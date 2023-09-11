Spicy food challenges have a long history. Have they become too extreme?
NEW YORK (AP) — A tortilla chip maker’s decision to pull its extremely spicy product sold as a “One Chip Challenge” from store shelves following the death of a Massachusetts teen has renewed attention on the popularity — and risks — of similar dares marketed by brands and spread widely online. Spicy food challenges have been around for years. From local chile pepper eating contests to restaurant walls of fame for those who finished extra hot dishes, people around the world have been daring each other to eat especially fiery foods. But extremely spicy products created and marketed solely for the challenges — and possible internet fame — is a more recent phenomenon, and teens are particularly exposed to them because of social media.
Google's search engine dominance is at the center of the biggest US antitrust trial in decades
The U.S. government is taking aim at what has been an indomitable empire: Google’s ubiquitous search engine. An antitrust trial will swing into full force Tuesday in a Washington D.C. federal courtroom. The case marks the biggest U.S. antitrust trial since regulators went after Microsoft a quarter century ago to challenge Microsoft's dominance in personal computer software. The 10-week trial comes years after the Justice Department alleged Google abused the power of its search engine in ways that stifle competition. The government says Google's practices increasingly force consumers to settle for inferior search results.
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before 'Monday Night Football' season opener
NEW YORK (AP) — Disney and Charter Communications announced a deal to settle a dispute that had cut some 15 million cable TV customers off from ESPN and other Disney-owned stations. The two businesses faced a pressing deadline — the year's first ‘Monday Night Football’ game, that would have left a lot of angry football fans if they weren't able to watch the game. It matches the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills, and many of the affected customers with the Charter-owned Spectrum TV are in the New York area. The companies were seeking to nail an agreement for Spectrum to carry Disney's stations, made difficult by cord-cutting that has cut into cable's audience.
Hostess is being acquired by JM Smucker in a deal valued at $5.6B after coming back from the brink
Hostess, the maker of snack classics like Twinkies and HoHos, is being sold to J.M. Smucker in a cash-and-stock deal worth about $5.6 billion. Smucker, which makes everything from coffee to peanut butter and jelly, will pay $34.25 per share in cash and stock, and it will also pick up approximately $900 million in net debt. In addition to Twinkies, Hostess makes CupCakes, DingDongs and Zingers, and also Voortman cookies.
US sets record for billion-dollar weather disasters in a year — and there's still 4 months to go
The deadly firestorm in Hawaii and Hurricane Idalia’s watery storm surge helped push the United States to an annual record for the number of weather disasters that cost at least $1 billion. And there’s still four months to go on what’s looking more like a calendar of calamities. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Monday there have been 23 weather extreme events in America that cost at least $1 billion this year through August. That breaks the annual record of 22 set in 2020. So far disasters this year have cost more than $57.6 billion and claimed at least 253 lives.
Europe's economic outlook worsens as high prices plague consumer spending
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe's economic outlook just took a turn for the worse. The European Union's executive commission on Monday cut its forecast because high inflation is still discouraging consumers from spending money. The European Commission now expects economic growth of 0.8% this year for the 20 countries that use the euro currency. The old forecast was for 1.1% growth. Despite fears of recession, it's more stagnation because unemployment is low. The weaker outlook could affect what the European Central Bank does on interest rates this week. Some economists think the ECB might avoid another rate increase after nine straight hikes.
US approves updated COVID vaccines to rev up protection this fall
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators have approved updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, shots aimed at revving up protection this fall and winter. The Food and Drug Administration's decision Monday is part of a shift to treat fall COVID-19 vaccine updates much like getting a yearly flu shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must sign off. Its advisers meet Tuesday to recommend how to best use this round of vaccinations. The shots could begin later this week. Both the COVID-19 and flu shot can be given at the same time.
'Dumb Money' goes all in on the GameStop stock frenzy — and may come out a winner
TORONTO (AP) — Think of movies about the financial system and your mind is almost sure to go to Gordon Gekko and “Wall Street” or Leonardo DiCaprio’s gyrating Jordan Belfort in “The Wolf of Wall Street.” When Hollywood takes on Wall Street, it usually heads straight to the C-suite. The protagonist of “Dumb Money,” though, is an amateur investor who trades out of his basement in Massachusetts with a bandana tied around his head. The film chronicles when Keith Gill’s enthusiastic endorsement of GameStop stocked fueled a viral trading frenzy that rocked Wall Street and humbled the hedge funds that has shorted the brick-and-mortar video game company. Sony Pictures is betting that that the David vs. Goliath story can be a big-screen attraction, too.
Stellantis reports progress in talks with auto workers and plans to make another offer Monday
DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is reporting progress in talks with the United Auto Workers union with just three days left before contracts expire with Detroit’s three automakers. Human resources chief Tobin Williams told employees in an email that the union made counteroffer to its economic proposal on Sunday Stellantis plans to respond to that on Monday morning. He also says both sides have reached agreement in a number of areas including health and safety, and that both sides are on a path to reach a deal without a strike. UAW President Shawn Fain on Friday called counter offers from Stellantis, General Motors and Ford inadequate. He warned of strikes against any company without a deal when contracts expire at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Sunday night he reported progress but said things are moving slowly.
BMW to build new electric Mini in England after UK government approves multimillion-pound investment
LONDON (AP) — BMW has announced plans to transform its Mini factory in Oxford, England, to produce nothing but electric vehicles. The German automaker said Monday that it would invest 600 million pounds ($751 million) in the project, allowing the factory to begin making two new all-electric models in 2026 before moving completely to electric vehicle production four years later. The commitment came after the U.K. government agreed to plow an undisclosed amount of taxpayer funding into the project.It will protect thousands of jobs at a site that has been making cars for more than 100 years. BMW's plans are a vote of confidence in Britain’s auto industry, which is struggling to compete.
