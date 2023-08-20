A tanker believed to hold sanctioned Iran oil starts offloading near Texas despite Tehran's threats
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An American-owned oil tanker long suspected of carrying sanctioned Iranian crude oil has begun offloading its cargo near Texas. That's according to tracking data analyzed late Saturday. The fate of the cargo aboard the Suez Rajan has become mired in the wider tensions between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic, even as Tehran and Washington work toward a trade of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets in South Korea for the release of five Iranian-Americans held in Tehran. U.S. and Iranian officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday.
Emerging economies are pushing to end the dollar's dominance. But what's the alternative?
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Across the developing world, many countries are fed up with America’s dominance of the global financial system — and especially the power of the dollar. Their grievances will be aired next week as Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and other emerging market countries in the BRICS bloc meet in Johannesburg, South Africa. But griping about King Dollar is easier than actually deposing it as the de facto world currency. The dollar is by far the most-used currency in global business and has shrugged off past challenges to its preeminence. Despite repeated talk of the BRICS countries rolling out their own currency, no concrete proposals have emerged in the run-up to the summit.
A raid on a Kansas newspaper likely broke the law, experts say. But which one?
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Experts say a central Kansas police chief was on legally shaky ground when he ordered the raid of a weekly newspaper. A former federal prosecutor added Friday that the raid may have been a criminal civil rights violation and he'd probably have the FBI look into it. Some legal experts believe the Aug. 11 raid on the Marion County Record’s offices and its publisher's home violated a federal privacy law that protects journalists from newsroom searches. Some believe it violated a Kansas law that makes it difficult to force reporters and editors to disclose their sources or unpublished material. The police chief has defended it as legal.
Would a Texas law take away workers' water breaks? A closer look at House Bill 2127
Opponents of a sweeping Texas bill blocking local governments from enforcing their laws say it would deprive workers of water breaks during a historic heat wave, among other dangers. Experts and advocates say workers would die, with high temperatures topping 100 degrees Fahrenheit and staying there for much of the past two months. Bill backers say it does no such thing, and its purpose is to streamline regulations across the state. At least one political analyst says the issue is less about worker protections and more about a battle for state control between progressive Democrats and conservative Republicans.
Canada wildfire evacuees can't get news media on Facebook and Instagram. Some find workarounds
Canadian news outlets have been blocked on Facebook and Instagram because of a dispute with the Canadian government. That has made it difficult for people to access accurate information about fast-spreading wildfires that are closing in on Yellowknife, the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced earlier this month it would keep its promise to block news content in Canada on its platforms in response to a new law that requires tech giants to pay publishers for linking to or otherwise repurposing their content online. The company stood by its decision Friday. But some are finding ways to get around the ban to share news about the evacuations.
GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle unit agrees to cut fleet in half after 2 crashes in San Francisco
General Motors’ Cruise autonomous vehicle unit has agreed to cut its fleet of San Francisco robotaxis in half as authorities investigate two recent crashes in the city. The state Department of Motor Vehicles asked for the reduction after a Cruise vehicle without a human driver collided with an unspecified emergency vehicle on Thursday. The DMV said Cruise will have no more than 50 driverless vehicles in operation during the day and 150 in operation at night. The development comes just over a week after regulators allowed Cruise and Google spinoff Waymo to operate autonomous robotaxis throughout San Francisco at all hours. Cruise said its vehicle identified the emergency vehicle and braked at an intersection with limited visibility. But it couldn't avoid a crash.
Georgia Medicaid program with work requirement off to slow start even as thousands lose coverage
ATLANTA (AP) — Public health advocates say Georgia appears to be doing little to promote its new Medicaid plan or enroll people in it. The program expanded Medicaid coverage to people making up to 100% of the poverty line, but only if they document they are working, volunteering, studying or in vocational rehabilitation for 80 hours per month. It's the nation's only Medicaid program with a work requirement. State officials say they are engaging with stakeholders, community partners and others to help get the word out about the plan. Health advocates say they haven't seen a robust outreach effort since the program launched July 1.
Maui residents fill philanthropic gaps while aid makes the long journey to the fire-stricken island
Nonprofits and volunteers in Maui have cobbled together countless improvised and urgent solutions since the deadliest wildfire in over a century hit their community. Kami Irwin, who runs a military nonprofit, was coordinating donation distributions out of the tasting room of the Maui Brewing Company. Her organization learned last week that 100 pounds of insulin was grounded at Kona International Airport on the big island. They spent several hours trying to link health officials with a general aviation pilot who could complete the medical delivery to their community. She was frustrated that volunteers were doing such vital work but she says, “We will be OK if us residents keep building together."
Stock market today: Wall Street's dismal August drags on with 3rd straight losing week
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street limped to the finish line of its third losing week in a row. The S&P 500 barely budged Friday, ending the day down by less than 0.1%. It lost more than 2% for the week, like other U.S. indexes. The Dow edged up 25 points, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2%. August has been rough for the stock market, which has given back more than a quarter of the S&P 500’s torrid gains for the year’s first seven months. That’s in part because a swift rise in yields has forced investors to reconsider whether stocks got too expensive.
Japan's nuclear plants are short of storage for spent fuel. A remote town could have the solution
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese town says it has agreed to a geological study to determine its suitability as an interim storage site for spent nuclear fuel. Kaminoseki, a small town in the southwestern prefecture of Yamaguchi, says it will accept the offer of a survey by Chugoku Electric Power Co., one of two major utility operators, along with Kansai Electric Power Co., whose spent fuel storage pools are almost full. The Japanese government is promoting the greater use of nuclear power as a low-carbon energy source, but the country’s nuclear plants are running out of storage capacity. However, the plan has met with opposition from some of the town's residents.
