressured Mexico and Canada to replace their mutual pact with one more to his liking: The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which will reach its third anniversary Saturday. The trade pact hasn’t proved to be the economic bonanza that Trump boasted it would be. Yet it has nevertheless been helping workers on the ground. It’s just that the beneficiaries have so far been mostly in Mexico. Trade officials and experts say, though, that they think the benefits will also flow, in time, to U.S. workers, who no longer must compete with severely underpaid Mexican laborers.
US economic growth last quarter is revised up sharply to a 2% annual rate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Showing surprising resilience in the face of higher interest rates, the U.S. economy grew at a 2% annual pace from January through March as consumers spent at the fastest pace in nearly two years. The revised figure from the Commerce Department sharply upgraded its assessment of first-quarter growth from its previous estimate of a 1.3% annual rate. Despite the uptick, the government’s third and final report on January-March economic growth still marked a deceleration from the 2.6% annual rate from October through December and the 3.2% growth from July through September. The economy has been slowed by the Federal Reserve’s aggressive drive to tame inflation through a series of interest rate hikes beginning early last year.
Federal Reserve may tighten financial rules after US bank failures, Powell says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says the central bank may have to tighten its oversight of the American financial system after the failure of three large U.S. banks this spring. Powell said Thursday that tougher regulations put in place following the 2007-2008 financial crisis have made large multinational banks much more resilient to widespread loan defaults. But Powell says the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and two other banks exposed different vulnerabilities that the Fed will likely address through new proposals. He didn't provide details, but other Fed officials have said banks should be required to hold more capital in reserve to guard against loan losses. That's likely to face resistance from the banking industry and some congressional Republicans.
3 charged in insider trading case related to taking ex-President Donald Trump's media company public
NEW YORK (AP) — Three Florida men have been charged with making over $22 million illegally through insider trading by trading ahead of the public announcement that a special purpose acquisition corporation was going to take a media company owned by former President Donald Trump public. The charges were outlined Thursday in court papers unsealed in Manhattan federal court. The court papers said the men were invited to invest in Digital World Acquisition Corp. and were provided confidential information about DWAC and another acquisition corporation, Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. According to court papers, they were told that a potential target of the acquisition corporations was Trump Media & Technology Group.
Safety concerns dominate Norfolk Southern railroad CEO's job since Ohio derailment
ATLANTA (AP) — Norfolk Southern’s CEO has spoken often of safety and better service since he took the job over a year ago, but it’s safety that has dominated discussions after one of his trains derailed and caught fire in February in Ohio. Alan Shaw has said his plans include adding more detectors to spot mechanical problems and has hailed cooperation with unions. But labor leaders remain skeptical. Shaw has told The Associated Press in an interview of details on his plans for the railroad. He says, “I need all 20,000 voices at Norfolk Southern pushing for safety. And that’s what you’re going to see.”
Italian researchers ready to reach the edge of space on Virgin Galactic ship
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A team of Italian researchers will be taking a ride aboard Virgin Galactic's rocket-powered plane. They're scheduled to launch Thursday morning from Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert. After that Virgin Galactic will be flying the first of hundreds of ticket holders, many who have been waiting years for their chance to experience a few minutes of weightlessness. Those commercial flights are expected to begin in August. Thursday's flight is a research mission, with the Italian crew performing microgravity experiments. That includes measuring how the body and cognitive abilities are affected by microgravity.
Inflation is moving in different directions in Europe. It hit 6.8% in Germany and 1.6% in Spain
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation is pushing in different directions in Europe, rising in Germany and falling again in Spain. German consumer prices jumped 6.8% in June from a year earlier, up from May’s 6.3%. The increase in Europe’s largest economy Thursday comes a day before the release of inflation figures for the entire 20-country area that uses the euro currency. European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde has warned inflation is persistent enough to warrant at least one more interest rate hike at the bank’s July 27 meeting. Meanwhile, lower food and energy inflation meant Spain’s consumer price index increased only 1.6% in June from a year earlier, down from 2.9% in May.
Stock market today: Stocks swing, yields jump after latest signals of resilient economy
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is shaky as investors consider the upsides and downsides of the latest signals that the U.S. economy remains resilient. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged early Thursday. The Dow was up 91 points, and the Nasdaq was down 0.1%. Yields jumped after data showed the U.S. economy grew much faster in the first three months of the year than estimated. Fewer workers also applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected. On one hand, the data are a positive for investors because it suggests a growing economy can support corporate profits. On the other, it could also mean higher interest rates.
Applications for jobless benefits in the U.S. retreat after three weeks of elevated claims
Applications for unemployment benefits fell significantly last week after it appeared claims had reached a modestly elevated level in recent weeks. U.S. applications for jobless claims fell by 26,000 to 239,000 for the week ending June 24, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Economists were expecting the elevated claims numbers to continue above 260,000, where they had settled the past three weeks. The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out some of the weekly fluctuations, rose by 1,500 to 257,500. Jobless claims applications are seen as representative of the number of layoffs in a given week.
