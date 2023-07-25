Elon Musk reveals new 'X' logo to replace Twitter's blue bird
Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. The X started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the smartphone app. In response to questions about what tweets would be called when the rebranding is done, Musk said they would be called Xs. It’s yet another change that Musk has made since acquiring Twitter that has alienated users and turned off advertisers, leaving the microblogging site vulnerable to new threats, including rival Meta’s new text-based app Threads.
IRS is ending unannounced visits to taxpayers to protect worker safety and combat scammers
WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS says it is ending its decades-old policy of making unannounced home and business visits — in a an effort to keep its workers safe and combat scammers who pose as IRS agents. Effective immediately, the change follows a number of other actions the agency has taken to improve worker safety. The agency in recent years has experienced more threats. In part, those were tied to conspiracy theories that agents were going to target middle-income taxpayers more aggressively after the passage of a climate, health care and tax bill that provided $80 billion to step up tax collections.
Key question as Federal Reserve meets: Can the central bank pull off a difficult 'soft landing'?
WASHINGTON (AP) — When Chair Jerome Powell and other Federal Reserve officials gather this week for their latest decision on interest rates, they will do so on the cusp of achieving an elusive “soft landing” — the feat of curbing inflation without causing a deep recession. After the Fed began aggressively raising borrowing costs early last year, most economists predicted it would send the economy crashing. Yet even though the Fed is poised to raise its key rate on Wednesday for the 11th time since March 2022, no one is panicking. Economists and financial traders have grown more optimistic that what some call “immaculate disinflation” — a steady easing of inflation pressures without an economic downturn — can be achieved.
Stock market today: Wall Street holds steady ahead of Big Tech profit reports
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting as Wall Street waits to hear from some of its most influential companies, and whether their huge rally this year was justified. The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher in early Tuesday trading, near its highest level in more than 15 months. The Dow was virtually unchanged, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.4%. General Electric jumped 6% after reporting stronger profit for the spring than analysts expected, helping to offset losses for airline stocks. The day's headliners come after trading ends, when Alphabet and Microsoft report their results for April through June.
U.S. consumer confidence jumps to a two-year high as inflation eases
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence shot to the highest level in two years this month as inflationary pressures eased and the American economy continued to show resilience in the face of dramatically higher interest rates. The Conference Board, a business research group, said its consumer confidence index rose to 117 in July from a revised 110.1 in June. The reading was higher than than the 110.5 economists had expected and was the highest since July 2021. Americans’ assessment of current economic conditions and the outlook for the next six months both improved.
General Motors Q2 profit up 52% on strong sales, company confirms new Chevy Bolt EV is coming
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors posted $2.54 billion in second-quarter net income, a 52% increase over a year ago. The Detroit automaker said continued strong vehicle sales and pricing, as well as cost cuts, led to the better-than-expected quarter. The company on Tuesday raised its full-year financial guidance with one qualification: that it can negotiate union labor contracts without a strike. Discounts and inventory remained flat as the company sold 19% more vehicles than a year ago in the U.S. GM raised its full-year guidance, forecasting net income of $9.3 billion to $10.7 billion. The company also confirmed that a new low-cost Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle is in the works.
Europe's strategy to boost its computer chip industry and compete with Asia gets final approval
LONDON (AP) — European Union member states have given final approval for the bloc’s master plan to expand semiconductor production. That clears the path for the EU's massive effort to slash reliance on Asia for computer chips vital for everything from washing machines to cars. The European Council’s ministers signed off on the EU’s Chips Act, which will channel $47 billion in public and private funds and allow state aid for the continent’s semiconductor industry. EU leaders want to use the cash to kick-start massive investments for new chipmaking facilities, doubling the 27-nation bloc’s share of global semiconductor production to 20% by 2030.
EU agriculture officials work on ways to move Ukrainian grain to the world
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — European Union agriculture ministers are discussing ways of moving grain vital to global food security out of Ukraine after Russia halted a deal that allowed Black Sea exports. At the same time, countries bordering the war-ravaged nation are seeking to protect prices for their farmers. The ministers are meeting Tuesday in Brussels for the first time since Russia pulled the plug on the wartime deal last week. Poland’s agriculture minister is set to tell the meeting that his country, along with Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria, want to extend their ban on Ukrainian grain imports. They would still allow food to move through their borders to parts of the world.
The Biden administration proposes new rules to push insurers to boost mental health coverage
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration has announced new rules meant to push insurance companies to increase their coverage of mental health treatments. The new regulations announced Tuesday would require insurers to study whether their customers have equal access to medical and mental health benefits and to take remedial action, if necessary. The Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act requires that insurers provide the same level of coverage for both mental and physical health care. The rules, if finalized, would force insurers to study patient outcomes to ensure the benefits are administered equally, taking into account their provider network and reimbursement rates and whether prior authorization is required for care.
Indonesian police crack down on traffickers who sent 122 people to sell their kidneys in Cambodia
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police are investigating the illegal trade in human organs involving police and immigration officers who were accused of helping traffickers send 122 Indonesians to a hospital in Cambodia to sell their kidneys. Police said Tuesday that authorities have arrested 12 people including a police officer and an immigration officer on July 19. Authorities said that police would continue cracking down on human smuggling syndicates in the illegal trade of human organs. Nine of the suspects were former organ trade victims who were accused of luring people from across Indonesia through social media into having their kidneys removed. The tenth suspect was accused of sending them to a hospital in Cambodian capital Phnom Penh for kidney transplant surgery.
