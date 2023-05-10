US prices stay high, showing inflation pressures persist
WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer prices in the United States rose again in April, and measures of underlying inflation stayed high, a sign that further declines in inflation are likely to be slow and bumpy. Prices rose 0.4% from March to April, up from 0.1% from February to March. Compared with a year earlier, prices climbed 4.9%, down slightly from March’s year-over-year increase. The nation’s inflation rate has steadily cooled since peaking at 9.1% last June but remains far above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target rate. For everyday consumer items, the inflation report was mixed. Gasoline prices jumped 3% just in April. By contrast, grocery prices dropped for a second straight month. Used car prices surged 4.4% after nine months of declines.
Mass event will let hackers test limits of AI technology
No sooner did ChatGPT get unleashed than hackers started “jailbreaking” the artificial intelligence chatbot – trying to override its safeguards so it could blurt out something unhinged or obscene. But now its maker, OpenAI, and other major AI providers such as Google and Microsoft, are coordinating with the Biden administration to let thousands of hackers take a shot at testing the limits of their technology. Some of the things they’ll be looking to find: How can chatbots be manipulated to cause harm? Will they share the private information we confide in them to other users? And why do they assume a doctor is a man and a nurse is a woman?
What to know about public service student loan forgiveness
The U.S. has approved more than $42 billion in federal student loan debt forgiveness for more than 615,000 borrowers in the past 18 months as part of a program aimed at getting more people to work in public service jobs, the U.S. Department of Education said this week. The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program is open to teachers, librarians, nurses, public interest lawyers, military members and other public workers. It cancels a borrower’s remaining student debt after 10 years of public interest work, or 120 monthly payments.
Stock market today: Wall Street rises after inflation data
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is mostly rising after a report showed inflation is making strides toward easing, even if it remains too high. The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher in early Wednesday trading. The Dow was down slightly, while the Nasdaq composite led the market. Bond prices also climbed after the highly anticipated report said inflation at the consumer level slowed last month. That pushed investors to bolster bets that the Federal Reserve will stop hiking interest rates in June and give the economy some breathing room. Beaten-down banks hurt by high interest rates were rising, as were tech stocks and others that benefit from easing rates.
Biden ramps up pressure on House GOP in debt limit battle
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is launching a new phase of his pressure campaign against House Republicans as he makes his case lawmakers should lift the nation’s borrowing authority without any strings attached. The Democratic president is fresh off a White House meeting with no serious breakthrough on the debt limit standoff. Biden will travel Wednesday to Valhalla, New York, to argue a measure passed by House GOP lawmakers that would lift the debt limit for about a year while curbing some federal spending would impose cuts for veterans care, educators and other domestic priorities. The area is represented by first-term Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, whose district Biden won in 2020.
Long popular in Asia, floating solar catches on in US
A lesser-known form of solar power that has several advantages over the traditional kind is gaining traction. The solar panels float on water, so they don't take up land; the water keeps the panels cooler, which makes them produce more electricity, plus the arrays prevent the loss of water through evaporation. Floating solar is already going strong in Asia, from India to China. Now developers are taking inspiration from that and the technology is starting to spread more quickly in the United States. A recent scientific paper says many countries could produce more than the electricity they use from floating solar.
Court annuls EU approval of billions for Lufthansa, SAS
BRUSSELS (AP) — A top European Union court says EU competition authorities were wrong to approve bailouts for German flag-carrier Lufthansa and Scandinavian airline SAS. The 27 EU member countries must seek approval from the bloc’s executive branch when granting financial support to companies. Many countries across Europe did so in 2020 to help keep their airlines afloat during the cornavirus pandemic. The European Commission approved a 2020 plan by Germany to provide 6 billion euros in aid to Lufthansa. It also endorsed Denmark and Sweden's 1.07-billion euro bailout of SAS.Ruling in a challenge brought by low-cost Irish carrier Ryanair, the EU’s General Court ruled Wednesday that both decisions should be annulled.
Spain plans to ban outdoor work in extreme heat
MADRID (AP) — Spain plans to ban outdoor work during periods of extreme heat. Second Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz told reporters Wednesday that the government will modify occupational risk legislation to prohibit outdoor work when the weather agency issues red or orange alerts. The agency frequently issues such alerts when temperature increases pose a high risk for citizens outdoors or for the environment. Last year was Spain’s hottest since record-keeping started in 1961 and last month was the hottest and driest April on record. Much of the country is experiencing drought and water reserves are below 50%. Díaz said the modifications would be announced at a Cabinet meeting but gave no further details. It wasn't immediately clear how the measure might apply to farmers and laborers.
Toyota's profits rise as global chips supply crunch subsides
TOKYO (AP) — Toyota’s January-March profit has edged up 3% from the previous year on robust sales as a chips supply crunch gradually eased. Toyota racked up 552.2 billion yen, or $4 billion, in quarterly net profit. Quarterly sales soared nearly 20%. The automaker is forecasting its annual profit to rise 5.2%. Automakers worldwide have been hurt by a shortage of computer chips and other auto parts because of restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic that crimped production in various countries. Toyota sold 10.56 million vehicles for the fiscal year through March, including its group makers like Daihatsu and Hino.
Hyundai and Kia thefts keep rising despite security fix
Nearly three months ago, Hyundai and Kia unveiled software that was designed to thwart an epidemic of thefts of their vehicles, caused by a security flaw that was exposed on TikTok and other social media sites. So far, it hasn’t solved the problem. Across the country, thieves are still driving off with the vehicles at an alarming rate. Data from seven U.S. cities gathered by The Associated Press shows that the number of Hyundai and Kia thefts is still growing despite the companies’ efforts to fix the glitch, which makes 8.3 million vehicles relatively easy targets for thieves.
