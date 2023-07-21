Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other technology companies that are leading the development of artificial intelligence technology have agreed to meet a set of AI safeguards brokered by President Joe Biden’s administration. The White House said Friday it has secured voluntary commitments from seven U.S. companies meant to ensure their AI products are safe before they release them. Some of the commitments call for third-party oversight of the workings of commercial AI systems, though they don’t detail who'll audit the technology or hold the companies accountable. The companies have committed to security testing to guard against major risks, such as to biosecurity and cybersecurity.
Stock market today: World shares are mixed as investors weigh weakness in the tech sector
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mixed in Europe and Asia after the rally on Wall Street fizzled with big declines for Tesla, Netflix and other big tech-oriented stocks. Benchmarks rose in London, Paris and Hong Kong but fell in Frankfurt, Tokyo and Shanghai. U.S. futures edged higher and oil prices also climbed. On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 0.7% while the Nasdaq lost 2.1%, its biggest drop in more than four months. The Dow was an outlier, gaining 0.5%, because it includes fewer tech stocks. Tesla tumbled amid worries about how much cuts to prices will hurt its future profits. Netflix sank after a key measure of revenue declined.
Actors and writers strikes enter second week with no signs of a deal to get Hollywood working again
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The combined strike by Hollywood actors and screenwriters is entering its second week with no sign of a swift ending. For a week, actors including household names like Tina Fey, Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick, Rosario Dawson, David Duchovny and other stars have joined working class performers and writers on picket lines outside studios and corporate offices of streaming giants Amazon, MAX and Netflix. There’s no indication when negotiations with studios and streaming companies will resume. Their bargaining group says the companies have offered both writers and actors substantial pay increases and have tried to meet other demands. On the picket lines, strikers frequently say streaming has upended their livelihoods.
Awash in pink, everyone wants a piece of the 'Barbie' movie marketing mania
NEW YORK (AP) — Pink sauce on that Burger King burger? What about “Barbie-fying” your pet with sweaters and beds with Barbie motifs? If that’s too low-brow, perhaps you’d be interested in hot pink Barbie monogrammed knit leggings by luxury designer Balmain instead, selling at Neiman Marcus for a cool $2,150. Welcome to the wonderful and weird world of “Barbie” movie marketing. Ahead of Friday’s U.S. release of the “Barbie” movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. But it's going to be hard to stand out when the world is awash in pink.
American Express profit rises, but it sets aside more money for possible defaults
American Express saw its profit and revenue climb in the second quarter, but the credit card issuer and global payments company’s stock slipped before the market open as it set aside more money for possible defaults on payments. American Express earned $2.17 billion, or $2.89 per share. A year earlier the company earned $1.96 billion, or $2.57 per share. The performance beat the $2.80 per share analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected.
Attention turns to Mega Millions after California store sells winning Powerball ticket
Lottery dreamers are setting their sights on the growing Mega Millions jackpot now that a ticket worth more than $1 billion finally has been sold for the Powerball lottery. The new jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing has reached an estimated $720 million, making it the game’s fifth highest. It hasn’t yet broken into the top 10 highest lottery wins in U.S. history though. If someone picks all five numbers, plus the gold Mega Ball, they have the option of taking the prize in yearly increments paid over 29 years or a $369.6 million lump sum before taxes. The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.
Amsterdam wants ships to moor less, votes to move terminal out of city in latest hit to tourism
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Amsterdam wants to move a cruise liner terminal out of the heart of the historic capital city. The move is the latest step in the municipality's ongoing battle against pollution and hordes of tourists clogging its narrow, cobbled streets. The Dutch capital is one of the many picturesque European cities — from Rome to Venice to Paris — grappling with how to manage visitor numbers that are again soaring in the aftermath of shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic. The director of Cruise Port Amsterdam that operates the terminal in the city center said Friday the company has taken note of a vote calling for the move and is awaiting the municipality’s next move.
Sri Lankan president's visit to India signals growing economic and energy ties
NEW DELHI (AP) — Sri Lanka and India have signed a slew of energy, development and trade agreements, signaling the growing economic ties between the two neighboring countries. Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for a two-day official visit, his first since taking up the top job last year after an economic meltdown forced his predecessor to flee. On Friday, he held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two leaders unveiled a series of agreements. Relations between the two countries surged last year when Sri Lanka was mired in its worst economic crisis in modern history. India provided critical financial and humanitarian assistance worth over $4 billion to its neighbor to help inject much needed stability.
President Biden visits Philly shipyard as he courts organized labor and pushes green jobs
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden has paid a visit to Philadelphia's shipyard to make a pitch that unions will be building America’s renewable energy future. He's courting organized labor at a moment when some major unions are weighing strikes that could disrupt the growth he wants to campaign on in 2024. The president toured the shipyard on Thursday where there was a steel-cutting ceremony for a vessel needed to build offshore wind farms. Biden ticked through the various union jobs being created by the project. Biden said his frends in organized labor know that "when I think climate, I think jobs."
Hate speech posted on economics website is traced to leading universities, research finds
WASHINGTON (AP) — Anonymous comments with racist, sexist and abusive messages that were posted for years on an an obscure, anonymous jobs-related website for economists originated from numerous leading U.S. universities, according to research released Thursday. Some economists have long condemned the website, Economics Job Market Rumors, for its toxic content. The site is run by an anonymous individual and is not connected to a university or other institution. That fact had fed speculation that those who posted hateful messages on it were mostly online cranks who might not be economists. Yet the new research points in the opposite direction. It indicates that economists at top-tier schools, including Harvard, Stanford and the University of Chicago were among the site's active participants.
