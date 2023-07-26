Car buyers bear a heavy burden as Federal Reserve keeps raising rates: Auto-loan rejections are up
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s expected move Wednesday to raise interest rates for the 11th time could once again send ripple effects across the economy. Perhaps no one has felt the pain more than car buyers. It’s not just that sticker prices are way up. Or that lenders have tightened credit standards. On top of all that, steadily higher auto loan rates have elbowed many would-be buyers out of the market. A study by the New York Federal Reserve has found that 14% of applicants for auto loans were rejected over the past year — the highest such proportion since the New York Fed began tracking the figure in 2013 — up from 9% in February.
A Fed still wary of inflation is set to raise rates to a 22-year peak. Will it be the last hike?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Even after inflation has steadily eased this year, the Federal Reserve’s policymakers still think prices are rising too fast and are almost certain to lift their key interest rate by a quarter-point on Wednesday. The Fed’s increase would be its 11th hike in 17 months. As with its previous rate hikes, this one would likely further elevate the costs of mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and business borrowing. Another hike is expected despite a run of encouraging news that has sent stock prices higher, boosted consumer confidence and brightened hopes that the Fed can pull off a difficult “soft landing,” in which inflation would continue to slow toward the Fed’s 2% target without sending the economy tumbling into a recession.
Samsung unveils foldable smartphones in a bet on bending device screens
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled two new foldable smartphones as a bet on devices with bending screens. The clamshell-designed Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, a larger device that opens and folds like a book, will be available for pre-orders starting July 26 in certain markets including the United States and South Korea. Built with 6.7-inch and 7.6-inch main screens, the phones have bigger displays than Samsung’s previous folding devices and are equipped with more advanced cameras, providing crisper visuals and more features for work, text and video chats, movies and games, the company said.
UPS reaches tentative contract with 340,000 unionized workers, potentially dodging calamitous strike
NEW YORK (AP) — UPS has reached a contract with its 340,000-person union, averting a potential strike that would have disrupted deliveries for businesses and households nationwide. The Teamsters called the tentative agreement announced Tuesday “historic” and “overwhelmingly lucrative.” The agreement, which must still be ratified by union members, includes a provision to increase starting pay for part-time workers, which had been a sticking point in the negotiations. A tentative agreement had already been reached on safety issues, including equipping more trucks with air conditioning. Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien says the deal “sets a new standard in the labor movement.”
Saudi Arabia is spending billions to become a global gaming hub. Some fans don't want to play
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia aims to become the “ultimate global hub” of the $180 billion-a-year video game industry. Over the past year it has earmarked nearly $40 billion for a new gaming conglomerate, become the largest outside investor in Nintendo and hosted an international tournament with $45 million in prize money. Other wealthy Gulf nations like the UAE are also trying to get in on the action. But as with similar forays into soccer and golf, Saudi Arabia has faced pushback from fans who accuse it of “sportswashing” human rights abuses. A number of big names in the video game industry have pulled out of partnerships in recent years, but the money remains a major draw.
NatWest Bank CEO ousted after furor over politician Nigel Farage's bank account
LONDON (AP) — NatWest, one of Britain’s biggest banks, says its chief executive has left her job after discussing personal details of a client — the populist politician Nigel Farage — with a journalist. The bank said Alison Rose was leaving Wednesday “by mutual consent.” The surprise early-morning statement came just hours after NatWest had expressed full confidence in the CEO. Rose’s departure came after days of news stories sparked when Farage complained that his bank account had been shut down because the banking group didn’t agree with his political views. Farage, a right-wing talk show presenter and former leader of the pro-Brexit U.K. Independence Party, said his account with the private bank Coutts, owned by NatWest Group, was closed down unfairly.
1 crew member killed in a fire on a cargo ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars in the North Sea
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A fire on a freight ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars is burning out of control in the North Sea. The Dutch coast guard says one crew member has died, others are hurt and it is working to save the vessel from sinking. Boats and helicopters were used to get the 23 crew members off the ship after they tried unsuccessfully to put out the blaze. A coast guard spokesperson says other vessels on the scene are looking at how to get the fire under control and preparing for all scenarios. It is burning about 17 miles north of the Dutch island of Ameland. The cause of the blaze and how the crew member died aren't immediately clear.
Stock market today: Wall Street inches lower ahead of what many hope is the Fed's last rate hike
Wall Street ticked modestly lower after hitting a 15-month high ahead of what traders hope will be the Federal Reserve’s final increase in this interest rate cycle. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow were each about 0.1% lower before the bell Wednesday. Investors expect the Fed to raise its key lending rate by 0.25 percentage points to a 22-year high. They hope the U.S. central bank can manage a “soft landing,” extinguishing inflation while avoiding a recession. Boeing shares rose more than 3% after it reported a narrower loss than expected. Snap tumbled 18% after it lowered forecasts.
'It was like a heartbeat': Residents at a loss after newspaper shutters in declining coal county
WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — Months after the last newspaper closed in a declining coal community in West Virginia, residents say they are already experiencing challenges getting and sharing information. In March, The Welch News in McDowell County weekly became another one of the thousands of U.S. newspapers that have shuttered since 2005. It’s a crisis publisher and owner Missy Nester called “terrifying for democracy” and one that disproportionately impacts rural Americans. Residents suddenly have no way of knowing what’s happening at public meetings. Local crises, like the desperately needed upgrade of water and sewer systems, are going unreported. And there is no one to keep disinformation in check.
Nissan plans $663 million investment in Renault's EV unit Ampere and says profit leapt in April-June
TOKYO (AP) — Nissan and Renault have redefined their French-Japanese auto alliance to establish more equal cross-shareholdings. The change will end a disparity that had caused friction between the automakers. Nissan also said Wednesday it will invest 600 million euros, or $663 million, in Ampere, Renault’s electric vehicle and software entity in Europe. Renault and Nissan will retain 15% cross-shareholdings in each other. Nissan also reported that its profit more than doubled in the April-June quarter to about $753 million. The company said that despite slow sales in China, sales in other countries were stronger. Weakness in the Japanese yen also helped boost Nissan's bottom line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.