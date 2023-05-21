Biden: GOP must move off 'extreme' positions, no debt limit deal solely on its 'partisan terms'
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — President Joe Biden says Republicans in the U.S. House must move off their “extreme positions” on the now-stalled talks over raising America’s debt limit. He says there'll be no agreement to avert a catastrophic default only on their terms. In an effort to get negotiations back on track, Biden plans to call U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from Air Force One on the way back to Washington after a Group of Seven summit in Japan. World leaders at the gathering expressed concern about the dire global ramifications if the United States were to be unable to meet its financial obligations. Biden told reporters: “I’m hoping that Speaker McCarthy is just waiting to negotiate with me when I get home."
Biden, McCarthy to speak on debt limit; talks stalled as Republicans seek deep spending cuts
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — President Joe Biden planned on Sunday to speak directly with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, hoping to salvage talks to raise the debt limit that have stalled in recent days while he was abroad at the Group of Seven summit. GOP lawmakers have held tight to demands for sharp spending cuts, rejecting alternative ways to reduce deficits. Biden and world leaders at the G7 closely tracked the negotiations, looking for signs the U.S. could avoiding a potentially catastrophic federal default. The two sides are up against a deadline as soon as June 1 to raise its borrowing limit, now at $31 trillion, so the government can keep paying its bills.
G7 urges China to press Russia to end war in Ukraine, respect Taiwan's status, fair trade rules
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — The Group of Seven wealthy democracies have urged China to push Russia to end its war on Ukraine. In its joint statement, the G7 says it does not want to harm China and wants “constructive and stable relations.” It says the members are “seriously concerned” about the situation in the East and South China aeas and opposes any attempts to use force or coercion in disputes or toward Taiwan. They united in voicing concerns about human rights in China, including in Tibet, in Hong Kong and in the far western region of Xinjiang. But they emphasized the need to cooperate with China on global issues such as climate change, global economic stability and debt.
Sinn Fein becomes largest party in Northern Ireland local elections
LONDON (AP) — Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein has made sweeping gains in Northern Ireland’s local elections. The party repeated its success from last year’s assembly elections. The vote counting in the local election was completed late Saturday. Sinn Fein took 144 of 462 local government seats. The Democratic Unionist Party captured 122 seats while the centrist Alliance Party had 67. Sinn Fein’s vice president Michelle O’Neill said the results were “momentous.” She added that her party’s success was a message from voters that Northern Ireland’s power-sharing government must get back to business. The semi-autonomous Belfast government has been suspended since the DUP walked out more than a year ago to protest a post-Brexit customs border.
Greece votes in first election since international bailout spending controls ended
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greeks are voting in the first parliamentary election since their country’s economy ceased to be subject to strict supervision and control by international lenders who had provided bailout funds during its nearly decade-long financial crisis. The two main contenders in Sunday’s vote are conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a Harvard-educated former banker, and Alexis Tsipras, who heads the left-wing Syriza party and served as prime minister during some of the financial crisis’ most turbulent years. A new electoral system of proportional representation makes it unlikely that whoever wins the election will be able to garner enough seats in Greece’s parliament to form a government without coalition partners, meaning a second election is likely.
Animal rights activists protest octopus farm plans in Spain
MADRID (AP) — Animal rights activists have gathered in Madrid to protest plans for the construction of a large-scale octopus farm. They said Sunday that there are no laws in the country or the European Union to guarantee the welfare of octopuses in captivity. The farm is scheduled to be built next year in Spain's Canary Islands. Protesters showed concern for jailing these solitary clever animals in pools. But the company behind the project claims their scientific research guarantees the welfare of the octopuses whose meat is considered a delicacy in many countries.
Will Biden's hard-hat environmentalism bridge the divide on clean energy future?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Perhaps the most unlikely feature of high-stakes budget negotiations going on in Washington is a debate over permitting. That's essentially the regulatory process for deciding what gets built where. It could be power plants, transmission lines or other projects. For decades, industry and labor have chaffed at what they describe as overly strict rules that limit development. Now environmentalists also view red tape as a problem because it limits the construction of projects necessary for a clean energy future. Reaching a compromise won't be easy, but it's critical to achieving President Joe Biden's vision of slashing greenhouse gas emissions in the coming years.
Sanctions against Russia and what the G7 may do to fortify them
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — The Group of Seven advanced economies are expected to announce more sanctions against Russia to further hinder its war effort in Ukraine during their summit in Hiroshima, Japan. Officials say they will redouble efforts to enforce existing measures meant to stifle Moscow's war machine. Russia is now the most-sanctioned country in the world, but there are questions about their effectiveness. EU Council President Charles Michel said the plan was to close loopholes and ensure the sanctions are painful for Russia, not for the countries enforcing them.
Kinsey Institute experts study sex, gender as misconceptions block state dollars
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Unfounded claims about Indiana University’s sex research institute, its founder and child sex abuse have been so persistent over the years that when the Legislature prohibited the institute from using state dollars, one lawmaker hailed the move as “long overdue.” Now, funding from the university remains unclear, but the largely symbolic move does not halt the Kinsey Institute’s work, which ranges from studies on sexual assault prevention to contraception use among women. Researchers tell The Associated Press the Republican-dominated Legislature’s February decision is based on an enduring, fundamental misunderstanding of their work. They say it's a false narrative they cannot shake despite efforts to correct such misinformation.
Uvalde families dig in for new test of gun industry protections
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Families in Uvalde, Texas, are digging in for a new test of legal protections for the gun industry as they mark one year since the Robb Elementary School shooting. Both the U.S. government and gun manufacturers in recent years have reached large settlements following some of the nation’s worst mass shootings. Gun control supporters say other cases have created roadmaps for victims and relatives to sue. But high hurdles remain for lawsuits to succeed. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill this week that further shields gun manufacturers, which are already largely protected from lawsuits under federal laws.
